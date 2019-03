Annual Barrel Tasting with our Winemaker

Each March, we open up our winery for Wine Club Members to be the first to taste what’s been quietly ruminating inside our French oak barrels since Harvest.



Phelps Creek Vineyards’ winemaker, Alexandrine Roy even flies from her family’s estate in Burgundy, France to share her winemaking philosophies with guests.



As a guest, you’ll enjoy exclusive time with Alexandrine and Founder, Bob Morus inside the winery; tasting soon-to-be-released treasures (we’ll actually invite you to pick your favorite barrel for a future Club Only bottling!). Afterwards, savor freshly grilled Oregon-made sausages paired with the new wine club releases.



The Phelps Creek Vineyards’ team invites you to join us in the beautiful Columbia Gorge from 2 - 5 pm on Saturday, March 9th for our 2019 Annual Barrel Tasting Wine Club Party!



Not a member yet?



Well, that’s easy. There’s no joining fee. And you’ll enjoy savings and new release wines all year long!



Learn more about our “Friends of the Vine” Wine Club at http://www.phelpscreekvineyards.com/wine-club