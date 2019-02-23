|Location:
|R. Stuart & Co. Winery
|Map:
|845 NE 5th Street, McMinnville, Oregon 97128
|Phone:
|503-472-6990
|Email:
|casee@rstuartandco.com
|Website:
|http://https://www.rstuartandco.com/event/2019-crab-feed-pinot-gris-celebration/
|All Dates:
9th Annual Crab Feed & Pinot Gris Celebration
8th Annual Crab Feed & Pinot Gris Celebration
Saturday, February 23rd
6:30pm, in the winery
General Public: $115
Wine Club Members: $85*
*Club members may purchase up to four tickets at their special price. Additional tickets will charged at the non-club price.
To purchase tickets, please email Casee Clark at casee@rstuartandco.com
This will be an evening filled with boatloads of tasty food, wonderful friends, and of course, delicious wine. Reserve your seat now because tickets run out fast!
Fee: $85-$115