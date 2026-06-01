June 1, 2026

Pear Pressure

How the Rogue Valley AVA grew from controversy to celebration in 35 years

By Michele Francisco

Today, it’s hard to imagine Rogue Valley’s wine industry being vilified. Yet, pear growers, threatened by the region’s nascent wine activity, treated Porter Lombard, Ph.D., like a scoundrel and ran him out of town. Lombard had served as the superintendent and horticultural researcher at the Oregon State University Experiment Station near Jacksonville. Determined to learn if wine grapes could thrive in the area, he planted the area’s first post-Prohibition vineyard in 1967.

Before the pear growers ousted Lombard in 1980, he studied various varieties and discovered the Rogue Valley was ideally suited for a range of wine grapes. His success generated interest both locally and in California. Commercial vineyards, established in the decade after Lombard’s experimental plantings, led to the Rogue Valley’s first bonded wineries in 1978. Valley View Vineyards was established by the local Wisnovsky family and Siskiyou Winery was founded by Chuck and Suzi David, who moved from California.

Growth was measured, but slow. By 1989, the region had seven bonded wineries and 49 vineyards totaling 400 acres. Inspired by other wine-growing regions in the state, wine enthusiast David Beaudry drafted a petition to establish the Rogue Valley American Viticultural Area, or AVA. Two years later, the organization now known as the Alcohol and Tobacco Tax and Trade Bureau, or TTB, officially designated the Rogue Valley AVA.

Since then, the area has embraced wine in ways the pear growers never imagined. Composed of Jackson and Josephine counties, the Rogue Valley is now home to 134 wine companies, 213 vineyards and 4,430 harvested acres. (Figures from the 2024 OWB Oregon Vineyard and Winery Report and the 2024 Oregon Vineyard and Winery Census.)

While pears remain big business, wine is also vital to the Rogue Valley’s economy. According to the Oregon Wine Board-funded 2024 Economic Impact Report, the industry generated $332 million in revenue and more than 4,200 related and indirect jobs.

Concurrent with the industry’s regional growth, wine has developed its own stellar reputation. USA Today’s 2025 Readers’ Choice Awards honored the Rogue Valley with second place on its 10Best list. And Wine Enthusiast chose to include three Rogue Valley wines on its Top 100 Best Buys of 2025, each earning 91 points: No. 41) Foris 2023 Fly Over Estate Alsace White Blend, No. 62) Del Rio Vineyard 2023 Estate Pinot Gris and No. 81) Pedro Guillermo by Peter William 2023 Robin’s Rumba Syrah-Tempranillo Blend.

Those who migrated along the Oregon Trail brought their pioneering spirit with them. Yearning for a fresh start with limitless opportunities is an attractive mindset that continues to draw innovators to the area. Since the first experimental grapes were planted here, wine in the Rogue Valley has benefited from avant-gardists willing to venture beyond the familiar.

CELEBRATING 35 YEARS

To commemorate the AVA’s 35th anniversary, the Rogue Valley Vintners Association and Travel Medford are rolling out the red carpet and inviting wine lovers near and far to join their celebrations from June 12-14. The weekend bash also includes individual events hosted by local wineries.

LIBRARY WINE TASTING

Kicking off the weekend, the Rogue Valley Vintners Association is hosting a special tasting of library wines designed to showcase how the area has matured over the last 35 years. Guided by a panel of winemakers, a Napa sommelier and a wine historian from Linfield University, 40 guests will enjoy tasting history, including a Weisinger Family Winery 1990 Cabernet Sauvignon.

Taking place on Friday, June 12, from 2 to 4 p.m. at Bigham Knoll Gymnasium, 525 Bigham Knoll Dr., in Jacksonville, attendees will taste five rare wines while learning about each during a panel discussion. Tickets are $100 and light bites will be served with the historic wine flight.

“This tasting is truly a once-in-a-lifetime experience. It offers the rare opportunity to taste wines dating back to before the AVA was even established. Guided by an expert panel, guests will explore the stories, people, wines and history shaping the Rogue Valley over the past 35 years,” shares Daniel Root, chair of the Rogue Valley Vintners Association education committee and operations manager at EdenVale Wine.

