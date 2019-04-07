Barrel Hoop Sign Workshop

Maple and Birch Rustic Signs is pleased to be hosting this event at the beautiful Oak Knoll Winery in Hillsboro, Oregon!



Join this fabulously fun workshop and create your own barrel hoop sign. These hoops are from local Oregon wineries and measure 23"-27" round. All supplies are included and no prior painting experience is needed!



No outside food or beverages please.



Attendees must be a minimum of 21 years of age





Fee: $75