Annual Harvest Party

We invite you to visit Knudsen Vineyards to celebrate the 2024 grape harvest!



This much-anticipated annual event is an open house from Noon-4 and includes:



- live music from Lane Norberg

- a seasonally-inspired harvest menu from Alchemy Catering

- for the first time ever - 2020 Blanc de Blancs Sparkling Wine

- a selection of our estate Rosé, Chardonnay and Pinot noir

- fun activities for all!



We look forward to toasting the season in the beloved company of our supporters. All are welcome to attend.



EVENT PRICING:

4 Complimentary tickets for Walnut Family Roots Club Members

$35 - Family Roots Club Members - you must be logged in to Tock to receive your discount or contact familyroots@knudsenvineyards.com

$50 - Regular price per guest



Minors and Designated Drivers:

$20 Event Ticket: Ages 12+ and designated drivers, includes catered appetizers (no wine)

$15 Event Ticket: Ages 2-11

* Please select these tickets in step 2 of the reservation process.



RSVP no later than September 13th to reserve your tickets!

Fee: $15-50