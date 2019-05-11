2017 Kenney Pinot Noir Release

With the arrival of Mother's Day weekend we are pleased to welcome to our family of estate wines the 2017 Kenney Pinot noir.



This distinct and earthy Pinot noir is named for Fairsing Vineyard co-owner, Mike McNally's mother, Claire Kenney McNally and is a tribute to an amazing woman.



Predominantly crafted from Dijon 114 with a small amount of Wadenswil from south-facing blocks of Fairsing, this wine aged ten months in 25% new French oak.



While delicious now, we feel this inaugural release of our Kenney Pinot noir will continue to develop in the bottle for the next ten years.