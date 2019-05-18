 Calendar Home
Location:Oak Knoll Winery
Map:29700 SW Burkhalter Rd, Hillsboro, OR 97123
Phone: 503-648-8198
Email:info@oakknollwinery.com
Website:http://https://kazzit.com/event/anniversary-weekend--48-years.html
All Dates:May 18, 2019 - May 19, 2019 11:00 AM - 5:00 PM

Anniversary Weekend - 48 Years

We are celebrating 49 years!
By having a huge CASE sale!

This year we are offering:

30% off selected cases of wine.
35% for members.

Friday, May 17th - 11am - 8pm (this is a happy hour)
Saturday, May 18th - 11am - 5pm
Sunday, May 19th - 11am - 5pm

Celebrating our 49 Years.
(must buy it by the case to get special price)

Special pricing is only available during hours posted above.
(no additional discounts given)

Can't make it to the winery, give us a call and place your order

 

Fee: $Free

