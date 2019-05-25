Artist Fair & Memorial Day Wknd Events

Saturday to Monday, May 25 to 27, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.



Celebrate the holiday weekend with amazing art, excellent wine, artisan liqueurs, and gorgeous flowers! Artists from around the valley will join us in the gardens to display and sell their works of art. Many of these artists have been painting in the Display Gardens for years; all will have Iris-themed work on display and for sale. Grab a glass of wine or a sip of liqueur and browse the amazing art among the Irises. Artists are scheduled for Saturday and Sunday, most stay through Monday.



Saturday thru Monday, 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., Spiritopia Craft Spirits of Corvallis, Oregon (www.spiritopia.com), will offer tastings of their fine liqueurs. Tantalize your taste buds with their premium artisan liqueurs and purchase your favorites to take home.

Also Saturday thru Monday, Noon to 5:00 p.m., Anne Amie Vineyards will offer tastings of their incomparable Willamette Valley wines.

Saturday, 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m., check out our live How to Dig & Divide Iris Demonstration. We will discuss and review the proper time and technique for digging and separating Iris. It’s easier than you think! Bring your questions and learn tips from the experts. Free demonstration, open to all.

Sunday, 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. and 2:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m., The Language of Flowers, a presentation by local antique expert Lisa Hand of Wild Horse Antiques. Victorian & Edwardian Language of the Flowers Tradition, Remembrance, Sentiment and Beauty communicated through the elegance of living blooms.

Also Sunday, 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., join the Tussie Mussie Floral Bouquet Workshop - a whole conversation you can hold in your hand.



Cost: The gardens are free and open to the public. Entrance fee to the gardens is $5 per car. Wine and liqueur tastings are available for a nominal fee.

