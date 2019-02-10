 Calendar Home
Location:Isenhower Cellars
Map:3471 Pranger Rd., Walla Walla, WA 99362
Phone: 5095267896
Email:info@isenhowercellars.com
Website:http://www.isenhowercellars.com
All Dates:Feb 9, 2019 12:00 pm - 5:00 pm
Feb 10, 2019 12:00 pm - 5:00 pm

20th Anniversary Port Release

During the past 20 years, owners Brett and Denise Isenhower built a winery, opened satellite tasting rooms, sold thousands of cases of wine, and collected multiple winemaking awards. Next month, the Isenhower team will say "Cheers to 20 Years" with a special wine release.

The wine will be released in the Walla Walla winery, along with Isenhower Cellars satellite tasting rooms in Woodinville and Leavenworth.

On February 9 and 10, the Isenhower team will release a much-anticipated 20th Anniversary Port.

