September 1, 2026

September 2026 Cellar Selects: Flower Power

Oregon’s aromatic white varieties are having a moment

Chris James Cellars 2025 Estate Albariño, Yamhill-Carlton (panel pick)

Intensely aromatic, with mango, clementine and starfruit over a distinctive wood pulp undercurrent that signals something serious beneath the fruity surface. In the glass, juicy fruit takes the lead– cantaloupe, Rainier cherry and orange– with lemon keeping the finish bright and clean. $30

Red Lily Vineyards 2024 Stargazer Lily Verdejo, Applegate Valley

Chamomile and wet slate open over abundant minerality and a whiff of sawdust– leaning more toward cellar than garden. Expect the ample flavors to be generous: honeycomb, ginger tea, carambola and orange zest build across a canary melon mid-palate, concluding with a kiss of sweetness. $30

DANCIN Vineyards 2025 Cambré Fiano, Rogue Valley

Papaya, lemon verbena and a whisper of burnt sugar supply unexpected aromatic intrigue. Flavors of yellow watermelon in two expressions (flesh and rind), key lime, Meyer lemon dried fruit and honeysuckle deliver a rich, textured frame with an extended, mouthwatering ending. $39

Circadian Cellars 2023 Flouncy Fizz Pét-nat style sparkling wine, Rogue Valley (74% Pinot Gris, 26% Malvasia Bianca)

Fresh rain, cherry candy, Granny Smith apple and Almond Roca create a captivating nose. The bubbles arrive with genuine exuberance– sweet, tart and joyful, combined with raspberry, lemon curd, Meyer lemon and a lengthy almond finish. Pure fun in a glass. $30

Remy Wines 2025 Arneis, Aurora Vineyard, Laurelwood District

Almond, gooseberry and honeydew open alongside a subtle wood pulp earthiness. In the glass, pear and orange peel command center stage while honeystick sweetness unites with a vivacious taper of lemon and lime. A quiet, unhurried wine that rewards attention. $35

Abacela 2025 Estate grown Albariño, Umpqua Valley

Fragrant and welcoming on the nose, with lemongrass, elderflower and dried pear alongside a profuse floral lift. Each sip reveals notes of chamomile tea, white ginger and Asian pear, with honeysuckle threading through to a clean, delicate finale. $22

Left Coast Estate 2024 Estate White Pinot Noir, Van Duzer Corridor

Cherry yogurt, bubblegum and balsa wood make for an unusual and immediately curious nose. Bright and fruit-driven in the glass, with cherry limeade, sour cherry and cran-raspberry alongside unripe strawberry for a tart, memorable mark. $28

Stanton Vineyard 2024 Estate Grown Pinot Blanc, Willamette Valley

Kumquat, lemon curd and graham cracker expose additional aromas of wet stone and fresh herbs. In the glass, honeydew and orange meringue develop together with tangerine and lime zest, balanced by snappy acidity. Order by emailing Stantonvineyard@yahoo.com. $16.50

Apona Vineyards 2023 Pinot Blanc, Willamette Valley

Petrol and limestone anchor a serious, mineral-driven nose, with crème brûlée adding unexpected richness. Precise and tart, notes of Meyer lemon and limequat drive a citrus-forward expression with a contemplative conclusion. $32

63 wines evaluated

Wineries: Want to see your brand on this page? Submit your wines to OWP, no fee. For details, email Michele Francisco at michele@oregonwinepress.com.

Requirements: Wine must be: 1) Produced by an Oregon winery (wineries from Washington side of Columbia Gorge AVA or Washington side of Walla Walla Valley AVA also allowed) ; 2) Currently available to consumers. Selection process: Led by a wine industry expert, the OWP tasting panel selects wines based on overall quality within their respective categories. Recommended wines are selected using a double-blind method and a multipoint ranking system for appearance, aroma, taste, balance and finish. To the best of our knowledge, they are currently available in the marketplace.