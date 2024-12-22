Amaterra's Holiday Tea

Make this holiday season memorable, start a new tradition—reserve your table now and celebrate with loved ones at Amaterra's Holiday Tea!



Enjoy an array of savory bites, exquisite sweets, and seasonal sips as we celebrate together in the spirit of the holidays. Adults can enjoy artisanal teas and a splash of our sparkling Rosé of Barbera, while children are treated to sparkling cider and a choice of fun holiday drinks alongside classic teas.



Indulge in our gourmet menu featuring delectable bites, from smoked salmon gougères to classic scones with Devonshire cream. Little ones will savor their own special treats, including mini sandwiches and sweets, making this an enchanting experience for all ages.

Fee: $65 for adults, $35 for each child (3-10 years old), no charge for children aged 2 and under.