A Fine Line Film Screening, Food and Wine Receptio

A Fine Line Film Screening, Food and Wine Reception, and Panel Q&A



WHAT: Enjoy the screening of the award-winning documentary, A Fine Line, which chronicles the challenges faced by female chefs in the male-dominated culinary industry. The timely documentary explores why less than 7% of head chefs and restaurant owners are women, while addressing important issues about equality in the culinary field, and beyond. The screening will take place at The Nightwood, a beautiful venue supporting women and diversity. The evening will honor Katy Millard, owner/chef of Coquine, and will recognize Portland’s amazing culinary talent. The evening will begin with a food and wine reception and conclude in a panel Q&A.



WHEN: Wednesday, May 22 from 6:00pm – 9:00pm PDT



WHERE: The Nightwood

2218 NE Broadway St.

Portland, OR 97232



ADMISSION:

Tickets are $40 at Eventbrite: https://bit.ly/2DPUc6Z. The food and wine reception is for ages 21+.



DETAILS: At 6pm, the evening begins with a wine reception with mouthwatering hors d’oeuvres prepared by Owner/Chef Katy Millard (Coquine), Executive Chef Sara Schneider (The Nightwood), Chef Naoko Tamura (Shizuku), Chef Bonnie Morales (Kachka), Chef Sarah Woods (Canopy), Chef Althea Grey Potter (Oui! Wine Bar and The Southeastern Wine Collective), Isabelle Kitchen (Besaw’s), Johanna Wares (Smallwares), Sarah Marshall (Sarah’s Haute Sauce), Sara Wood (Canopy by Hilton), Chef Fatou Ouattara (Akadi), and Jennifer Pereau (Tynymoreso Rawdacious Desserts). Wines will be provided by Argyle Winery in Dundee.



At 7pm, there will be a screening of the award-winning film, A Fine Line.



At 8:15pm, there will be a post-screening panel Q&A with Filmmaker Joanna James, Proprietor Michelle Battista (The Nightwood), Chef Fatou Ouattara (Akadi), Chef Naoko Tamura (Shizuku), Owner/Chef Katy Millard (Coquine), and Assistant Winemaker Ksenija Kostic House (Argyle Winery). Hear insight from these renowned chefs and women leaders at Argyle Winery who will lead an inspiring and thought-provoking panel on leadership and diversity while spotlighting women restaurateurs, chefs, winemakers, farmers and activists.



Visit www.afinelinemovie.com to view the movie trailer.

