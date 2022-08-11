2nd Annual Golf Tournament

The Asociación Hispana de la Industria del Vino en Oregon y Comunidad (AHIVOY) will be hosting its 2nd Annual Golf Tournament at Chehalem Glenn Golf Course, 4501 E Fernwood Rd, Newberg, OR 97132 on August 11, 2022. The Shotgun start is 1:00 pm. All proceeds go to benefit AHIVOY and its work to expand the opportunities for vineyard stewards. Catering will be provided by Ricardo Antunez, the chef and owner of Pura Vida in McMinnville and Xicha Brewing Company in West Salem. Tickets can be purchased at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/373900014007 Sponsor packages are available; contact Sofia Torres McKay for information.



About AHIVOY: Founded in 2019 and led by successful Latino wine professionals, the Asociación Hispana de la Industria del Vino en Oregon y Comunidad (AHIVOY) provides education and professional development opportunities to vineyard stewards in the Oregon wine industry. In partnership with Chemeketa Community College and Linfield University, AHIVOY developed a wine industry professional training curriculum to further technical grape and wine knowledge while also creating awareness of potential career, entrepreneurial, and leadership opportunities in the wine industry. AHIVOY is a 501(c)(3) organization. Visit the website at ahivoyoregon.org for more information.

Fee: $75 to 600