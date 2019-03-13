 Calendar Home
Location:Red Cross Building
Map:605 Barnes Street, Vancouver, WA 98661
Phone: 3606964498
Email:cweswine@gmail.com
Website:http://www.columbiawillamettewine.org
All Dates:Mar 13, 2019 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm

Australia and New Zealand Wines

Columbia Willamette Enological Society (CWES) presents its March 13 education program featuring wines of Australia and New Zealand. We selected these wines in 2017 and laid them in our inventory for this special program. You'll taste 6 premium wines paired with 4 gourmet food bites prepared by the NW Culinary Institute.

 

Fee: $40; $30 for society members

