May 1, 2026

May 2026 Cellar Selects: These Gris are the Bees Knees

OWP panel shares its favorite submissions

Ridgecrest 2024 Old Vine Estate Pinot Gris, Ridgecrest Vineyard, Ribbon Ridge (panel pick)

Commanding aromatics entice with lime zest, fresh rain and dusty minerality framed by a core of green pineapple. Bright citrus energy strikes the taste buds: lemon, lime and orange zest alongside gooseberry, starfruit and lemongrass. Lively acidity keeps everything in focus. $30

Illahe Vineyards 2025 Pinot Gris, Willamette Valley

Bright and inviting on the nose, with lemon-lime citrus, petrichor and an unexpected lift of bubblegum and grilled lemon. The flavor profile shifts toward a softer register– pear, honeydew and Thompson grape support white flowers and a whisper of mint jelly. Crisp and clean with a long, refreshing ending. $23

Willamette Valley Vineyards 2024 Estate Pinot Gris, Willamette Valley

Honeysuckle and Meyer lemon open over a bed of golden raisin, bay leaf and stony minerality. Flavors of quince and orange peel introduce coconut water, honeystick and a distinctive thread of lemon ginger. The texture is generous and mouthwatering, with superb weight and a long, satisfying conclusion. $35

Three Feathers Estate 2024 Pinot Gris, Chehalem Mountains

A delicate, aromatic expression with honeysuckle, wet stone, lime and pineapple guava. Each sip is light but layered—tangerine, honeydew, and limequat intertwine with notes of candied ginger and honeycomb. Elegant and understated. $25

Wine by Joe 2022 Pinot Gris, Willamette Valley

Makrut lime, bay leaf, tarragon and jasmine mingle with pineapple and orange blossom on an expressive nose. Bright and clean in the glass, the floral aromas transform into flavors, united with white ginger, wildflower honey and lemon verbena. A chalky minerality and a lingering finish make this an outstanding value. $14

Sarver Winery 2025 Pinot Gris, Elhanan Vineyard, Willamette Valley

White grapefruit, lemon thyme and orange blossom meet grilled lemon and wet slate on the nose. Juicy and expressive, flavors of quince, green mango, starfruit and cantaloupe are joined by Meyer lemon, sunquat and crisp green apple. The long finale is thirst-quenching and refreshing. $27

Sweet Cheeks Winery 2024 Pinot Gris, Willamette Valley

Tropical from the first sniff– green mango, key lime, marshmallow crème and fresh rain over a mineral backbone. The flavors double down with pineapple, mango, pineapple guava and lemonade, finishing with a lively kick of spicy ginger. Exuberant and fun, with a distinct “island” personality. $29

35 wines evaluated

Wineries: Want to see your brand on this page? Submit your wines to OWP, no fee. For details, email Michele Francisco at michele@oregonwinepress.com.

Requirements: Wine must be: 1) Produced by an Oregon winery (wineries from Washington side of Columbia Gorge AVA or Washington side of Walla Walla Valley AVA also allowed); 2) Currently available to consumers. Selection process: Led by a wine industry expert, the OWP tasting panel selects wines based on overall quality within their respective categories. Recommended wines are selected using a double-blind method and a multipoint ranking system for appearance, aroma, taste, balance and finish. To the best of our knowledge, they are currently available in the marketplace.