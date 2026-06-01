June 1, 2026

Lemon Olive Oil Black Cod

Durant Vineyards’ Sauvignon Blanc is a natural match for this lemon olive oil black cod thanks to its crisp, refreshing profile. The wine’s lively acidity balances the silky richness of the fish, while its citrus notes echo the brightness of the lemon and enhance the dish’s clean, coastal flavors. It’s the kind of pairing that celebrates the season; it’s fresh, unfussy, and rooted in simple pleasures from the kitchen, where a few beautiful ingredients and a bright glass of wine are all you need.

Serves 2

Ingredients

2 6-ounce black cod fillets (you can easily substitute your favorite white fish)

1 teaspoon Durant French Citrus Fennel Salt (1/2 teaspoon per fillet)

8 tablespoons Durant Fused Lemon Olive Oil

1 pound fingerling potatoes, halved

1 tablespoon finely sliced fresh chives

2 teaspoons Durant Fleur de Sel

A couple handfuls of pre-washed arugula leaves

1 lemon, juiced

Directions

Preheat oven to 400˚ F. Wash and split your potatoes lengthwise, toss with 2 teaspoons Fleur de Sel and 2 tablespoons lemon olive oil. Place cut side down on a baking sheet pan and roast in oven for approximately 20-30 minutes until browned and cooked through. As the potatoes roast, season the black cod fillets with 2 teaspoons of Durant French Citrus Salt. Transfer to a baking sheet pan and pour over 4 tablespoons of Durant Lemon Olive Oil (being sure some of the oil is under the fish to prevent it from sticking). Bake in the oven for approximately 15 minutes, along with the potatoes, until cooked through. When the fish and potatoes are done cooking, toss the potatoes with fresh minced chives. Dress arugula leaves with a pinch of Fleur de Sel, a squeeze of one lemon and a few more tablespoons of lemon olive oil. Transfer everything to a serving plate or platter and serve with more lemon olive oil and fresh lemon. Enjoy!

For the past 12 years, Eric Bartle and Sara Kundelius have been a working chef couple. Eric focuses on the savory side of things, while Sara brings her knowledge of fruits and pastry to create a well-rounded whole. Both chefs were educated at Portland’s Western Culinary Institute in the mid-1990s. This was the beginning of Portland’s farm-to-table movement, which now drives a majority of Pacific Northwest restaurants. Eric spent the better part of a decade as sous chef at Higgins Restaurant under James Beard Award winner Greg Higgins and Sara has been executive pastry chef for the Heathman Group of hotels. Throughout the last decade, the chefs worked in a variety of locations, a ranch in Teton National Park, as well as the country’s oldest fly-fishing club in the Catskill mountains of New York, and currently Oregon’s wine country.

Both Eric and Sara grew up in the Pacific Northwest and the outdoors has always been a companion to food. Hunting, fishing and foraging are a way of life for these two chefs. Seasonal and local are the most important factors, more often than not, menus are written while walking through the farmers market. Working at Durant Vineyards and Olive Mill has given the chefs another opportunity to layer in flavor with the high-quality extra virgin olive oils created on property.