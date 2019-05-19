 Calendar Home
Location:Asian Cultural Center
Map:1343 L Street, NW Washington DC, WA 20005
Phone: 8554811112
Email:sophie@sommelierschoiceawards.com
Website:http://https://sommelierschoiceawards.com/en/
All Dates:May 19, 2019 - May 20, 2019

2019 Sommeliers Choice Awards

Organized by Beverage Trade Network, the 2019 Sommeliers Choice Awards is the first-ever international wine competition within the United States judged entirely by sommeliers. The competition will focus exclusively on the needs of on-premise establishments such as bars, restaurants, lounges and clubs, making this competition fundamentally different from any other wine competition within the U.S.

The goal of Sommeliers Choice Awards is simple: to provide experienced on-premise buyers and sommeliers a valuable benchmark for understanding which wines would make a compelling addition to a wine list. As a result, the Sommeliers Choice Awards has the potential to become the most prestigious competition for wine lists in the USA.

The judging panel of the Sommeliers Choice Awards will consist entirely of top sommeliers at U.S. restaurants, bars, pubs, and clubs. In order to be selected as a judge, sommeliers need to provide evidence of their expertise within the on-premise industry. In some cases, these sommeliers may also be wine consultants for on-premise establishments. They may also have a buying role in addition to working on the restaurant floor.

Entries are now open for the 2019 Sommeliers Choice Awards. Please visit our website to see the latest offers and updates.

Visit https://sommelierschoiceawards.com/en/ in order to know more about the process, our prestige judges or any other information. You can also email your interest on sophie@sommelierschoiceawards.com or give us a call on +1 855 481 1112 and our executive will call you back within 24 hours.

 

Fee: $70 - $120

Organized by Beverage Trade Network, the 2019 Sommeliers Choice Awards is the first-ever international wine competition within the United States judged entirely by sommeliers. The competition will focus exclusively on the needs of on-premise establishments such as bars, restaurants, lounges and clubs, making this competition fundamentally different from any other wine competition within the U.S.The ...
Asian Cultural Center
Asian Cultural Center 20005 1343 L Street, NW Washington DC, WA 20005
May (2019)
« April
June »
S M T W T F S
      1 2 3 4
5 6 7 8 9 10 11
12 13 14 15 16 17 18
19 20 21 22 23 24 25
26 27 28 29 30 31  


Where to Find the Oregon Wine Press  |  Advertising  |  Subscribe  |  Contact Our Staff  |  Our Contributors

© 2019 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, pinot noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

Web Design and Web Development by Buildable