|Location:
|Tasting Room
|Map:
|22075 Southwest Lebeau Road, Sherwood, Oregon 97140
|Phone:
|5036251978
|Email:
|info@allorovineyard.com
|Website:
|http://https://www.allorovineyard.com/Visit/Events
|All Dates:
8th Annual Valentine's Wine Loop
Visit Alloro Vineyard during the 8th Annual Valentine’s Wine Tasting Loop for a special flight showcasing side-by-side vintages of ‘Riservata’ Pinot Noir! Producing just 12 barrels each vintage, this wine is Estate grown and a special barrel select blend crafted to capture additional weight, body, texture, and complexity while showcasing our estate’s distinctive personality. And take home a beautiful rose for your Love!
$20/person - waived with three bottle purchase. Complimentary for Members
