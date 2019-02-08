 Calendar Home
Location:Tasting Room
Map:22075 Southwest Lebeau Road, Sherwood, Oregon 97140
Phone: 5036251978
Email:info@allorovineyard.com
Website:http://https://www.allorovineyard.com/Visit/Events
All Dates:Feb 8, 2019 11:00 am - 5:00 pm
Feb 9, 2019 11:00 am - 5:00 pm
Feb 10, 2019 11:00 am - 5:00 pm

8th Annual Valentine's Wine Loop

Visit Alloro Vineyard during the 8th Annual Valentine’s Wine Tasting Loop for a special flight showcasing side-by-side vintages of ‘Riservata’ Pinot Noir! Producing just 12 barrels each vintage, this wine is Estate grown and a special barrel select blend crafted to capture additional weight, body, texture, and complexity while showcasing our estate’s distinctive personality. And take home a beautiful rose for your Love!

$20/person - waived with three bottle purchase. Complimentary for Members

 

Fee: $Tasting Fee $20

Visit Alloro during the 8th Annual Valentine’s Wine Tasting Loop!

Tasting Room
Tasting Room 22075 22075 Southwest Lebeau Road, Sherwood, Oregon 97140
February (2019)
« January
March »
S M T W T F S
          1 2
3 4 5 6 7 8 9
10 11 12 13 14 15 16
17 18 19 20 21 22 23
24 25 26 27 28    


Where to Find the Oregon Wine Press  |  Advertising  |  Subscribe  |  Contact Our Staff  |  Our Contributors

© 2019 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, pinot noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

Web Design and Web Development by Buildable