May 1, 2026

Cork Pop and the Bass Drop

How sound shapes the terroir of a tasting experience

By Paula Bandy

Wine culture has long aligned itself with certain soundtracks.

Jazz in the tasting room. Classical at the gala. Acoustic guitar on the patio during golden hour.

These pairings feel natural because they reinforce a particular identity– wine as contemplative, refined, slightly elevated from everyday life. Something to be studied, appreciated, discussed quietly. Wine deserves that reverence.

Karen Blixen, author of “Out of Africa,” published under the pseudonym Isak Dinesen, wrote that wine is “one of the most civilized things in the world and one of the most natural things of the world.” Music shares that same duality– instinctive and refined, bodily and cultural, moving easily between the raw and the composed.

But culture shifts. Music shifts. And wine culture must decide whether it shifts with it.

PARALLEL SYSTEMS

From an anthropological perspective, both music and wine are social instruments– tools to organize space, mark time, signal belonging and ease boundaries between strangers. They structure emotion and help us cross into something shared: a mood, a tempo, a table.

Neo-soul artist Erykah Badu said, “Music is life– that’s why our hearts have beats.” Rhythm lives in the body before it is ever named. Wine moves there too– not just as flavor, but as warmth, as something that enters a moment and softens its edges. Both are, in their own ways, carriers of life.

Music is one of the most powerful boundary-makers in human societies. It codes age, class, ethnicity, geography, even political identity. A playlist is never neutral. It tells you whose space you are in. Wine does the same. The glassware, language on the tasting sheet, pacing of the pour– all serve as cultural signals and instructions, communicating expectation long before anyone takes a sip.

Cultural theorist Simon Frith has written that music doesn’t simply reflect identity– it help–s produce it. The soundtrack of a space is not background; it is part of the social architecture, shaping who feels recognized and comfortable or out of place.

Music, like wine, is a form of place-making. It carries dialect, climate, migration, memory. Reggaetón, rooted largely in Puerto Rico, rises the way Tempranillo thrives in warm valleys. Hip-hop, country, indie folk, Latin trap– these are not just genres but also cultural expressions of lived experience. When they enter a space, it changes.

THE QUESTION OF BELONGING

Historically, wine has positioned itself as aspirational– exclusive, educated, rooted in European lineage. There is value in this inheritance, but also a restrictive function, often subtle, sometimes unintentional. Reverence, once hardened, becomes rigid.

Contemporary global music moves in a different direction: hybrid, boundary-blurring, multilingual, rhythm-forward, unapologetically accessible. Global pop icon Bad Bunny said, “I don’t want to limit myself to one genre.” His music reflects how people actually live and move between cultures. The boundaries are not fixed; instead meant to be crossed.

Wine, too, is migratory. Vines move. Varieties adapt. Tempranillo settles in Southern Oregon. Albariño finds new expression outside Galicia. Every vineyard is, in some way, a story of movement. Music and wine are parallel systems– what we inherit and what we remix.

SOUND AS SOCIAL CODE

When wine culture narrows its soundtrack to specific acceptable genres, it limits who feels comfortable. A tasting room playing Latin pop, hip-hop or indie rock instead of light jazz, is subtly signaling inclusion. When a vineyard hosts a hip-hop DJ set alongside a traditional harvest dinner, it challenges long-held assumptions that wine belongs to particular demographics or generations. It says: this place is not owned by one cultural memory.

Younger consumers do not approach wine as a status marker but as an experience layered with mood and meaning. They discover through vibe, story and cultural alignment. The music in the room becomes part of the moment’s “terroir.” When wine culture intersects authentically with contemporary music, it welcomes participation.

This does not mean abandoning craft for trend. Reverence and rhythm are not opposites. Belonging is sensory before it is intellectual. Visitors decide whether they feel at ease in a space before learning the difference between Syrah and Cabernet Franc. Sound plays a decisive role in that calculation.

A bold Syrah can stand up to bass. Sparkling wine thrives in celebration. Rosé belongs at sunset, regardless of tempo.

THE ROGUE VALLEY

For a region like the Rogue Valley– young, climatically diverse, experimental– is still defining its identity. Albariño grows alongside Syrah, Tempranillo beside Viognier. Its cultural soundtrack can mirror that plurality.

A sustainable wine identity depends not only on soil health and agricultural resilience, but also social relevance. A wine region must sound like the people who live there now– not only like the legacy it inherited. The future isn’t quieter tasting rooms, but more intentional soundscapes designed for belonging.

The pop of a cork and the bass drop are not so different. Both announce a transition. Both create liminal space where ordinary roles soften and community re-forms. Wine should not fear new playlists.

Wine has never been about silence. It has always been about gathering– and gatherings have always had music.

“Music is the cup which holds the wine of silence...” — Robert Fripp, musician, composer, founder of King Crimson.

Paula Bandy and her dachshund, Copperiño, are often seen at Rogue Valley’s finest wineries, working to solve the world’s problems. She has covered wine, lifestyle, food and home in numerous publications and academic work in national and international journals. For a decade, she was an essayist/on-air commentator and writer for Jefferson Public Radio, Southern Oregon University’s NPR affiliate. Most recently, she penned The Wine Stream, a bi-weekly wine column for the Rogue Valley Times. Paula believes wine, like beauty, can save the world. She’s also a Certified Sherry Wine Specialist and currently sits on the Board for Rogue Valley Vintners. @_paulabandy