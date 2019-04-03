 Calendar Home
Location:OSU LaSells Stewart Center
Map:875 SW 26th Street, Corvallis, OR 97331
Phone: 5417373620
Email:owri@oregonstate.edu
Website:http://https://events.oregonstate.edu/event/2019_grape_day?utm_campaign=widget&utm_medium=widget&utm_source=Oregon+State+University#.XC6AKlxKiHs
All Dates:Apr 3, 2019 8:30 am - 3:00 pm

2019 Grape Day

Join us on campus at Oregon State University on Wednesday, April 3, in Corvallis, Oregon. Grape Day is our annual event highlighting research relevant to the Oregon wine industry. The goal is to provide industry members with an opportunity to network and discuss research with our researchers and invited speakers. There will be five oral presentations, lunch, and an interactive poster session during the event. Members of the Oregon Wine Research Institute and guest speakers Dr. Monica Cooper, UC Cooperative Extension, and Dr. Tom Collins, Washington State University, will present.

Registration: $100 Early Bird. Early bird pricing ends March 3. Registration fee increases to $150 after that date. Deadline to register for the event: March 22, 2019.

Fee: $100

Join us on campus at Oregon State University on Wednesday, April 3, in Corvallis, Oregon. Grape Day is our annual event highlighting research relevant to the Oregon wine industry. The goal is to provide industry members with an opportunity to network and discuss research with our researchers and invited speakers. There will be five oral presentations, lunch, and an interactive poster session during ...
OSU LaSells Stewart Center
OSU LaSells Stewart Center 97331 875 SW 26th Street, Corvallis, OR 97331
April (2019)
« March
May »
S M T W T F S
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30        


Where to Find the Oregon Wine Press  |  Advertising  |  Subscribe  |  Contact Our Staff  |  Our Contributors

© 2019 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, pinot noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

Web Design and Web Development by Buildable