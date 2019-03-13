|Location:
|Red Cross Building
|Map:
|605 Barnes Street, Vancouver, WA 98661
|Phone:
|3606964498
|Email:
|cweswine@gmail.com
|Website:
|http://www.columbiawillamettewine.org
|All Dates:
Australia and New Zealand Wines
Columbia Willamette Enological Society (CWES) presents its March 13 education program featuring wines of Australia and New Zealand. We selected these wines in 2017 and laid them in our inventory for this special program. You'll taste 6 premium wines paired with 4 gourmet food bites prepared by the NW Culinary Institute.
Fee: $40; $30 for society members
CWES education program featuring wines of Australia and New Zealand.