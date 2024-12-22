 Calendar Home
Location:Amaterra Winery
Map:8150 SW Swede Hl Dr,, Portland, Oregon 97225
Website:https://www.exploretock.com/amaterrawinery/experience/449875/holiday-duck-experience-at-amaterra?utm_source=OWP&utm_medium=Calendar&utm_campaign=Holidaytea24&utm_id=TEA24
All Dates:Dec 22, 2024 11:00 am - 2:00 pm

Amaterra's Holiday Tea

Make this holiday season memorable, start a new tradition—reserve your table now and celebrate with loved ones at Amaterra's Holiday Tea!

Enjoy an array of savory bites, exquisite sweets, and seasonal sips as we celebrate together in the spirit of the holidays. Adults can enjoy artisanal teas and a splash of our sparkling Rosé of Barbera, while children are treated to sparkling cider and a choice of fun holiday drinks alongside classic teas.

Indulge in our gourmet menu featuring delectable bites, from smoked salmon gougères to classic scones with Devonshire cream. Little ones will savor their own special treats, including mini sandwiches and sweets, making this an enchanting experience for all ages.

 

Fee: $65 for adults, $35 for each child (3-10 years old), no charge for children aged 2 and under.

Celebrate the holidays with tea and drinks at Amaterra!

Amaterra Winery
Amaterra Winery 97225 8150 SW Swede Hl Dr,, Portland, Oregon 97225
December (2024)
« November
January »
S M T W T F S
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
8 9 10 11 12 13 14
15 16 17 18 19 20 21
22 23 24 25 26 27 28
29 30 31        


Find OWP  |   Archives  |   Advertise  |  Subscribe  |  Contact Us  |  Our Contributors

© 2024 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, Pinot Noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

Web Design and Web Development by Buildable