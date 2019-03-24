|Location:
|Raptor Ridge Tasting Room
|Map:
|18700 SW Hillsboro HWY, Newberg, OR 97132
|Phone:
|5036288463
|Email:
|info@raptorridgewinery.com
|Website:
|http://www.raptorridgewinery.com/product/2018-Gr-ner-Release---Oysters
|All Dates:
2018 Grüner Release & Oysters
We will be featuring a Selection of:
Loess-grown Austrian Grüner Veltliner
Freshly Shucked PNW Oysters
The Debut of our 2018 Grüner Veltliner
Fee: $45, club discounts apply
Our 2018 Estate Grüner Veltliner is here! Celebrate with us & EaT: An Oyster Bar