SAVOR SOUTHERN OREGON

Savor Southern Oregon, now in its second year, highlights wines from the Rogue Valley. Hosted by Travel Medford, festivities begin with a VIP tasting on Friday from 4 to 8 p.m. on the Bigham Knoll Campus in Jacksonville. Guests will be treated to rare and hand-selected reserve wines and small bites. The all-inclusive weekend pass is $95 and includes early admission at 11 a.m. to Saturday’s Grand Tasting.

Savor’s Grand Tasting, Saturday, June 13, also takes place on the Bigham Knoll Campus. General admission is open noon to 5 p.m. and tickets cost $55. Celebrate the region’s diverse and exceptional wines as more than 50 wineries pour wine samples (included in the ticket price). Food and wines by the glass are available for purchase. Learn about Rogue Valley wines directly from the winemakers, explore a variety of styles and build your own collection of favorite bottles.

Travel Medford will release the Savor Southern Oregon Wine Competition results on June 8, ahead of the wine-filled weekend.

Carole Skeeters-Stevens, Travel Medford’s chief marketing officer, notes, “Last year’s inaugural event exceeded our expectations and truly showcased the incredible quality and collaboration within the Rogue Valley wine community. The energy and enthusiasm from wineries, visitors and partners was inspiring. In 2026, we’re building on that momentum with even more wineries, more experiences and new ways to celebrate the wines that make Southern Oregon so special.”

Buy Savor Southern Oregon tickets at savorsouthernoregon.com.

SUNDAY BRUNCH

Ease into Sunday, June 14 with a relaxed brunch at DANCIN Vineyards after Savor Southern Oregon. Enjoy a $35 prix fixe menu from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. with your choice of a starter, brunch entrée and sweet finish while overlooking wine country views. Sip alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages while listening to music performed by Shae Celine and Jenni Abdo. Menu and tickets are available here: dancin.com/savor-brunch-tix. For late risers, regular service runs noon to 7:30 p.m.

MEMBER FOR A DAY

Continue the Savor experience on Sunday with exclusive “Member for a Day” perks at participating Rogue Valley wineries. Enjoy complimentary tastings, special discounts and your own wine country adventure. Tickets are $15 and can be purchased here: savorsouthernoregon.com.

THE FUTURE

These events are not only celebratory in nature but also magnify the Rogue Valley’s wine reputation. The last 35 years have seen the area develop a robust foundation, one filled with risk-taking wine rogues driven by a desire to explore and innovate. Lombard may have launched the first vineyard experiment, yet his pioneering legacy continues as Rogue Valley vintners improve their knowledge and discover new possibilities. Imagine what the future holds.

Weekend Events

35th Anniversary of the Rogue Valley AVA Library Tasting: Friday, June 12, 2 to 4 p.m. at Bigham Knoll Gymnasium, 525 Bigham Knoll Dr., Jacksonville.

Savor Southern Oregon VIP Tasting: Friday, June 12, 4 to 8 p.m. at Bigham Knoll, 525 Bigham Knoll Dr., Jacksonville.

Savor Southern Oregon Grand Tasting: Saturday, June 13, noon to 5 p.m. (VIP begins at 11 a.m.) at Bigham Knoll, 525 Bigham Knoll Dr., Jacksonville.

Savor Sunday Brunch: Sunday, June 14 at DANCIN Vineyards, 4477 South Stage Rd., Medford.

Member for a Day: Sunday, June 14 at participating Rogue Valley wineries. Enjoy complimentary tastings, special discounts and your own wine country adventure.

Savor Southern Oregon

Friday, June 12– Sunday, June 14

Bigham Knoll, 525 Bigham Knoll Dr., Jacksonville and other locations in the Rogue Valley

savorsouthernoregon.com

Participating “Member for a Day” wineries

Anchor Valley Wine

DANCIN Vineyard

Dwell Wine

EdenVale Wine

Hummingbird Estate

Kriselle Cellars

Long Walk Vineyard

Padigan

Quady North

Red Lily Vineyards

Troon Vineyard

Valley View Winery

Michele Francisco spent her childhood reading and writing, eventually graduating from UCLA with an English degree. She attended graphic design school and began a career in design and marketing. After moving to Oregon in 2010, Michele studied wine at Chemeketa Community College and began Winerabble, a Northwest-focused wine blog. She has been a cheerleader for Oregon wine since her arrival.