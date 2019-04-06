|Location:
|Oregon Culinary Institute
|Map:
|1701 SW Jefferson, Portland, OR 97201
|Phone:
|503-687-1671
|Website:
|http://https://kazzit.com/event/a-taste-of-southern-europe.html
|All Dates:
A Taste of Southern Europe
Join Cliff Creek Cellars and Taste of Excellence Catering at the Oregon Culinary Institute for a multi-course journey through southern Europe!
All proceeds for this dinner benefit a retreat center that provides respite and care to ministry workers and their families who are serving throughout Europe and North Africa. It is a place of rest, healing, and refreshment, providing much needed resources that are not commonly available in that part of the world.
Fee: $89