AniChe Cellars Drag Bingo Brunch

Join us for a fabulous morning of bingo, wine cocktails, full gourmet brunch and drag performances by Queens Lady Berri & Honey Heart at AniChe Cellars. Our talented drag queens will keep you entertained while you play bingo and enjoy a scrumptious brunch. Don't miss out on this one-of-a-kind event - Let's get FABULOUS in the GORGE! This event is a chance to help raise money for New Avenues of Youth, whose programs include community resources for nb and gender minority youth. 21+ over event.

Fee: $45-700