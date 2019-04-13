2019 Greatest of the Grape

Enjoy the best of the Umpqua Valley at the Greatest of the Grape gala — Oregon’s longest running fine wine event. Taste through the wonderful bounty of the Valley with appetizers and wine pairings from Umpqua Valley wineries and our area’s gourmet food artisans. Dance along to live music by Roseburg’s Flashbak, place a bid to win luxurious prizes during our silent auction and vote for your favorite wine and food pairing. Fee: $125 for VIP $90 General Admission