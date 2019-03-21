2019 London Wine Competition

The London Wine Competition looks to recognize, reward and help promote wine brands that have successfully been created to identify with and target a specific wine drinker. Unlike other competitions, LWC focuses on rewarding wines that are or can be commercially accepted and appreciated by the consumer, the one that consumers would really want to buy.



JUDGEMENT CRITERIA



1. Quality

2. Value - Their value for money

3. Packaging - What they look like



SCORING SYSTEM



Each of the London Wine Competition winners will receive either a Gold, Silver or Bronze award with separate weighted marks awarded by the judges for the spirit’s quality and drinkability, value for money, and packaging and design.



The highest total possible score will be 100, which will be calculated as the sum of the Quality, Value and Package scores. The highest possible Quality score will be 50; the highest possible Value score will be 25, and the highest possible Package score will be 25.



To receive a Gold medal, an entrant must score 90 or over; to receive a Silver, a score between 76 and 89; and a Bronze, a score between 65 and 75.



Winning a Gold, Silver or Bronze medal is a clear way to demonstrate how well your product will be perceived in the marketplace.



EVENT HIGHLIGHTS – It would be a Closed Door Event, and your product would compete to around 2000+ competitors.



Just send your wines to your nearest depot in your country and leave the rest to us.



Visit http://londonwinecompetition.com in order to know more about the process, our prestige judges or any other information. You can also email your interest on sally@londonwinecompetition.com or give us a call on +44 (0) 330 097 0138 and our executive will call you back within 24 hours.

Fee: $£75 - £125