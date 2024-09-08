Bacon & Wine Pairing

Join us for a fun pairing of Bacon-centric appetizers and Wine on September 7th 12pm - 6pm and 8th 12pm - 5pm.



You asked for it so we’re bringing this event back!



Enjoy a flight of six wines, three of which will be paired with three bacon-centric appetizer bites for $30. Reservations are requested so that we have enough Bacon! Walk Ins are also encouraged to attend.



Additional food and drinks will be available for purchase.



Check out our Facebook page for updates on the Bites of Bacon!

Fee: $30