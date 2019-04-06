 Calendar Home
Location:Troon Vineyard
Map:1475 Kubli Road, Grants Pass, OR 97527
Phone: 5418469900
Email:kandice@troonvineyard.com
Website:http://www.troonvineyard.com
All Dates:Apr 6, 2019 11:00 am - 5:00 pm

April Wine Club Release

Mark your calendar for our April Wine Club Release Party on April 6 2019. This release will include our 2016 Estate Tannat; 2016 Mourvèdre, Rogue Valley; 2017 Estate Vermentino, Whole Grape Ferement, and our 2016 Côtes du Kubli, G.S.M. for our Red Only members.

Join us in the Applegate for a members only exclusive Wine Club Release Party. We'll be pouring your newly released wines with appetizers prepared by Chef Emily and will have live music by Buddy Paprock from 1 - 4 pm

Join us at the Carlton Troon Wine Bar for your April Wine Club Release Party! Sit and sip our delicious new releases that have been lovingly paired with small bites from Chef Amy. Enjoy live music by Ariel Roxanne from 1 - 4pm.

Mark your calendar for our April Wine Club Release Party on April 6 2019. This release will include our 2016 Estate Tannat; 2016 Mourvèdre, Rogue Valley; 2017 Estate Vermentino, Whole Grape Ferement, and our 2016 Côtes du Kubli, G.S.M. for our Red Only members. Join us in the Applegate for a members only exclusive Wine Club Release Party. We'll be pouring your newly released wines with ...
Troon Vineyard
Troon Vineyard 97527 1475 Kubli Road, Grants Pass, OR 97527
April (2019)
« March
May »
S M T W T F S
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30        


Where to Find the Oregon Wine Press  |  Advertising  |  Subscribe  |  Contact Our Staff  |  Our Contributors

© 2019 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, pinot noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

Web Design and Web Development by Buildable