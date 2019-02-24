Bath Bomb Workshop

Join me as we make bath bombs at Oak Knoll Winery. Enjoy a delicious glass of wine while we make beautiful bath bombs. Each person will get to make three separate batches of bath bombs. That is 15-18 bath bombs a piece!! Tickets are $40.



I provide all the ingredients and instruction you will need. I have cosmetic grade colors, premium grade fragrance oils and bath bomb safe essential oils to ensure you are making the best quality bath bombs possible. I also provide dried herbs and flowers to make them even more special



At the end we will pack them all up and they will be ready for you to use or give away as a special gift:)



This is a 21 and up event



No Outside food and beverages (we sell small food plates)