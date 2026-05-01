May 1, 2026

The Spirit of Hospitality: Part Three

A mysterious guest at table four

This is the final installment of the series. Part One of this story was published in December 2025 and Part Two ran in February 2026.

By Luis Romero

“How was it?” Joe asked Alma.

“It was peaceful,” Alma replied, looking at the green of spring washed in sunlight outside the windows.

“Mr. Hemmich was a great guy,” Joe said.

“He really was. I am glad I got to know him better at the end.” Alma sighed.

“I finished the calls for today’s appointments and updated the notes from yesterday’s visits,” Joe said, changing the subject.

“Thank you, Joe,” Alma said sincerely as she walked to her office.

“Your desk is less cluttered,” the stranger observed, looking at the flurries of dust revealed in the light coming through the window.

Surprised by his appearance, Alma quipped, “Do you ever knock?!”

“Joe has become quite the ambassador, and I see you were able to keep Carly after all.”

“Numbers have been going up ever since the New Year’s party, and yes, Joe really has taken ownership of the place lately. You wouldn’t have anything to do with our change of luck?”

“As I said, my dear, the credit is all yours. I am just the messenger.”

Alma paused, letting the stranger’s words sink in, taking a deep breath for the first time in a long time.

“I guess I have made a bit of a difference,” she allowed herself.

“So, what words of wisdom do you have for me today? You never visit without an agenda.”

“Patience, my dear. It’s the one virtue you lack.”

“That sounds judgy, coming from someone who creeps into people’s places.”

“Let’s take a walk,” the stranger suggested, ignoring her comment.

They exited through the back door and walked along the access road leading to the production facility.

Alma could see the ridge in the distance and the rolling hills filled with rows of vines surrounding the property.

“It is quite the view, isn’t it?” the stranger asked, calling Alma back to the road.

“It is. I have taken this road for decades, and the view never gets old.”

The stranger turned toward the path leading back to the entrance. The morning sun made his black clothes seem out of place.

They stood next to the glass door, where the planters filled with blossoms were ready to burst open.

Joe and Carly were inside the tasting room, laughing.

“They sure look happy,” Alma said, as she allowed herself a half smile.

“Are you?” the stranger asked sternly.

“What kind of question is that?” Alma rebuked indignantly.

“The kind you won’t ask yourself,” the stranger said calmly, looking into her eyes.

“I mean…” Alma stuttered, searching for the answer.

“I thought as much,” the stranger said as he made his way to the deck, sitting at the same table where they first met decades ago.

“You know what to do, Alma. I’ll be right here,” the stranger said, taking a seat overlooking the view.

Joe’s eyes met Alma’s, inviting her back into the room.

“How are we doing?” Alma asked, trying to look confident.

“We’re all set. It’s going to be a good day,” Carly replied as she adjusted some flowers in a vase.

“Numbers are looking good,” Joe said, looking at the iPad.

“People really seem to like the changes we made. Bottle count is lower, but average transaction is up. We may have a good summer after all.”

“Careful,” Alma said half-jokingly.

“You’re starting to sound like me.”

She took a long look at the room.

Shelley, the scratched label magnum, was perched on the winery’s “history” wall.

“I think I’m going to take some time off,” Alma confessed, a small knot in her throat.

“Maybe Spain.”

Joe pulled his face out of the iPad and Carly took a seat at the table with the arrangements.

“Spain? What are you talking about?” Joe asked, trying to fill the silence in the room.

“Mr. Hemmich left me something. It was unexpected, but I guess we became close in the end.”

“What?” Carly asked. “How much?”

Alma smiled, letting her know youth would excuse her question.

“What about your job? Us? It’s about to become busy again,” Joe said, feeling hurt.

“I think you’ll be alright,” Alma said confidently.

“Come, Joe. There’s someone I want you to meet.”

Alma turned toward the deck and the stranger looking out over the vines.

Luis Romero, M.S., M.A., is a wine, beer, and spirits educator, certified sommelier, beverage specialist, and owner of the International Beverage Academy, an approved program provider offering WSET certifications in English and Spanish to professionals and enthusiasts alike. With more than a decade of university teaching and beverage education experience, Luis currently serves as a business lecturer at Highline College in the Seattle area while teaching WSET certification programs at partner schools across Oregon and Washington. He is completing his WSET Diploma as he continues to deepen his expertise in the field. His writing has appeared in Bon Appétit, Plate Magazine, and other print and digital publications. His passion for life is only rivaled by his desire to learn and share new experiences with both readers and loved ones.