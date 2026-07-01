July 1, 2026

Pinots, Plates and Pillows

The Four Graces, The Grange Estate and Anthology deliver luxury in the Dundee Hills

By Molly Amber

The Dundee Hills glow in golden light long before the first cork pops. Rows of Pinot Noir grapevines drape down the slopes. Lavender gently sways beside garden beds. The kitchen hums with activity as chefs prep dinner. High above the Valley floor, The Grange Estate, The Four Graces and Anthology have transformed a familiar stretch of Oregon wine country into one of the Willamette Valley’s most complete hospitality experiences.

Wine travelers have flocked to the area for decades in search of Pinot Noir. Now, many long for something more immersive. A polished tasting room. A design-forward wine country retreat. A communal dinner focused on storytelling, seasonality and Oregon agriculture.

Together, the three form a destination that feels both grounded and genuinely ambitious.

At the center stands The Four Graces, a winery renowned for its elegant Pinot Noir. Established in 2003 by the Black family and named for their four daughters, the winery helped shape the modern Dundee Hills tasting scene. Today, under the Foley Family Wines umbrella, The Four Graces enters a new phase.

The setting, adjacent to Black Walnut Inn and recently unveiled The Grange Estate, feels theatrical without being overwrought. Guests wind through vineyard-lined roads before arriving at the hilltop property, where expansive views stretch toward the Cascade Range.

Inside the tasting room, The Four Graces Pinot Noir remains the star, though Pinot Blanc, Pinot Gris and Chardonnay also shine throughout the lineup.

During a recent tasting, The Four Graces’ 2023 Reserve Pinot Blanc stood out for its tension and mineral-driven finish. With crisp citrus and white flower notes, the wine felt energetic rather than weighty. Meanwhile, The Four Graces’ 2023 Dundee Hills Reserve Pinot Noir showcased black cherry, forest floor and baking spice wrapped in polished tannins.

The Grange Estate invites guests to linger after they visit the tasting room.

Opened in 2024, the intimate collection of elevated farmhouse-style suites is tucked into the hillside near the winery. Its cedar-clad architecture, inspired by classic agricultural structures, blends into the surrounding vineyards. The interior spaces feel warm and home-like. Fireplaces crackle in shared lounges. Oversized soaking tubs overlook the vines. Floor-to-ceiling windows frame sunrise fog as it drifts through the Valley.

The property represents a broader shift happening in Oregon wine country. Increasingly, visitors prefer on-site stays with meals tied to local farms and spaces that feel connected to the landscape.

The Grange Estate delivers that sense of immersion.

Guests can transition from morning coffee overlooking the vineyards to afternoon tastings at The Four Graces before settling into Anthology for an exceptional dinner.

Anthology may be the most ambitious element of the trio. Set inside the Grange winery building, dining blurs the line between restaurant, dinner party and culinary theater. The concept revolves around a multi-course tasting menu reflecting the local growing season.

Chefs Chase Williams and Zack Ehrlich create meals using hyperlocal ingredients sourced from the estate gardens, nearby farms and regional producers. Each course feels playful yet precise.

Dinner unfolds around a chef’s counter where guests interact directly with the culinary team. Diners watch sauces finish and garnishes placed while wines are poured. Conversations feel natural between strangers seated around the table. Every plate arrives with an explanation, conversation and often a story.

The name Anthology refers to a curated collection of works. Each menu becomes its own volume, capturing a fleeting moment in Oregon’s agricultural calendar. Summer menus celebrate berries, tomatoes and herbs at peak ripeness. Autumn shifts toward mushrooms, orchard fruit and smoke-kissed flavors. Winter brings preserved ingredients, fermentation and richer textures.

Rather than serving estate wine exclusively, Anthology’s beverage program explores both local and international wines to complement each course. Sommeliers guide guests using enough detail to engage enthusiasts without overwhelming casual diners.

The setting amplifies the atmosphere. As daylight fades across the Dundee Hills, vineyards reflect in the windows surrounding the dining space.

That sense of place matters.

For years, Oregon wine has been approachable. Compared with Napa Valley, tasting rooms here are less formal and more intimate. Today’s challenge lies in elevating the visit while retaining that welcoming spirit.

At The Grange, The Four Graces and Anthology, relaxed luxury pervades the property. Staff members move comfortably between polished hospitality and casual conversation. Guests in hiking boots sit beside collectors discussing vertical Pinot Noir tastings.

Food also plays a growing role in the region’s evolution. Culinary programs are increasingly becoming an extension of the wine experience itself. Anthology pushes that movement further.

Several courses during a recent meal highlighted the kitchen’s creativity without losing sight of local ingredients. One dish paired slow-braised beef cheek with earthy root vegetables and Pinot Noir reduction. Another transformed a nostalgic churro into a savory course dusted with duck fat powder and paired with mole.

Even playful moments carry technical precision.

The chefs avoid unnecessary flourishes, instead focusing on texture, acidity and balance in ways that mirror thoughtful winemaking.

That philosophy extends across the entire property.

The Four Graces wines aim for elegance over extraction. The Grange architecture emphasizes natural materials over spectacle. Anthology balances refinement with warmth.

Together, the projects reflect a broader maturation within the Willamette Valley.

International recognition continues to grow as luxury travelers consider the Valley a destination capable of delivering world-class wine alongside compelling hospitality.

From the chef’s garden outside Anthology to the sustainably farmed estate vineyards surrounding The Four Graces, the property remains tied to the land. Visitors encounter polished experiences rooted in farming rather than manufactured luxury.

That authenticity resonates.

The Dundee Hills have changed dramatically, yet travelers seek the same core experience: exceptional Pinot Noir in to a striking landscape.

The Four Graces continues delivering on that promise while expanding its identity beyond wine. For longtime winery fans, the evolution feels natural. The wines anchor the experience. Hospitality simply extends further into dining, lodging and immersive programming.

That level of integration creates a destination capable of competing with luxury wine anywhere on the West Coast.

More importantly, it feels distinctly Oregon.

Morning fog lingers over the vineyards as Douglas fir forests frame the hillsides. Seasonal ingredients shape the menu while Pinot Noir remains the thread tying everything together.

As Oregon wine country matures, projects like The Grange Estate, The Four Graces and Anthology offer immersive experiences grounded in agriculture, elevated by design and driven by a strong sense of place.

For visitors winding through the Dundee Hills in search of their next memorable glass, that future already awaits at the top of Worden Hill Road.

The Four Graces, The Grange Estate, Anthology

9590 N.E. Worden Hill Rd., Dundee

thefourgraces.com

(800) 245-2950

foleywinesdundeehills.com

(503) 538-8663

Molly Amber is a travel enthusiast with a passion for food and wine. She is a freelance writer and PR professional who grew up in the Portland area, lived in Seattle for 15 years, and recently relocated to New York City. She graduated from the University of Washington and has a J.D. from Gonzaga University School of Law. Molly has a serious case of wanderlust— she has traveled to 41 countries (and counting!) and lived in Spain for a year and a half. She has her WSET Level 2 Certification in Wines, and hopes to visit all of the many wine regions across the globe. You can usually find her at a yoga studio, trying a new restaurant or hanging out by the water, planning her next adventure.