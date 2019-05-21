A Fine Line Film

A Fine Line Film Screening, Food and Wine Reception, and Panel Q&A



WHAT: Enjoy the screening of the award-winning documentary, A Fine Line, which chronicles the challenges faced by female chefs in the male-dominated culinary industry. The timely documentary explores why less than 7% of head chefs and restaurant owners are women, while addressing important issues about equality in the culinary field, and beyond. The screening will take place at the Chehalem Cultural Center, and will honor Deborah Chatelard, owner/chef of Bistro Maison. The evening will begin with a food and wine reception and conclude in a panel Q&A.



WHEN: Tuesday, May 21 from 6:00pm – 9:00pm PDT



WHERE: Chehalem Cultural Center

415 E Sheridan Street

Newberg, OR 97132



ADMISSION:

Tickets are $40 at Eventbrite: https://bit.ly/2VHvXlE. The food and wine reception is for ages 21+.



DETAILS: At 6pm, the evening begins with a wine reception with mouthwatering hors d’oeuvres prepared by Deborah Chatelard, owner/chef of Bistro Maison, and Amanda Cannon Winquist, owner of Normandie. Wines will be provided by Argyle Winery in Dundee.



At 7pm, there will be a screening of the award-winning film, A Fine Line.



At 8:15pm, there will be a post-screening panel Q&A with Filmmaker Joanna James, Deborah Chatelard, Amanda Cannon Winquist, and Ksenija Kostic House (Argyle’s assistant winemaker). Hear insight from these renowned chefs and women leaders at Argyle Winery who will discuss the state of the hospitality industry and what we can do to make more diverse, inclusive environments with women at the helm.



Visit www.afinelinemovie.com to view the movie trailer.





