|Location:
|Knudsen Vineyards
|Map:
|9419 NE Worden Hill Rd, Dundee, OR 97115
|Phone:
|503-580-1596
|Email:
|info@knudsenvineyards.com
|Website:
|https://www.exploretock.com/knudsenvineyards/event/475879/annual-harvest-party
|All Dates:
Annual Harvest Party
We invite you to visit Knudsen Vineyards to celebrate the 2024 grape harvest!
This much-anticipated annual event is an open house from Noon-4 and includes:
- live music from Lane Norberg
- a seasonally-inspired harvest menu from Alchemy Catering
- for the first time ever - 2020 Blanc de Blancs Sparkling Wine
- a selection of our estate Rosé, Chardonnay and Pinot noir
- fun activities for all!
We look forward to toasting the season in the beloved company of our supporters. All are welcome to attend.
EVENT PRICING:
4 Complimentary tickets for Walnut Family Roots Club Members
$35 - Family Roots Club Members - you must be logged in to Tock to receive your discount or contact familyroots@knudsenvineyards.com
$50 - Regular price per guest
Minors and Designated Drivers:
$20 Event Ticket: Ages 12+ and designated drivers, includes catered appetizers (no wine)
$15 Event Ticket: Ages 2-11
* Please select these tickets in step 2 of the reservation process.
RSVP no later than September 13th to reserve your tickets!
Fee: $15-50