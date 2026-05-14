September 1, 2026

Your Nose Knows

Life experiences make everyone a qualified wine taster

By Michele Francisco, OWP editor

Most little girls only dream of getting a pony. I got one when I was five. Years later, while learning about spoilage yeast Brettanomyces, commonly known as “brett,” those of us in Chemeketa’s wine program who had spent time around barnyard animals could easily detect its sweaty horse and manure aromas.

Believe me, regardless of how much you know about wine, you’re already an expert. You understand your own palate better than anyone else ever can. Don’t let the complex– often confusing– language of wine intimidate you.

Long before I began working in the industry, I frequently smelled something distinctly pickled in many California wines. People, including winemakers, would simply shrug their shoulders at my observations. A few even asked if I might be pregnant. No one offered an explanation.

Finally, Patrick McElligott, one of my instructors at Chemeketa’s wine program, answered my question. He pointed out that vinegar is what gives pickled foods their characteristic aroma. Volatile acidity, or VA, often refers to two wine defects: acetic acid releases aromas of vinegar and ethyl acetate stinks like nail polish remover. While VA occurs during the winemaking process, winemakers have a variety of tools to minimize it. Detection thresholds vary– and clearly mine is on the low end.

In the US, most sinks and toilets have P-drains and venting that prevent noxious gases from entering our homes. But if you’ve ever traveled someplace where the drains reeked of sewer gas, you know it immediately. During the winemaking process, managing oxygen exposure requires constant vigilance. In simple terms, too much oxygen leads to oxidation and too little can cause “reduced” odors of sewage, rotten eggs or a soiled diaper.

OK, enough about poop, I promise.

Here’s a fun example not related to wine faults. I wasn’t allowed much candy as a kid but, when given some, I truly savored it. For better or worse, those flavor memories frequently show up in my monthly Cellar Selects wine tasting notes. Recent examples include: Lemonheads, Red Hots, SweeTarts and toffee.

I hope my examples provide encouragement. Regardless of your wine knowledge, don’t sweat it. Life has you prepared for your next wine tasting. You got this!

Michele Francisco spent her childhood reading and writing, eventually graduating from UCLA with an English degree. She attended graphic design school and began a career in design and marketing. After moving to Oregon in 2010, Michele studied wine at Chemeketa Community College and began Winerabble, a Northwest-focused wine blog. She has been a cheerleader for Oregon wine since her arrival.