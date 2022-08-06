7th Annual Run for the Oaks

Be a part of the Oak Savanna Restoration Project at Left Coast Estate by participating in the 7th annual Run for the Oaks! Left Coast Estate is located on the ancestral lands of the Grand Ronde, Siletz, Yamhill, and Kalapuya peoples. The course will predominantly be on rolling gravel roads or off-road with trail and paved road segments. Picture a run or a leisurely stroll through some of the most beautiful estate vineyards and old growth oak savannas in Oregon Wine Country. You will be cooled by the breezes of the Van Duzer Corridor, across a flowering landscape, and your participation celebrated with Left Coast's award winning wines.

Fee: $55-$65