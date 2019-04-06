 Calendar Home
Location:Oregon Culinary Institute
Map:1701 SW Jefferson, Portland, OR 97201
Phone: 503-687-1671
Website:http://https://kazzit.com/event/a-taste-of-southern-europe.html
All Dates:Apr 6, 2019 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm

A Taste of Southern Europe

Join Cliff Creek Cellars and Taste of Excellence Catering at the Oregon Culinary Institute for a multi-course journey through southern Europe!

All proceeds for this dinner benefit a retreat center that provides respite and care to ministry workers and their families who are serving throughout Europe and North Africa. It is a place of rest, healing, and refreshment, providing much needed resources that are not commonly available in that part of the world.

 

Fee: $89

Join Cliff Creek Cellars and Taste of Excellence Catering at the Oregon Culinary Institute for a multi-course journey through southern Europe!All proceeds for this dinner benefit a retreat center that provides respite and care to ministry workers and their families who are serving throughout Europe and North Africa. It is a place of rest, healing, and refreshment, providing much needed resources that ...
Oregon Culinary Institute
Oregon Culinary Institute 97201 1701 SW Jefferson, Portland, OR 97201
April (2019)
« March
May »
S M T W T F S
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30        


Where to Find the Oregon Wine Press  |  Advertising  |  Subscribe  |  Contact Our Staff  |  Our Contributors

© 2019 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, pinot noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

Web Design and Web Development by Buildable