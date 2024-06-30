|Location:
|AniChe Cellars
|Map:
|71 Little Buck Creek Rd, Underwood, WA 98651
|Phone:
|(360) 624-6531
|Email:
|info@anichecellars.com
|Website:
|https://www.eventbrite.com/e/aniche-drag-bingo-brunch-tickets-868627938547?aff=ebdsoporgprofile
|All Dates:
AniChe Cellars Drag Bingo Brunch
Join us for a fabulous morning of bingo, wine cocktails, full gourmet brunch and drag performances by Queens Lady Berri & Honey Heart at AniChe Cellars. Our talented drag queens will keep you entertained while you play bingo and enjoy a scrumptious brunch. Don't miss out on this one-of-a-kind event - Let's get FABULOUS in the GORGE! This event is a chance to help raise money for New Avenues of Youth, whose programs include community resources for nb and gender minority youth. 21+ over event.
Fee: $45-700
