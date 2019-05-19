2019 Sommeliers Choice Awards

Organized by Beverage Trade Network, the 2019 Sommeliers Choice Awards is the first-ever international wine competition within the United States judged entirely by sommeliers. The competition will focus exclusively on the needs of on-premise establishments such as bars, restaurants, lounges and clubs, making this competition fundamentally different from any other wine competition within the U.S.



The goal of Sommeliers Choice Awards is simple: to provide experienced on-premise buyers and sommeliers a valuable benchmark for understanding which wines would make a compelling addition to a wine list. As a result, the Sommeliers Choice Awards has the potential to become the most prestigious competition for wine lists in the USA.



The judging panel of the Sommeliers Choice Awards will consist entirely of top sommeliers at U.S. restaurants, bars, pubs, and clubs. In order to be selected as a judge, sommeliers need to provide evidence of their expertise within the on-premise industry. In some cases, these sommeliers may also be wine consultants for on-premise establishments. They may also have a buying role in addition to working on the restaurant floor.



