5 Year Anniversary Party

It’s been 5 years since we opened the doors to our tasting room and we want to celebrate with all of you! Join us for a day of wine, food, live music and fun giveaways, including:



-Live music by Redwood Empire from 3-5pm on our new outdoor stage

-Food options, wine, beer and slushies available for purchase throughout the day – plus samples of our newest releases!

-Win fun prizes with giveaways throughout the day!

-Seating is first come, first serve! We will have a variety of options including our downstairs heritage lounge and outdoor seating



This event is free to attend but please RSVP so that we have an accurate headcount. RSVP here: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSePE9op--FCl_sVfVhkgoGSvCNHTmrqmyRPpn2oQkBChnUyww/viewform?fbclid=IwZXh0bgNhZW0CMTAAAR3pP5uUt7Bb3myi7-hBcBVu45GUiTeozrWcWw0vUDb65xFiBJ6yqJp1z_I_aem_AZWPx3GiyCVJ4acNPDIVESFGmf2Oiiu6-xCA9vyCdmu3gZexV0qbB4-lG35pxewvU8OFhbxmS3E2Fc5WhYAUXsBc