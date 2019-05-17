 Calendar Home
Location:The Rogue Grape
Map:36 S Central Ave, Medford, OR 97501
Phone: 5416228622
Email:info@theroguegrape.com
Website:http://36 S Central Ave
All Dates:May 17, 2019 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm

3rd Friday Art Walk Reception w/ Michael Snouffer

Come on down to Medford’s 3rd Friday Art Walk and be sure to stop by The Rogue Grape and meet our Artist of the Month!
This month we are featuring: Around Medford Photographs by Michael Snouffer.
Michael is fascinated with capturing the amusing, amazing and the absurd, whether it be in nature or on the street. You will be sure to recognize this in his Medford Urban themed show. Enjoy some of our offerings while seeing the town through this fabulous artist’s eyes.
The Rogue Grape is downtown Medford’s newest wine bar! Offering an extensive list of locally crafted wines, beer and ciders as well as a brand new fresh Spring Menu. Grab a tasty app or stay for a delicious meal. Visit us at www.theroguegrape.com and find us on Facebook!

The Rogue Grape
The Rogue Grape 97501 36 S Central Ave, Medford, OR 97501
