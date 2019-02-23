 Calendar Home
Location:R. Stuart & Co. Winery
Map:845 NE 5th Street, McMinnville, Oregon 97128
Phone: 503-472-6990
Email:casee@rstuartandco.com
Website:http://https://www.rstuartandco.com/event/2019-crab-feed-pinot-gris-celebration/
All Dates:Feb 23, 2019 6:30 pm - 8:30 pm

9th Annual Crab Feed & Pinot Gris Celebration

Saturday, February 23rd

6:30pm, in the winery

General Public: $115

Wine Club Members: $85*

*Club members may purchase up to four tickets at their special price. Additional tickets will charged at the non-club price.

To purchase tickets, please email Casee Clark at casee@rstuartandco.com

This will be an evening filled with boatloads of tasty food, wonderful friends, and of course, delicious wine. Reserve your seat now because tickets run out fast!

 

Fee: $85-$115

R. Stuart & Co. Winery
R. Stuart & Co. Winery 97128 845 NE 5th Street, McMinnville, Oregon 97128
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, pinot noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

