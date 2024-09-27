A Weekend of Wine and Wellness

Join us for a weekend you deserve and put your phone on airplane mode. Kick off the weekend with a Welcome Dinner, hosted by Wooden Heart - a brick oven kitchen, located on the first floor of The Dundee Hotel. The next morning choose your path to relaxation and enjoy a self guided bike ride, a guided wellness walk, or upgrade and add-on a sunrise hot air balloon ride. Then head off to Knudsen Vineyards for yoga by the vines, brunch, and wine tasting before adventuring to The Ground. Where you will enjoy a sound bath in the Sanctuary followed by a lunch served above a bridge, over running water, catered by Humble Spirit. Hosted at their local farm. Take a few hours after the activities and finish the evening with a dinner at one of our on site tasting rooms, North Valley Vineyards. Enjoy a three course, wine paired dinner, collaborated with locals favorite, Los Kopitos - authentic, gourmet Mexican food. On Sunday, adventure off to Saffron Fields and enjoy yoga by the koi pond, above the vines. Wrap up the weekend with flower pounding and glass pours before saying farewell to a weekend that will send you off feeling, ready for anything.



***Hot air balloon upgrade an additional $100 per person - 6 minutes from hotel



***$1250 per person, does not include room rate - for exact quote, email contact below



Reserve your spot, only 12 available: jennatracehotels@gmail.com

Fee: $1250 per person