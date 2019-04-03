2019 Grape Day

Join us on campus at Oregon State University on Wednesday, April 3, in Corvallis, Oregon. Grape Day is our annual event highlighting research relevant to the Oregon wine industry. The goal is to provide industry members with an opportunity to network and discuss research with our researchers and invited speakers. There will be five oral presentations, lunch, and an interactive poster session during the event. Members of the Oregon Wine Research Institute and guest speakers Dr. Monica Cooper, UC Cooperative Extension, and Dr. Tom Collins, Washington State University, will present.



Registration: $100 Early Bird. Early bird pricing ends March 3. Registration fee increases to $150 after that date. Deadline to register for the event: March 22, 2019.

Fee: $100