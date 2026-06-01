June 1, 2026

Blanc Check

Oregon’s investment in white wine

By Aakanksha Agarwal

“White wines play a key role in Oregon, both in its past and future,” notes Jen Cossey, general manager at Brooks Wine.

Oregon has long been defined by Pinot Noir, the cool-climate grape whose success shaped not only planting decisions but the region’s global identity. It is a reputation marked by restraint, acidity and a measured approach to ripeness, favoring structure over power.

But, as Cossey points out, those conditions were never exclusive to Pinot Noir. “Broadly speaking, our whites are also characterized by high acidity and balanced, developed aromatics.”

That consistency extends across the category. Pinot Gris remains one of Oregon’s most widely planted varieties. Chardonnay continues gaining ground. Riesling, long central to Brooks, has developed depth across sites and styles, with the winery producing 14 distinct bottlings annually from estate fruit and historic vineyards.

Cossey attributes that consistency to climate. Oregon’s long growing season allows flavors to develop gradually. Cool nights and diurnal temperature shifts preserve acidity and maintain tension in the fruit. The resulting style, she shares, differs from warmer regions like California or Washington, where increased ripeness often leads to decreased acidity.

What emerges is a balance of freshness and aromatic development– qualities that have long defined Oregon Pinot Noir and now distinguish its white wines.

Eugenia Keegan, senior vice president of winegrowing at Jackson Family Wines, has watched this shift unfold over decades. She divides the conversation into two: what the market wants, and what Oregon is capable of growing.

“For a very long time, at least 25 years, I’ve known we can grow any and every white grape well,” Keegan recalls. “Consider the Willamette Valley, where Pinot Noir is the only cool climate red grape to traditionally ripen successfully. That alone reminds us how much of a white wine area this is.”

REGIONAL RANGE

Across the rest of the state, that potential widens. Southern and Eastern Oregon have warmer conditions, making it possible to grow a broader range of grapes.

Bree Stock, Oregon’s first Master of Wine and co-founder and winemaker at Limited Addition Wines, sees Oregon’s white wine identity evolving into something more dynamic.

Pinot Gris, Chardonnay and Riesling still comprise much of the state’s white wine production. But the stylistic reference point is shifting. Stock notes that while Oregon whites have long occupied an aromatic, acid-driven spectrum similar to Alsace, the region is increasingly looking toward the Loire Valley.

“In the beginning, Oregon was really defined by Pinot Gris,” Stock explains. “However, now I would say it is distinguished more by the changing climate and ability to grow later-ripening grape varieties.”

That shift is bringing grapes like Sauvignon Blanc and Chenin Blanc into sharper focus, particularly in the Willamette Valley, Elkton area and the Umpqua Valley. Both varieties are notably flexible, aligning with Oregon’s evolving conditions.

Sauvignon Blanc can range from crisp, high-acid, green-fruited wines made in stainless steel to more layered expressions, where ripeness and barrel fermentation produce creaminess with notes of passion fruit curd and mango. Chenin Blanc follows a similar arc, yielding medium-bodied wines with brightness and precision while developing additional complexity in cooler, wetter vintages. “They can be very diverse in how we make them,” Stock observes.

“Because Oregon’s climate and soil types are so diverse, we have room to experiment,” Cossey adds. “I think we’re really beginning to realize what’s possible.”

Farther south, in the Rogue Valley, warmer days and significant temperature swings produce riper grapes while retaining structure. Jean-Michel Jussiaume, the Loire Valley-born winemaker for Del Rio Vineyard Estate and founder of Maison Jussiaume, attributes that balance less to heat alone and more to altitude and variation across the landscape.

The region’s valleys, exposures and soils create distinct conditions where grape varieties are expressed differently, depending on the site. Elevation proves to be the common thread. Vineyards tucked into the Cascade and Siskiyou mountains experience warm to hot days followed by cool nights, a pattern that supports full aromatic ripeness while preserving acidity.

“If we have one thing in common with regions like the Willamette Valley or Loire Valley, it is precisely our sense of uniqueness,” Jussiaume states.

Some parts of the Rogue Valley excel at Pinot varieties, while others can ripen Cabernet. Cowhorn Vineyard & Garden sits in the upper Applegate Valley, deeper in the mountains and farther west than many vineyards in the area.

What matters most, Cowhorn’s winemaker, Vince Vidrine, explains, isn’t merely how warm the summer is, but how the season ends. “A hot July and August create textural phenolic depth,” he notes. “By September, temperatures are cooler at Cowhorn, creating an opportunity for abundant aroma, crisp acid and resolved tannins.”

WHAT “FRESH” MEANS NOW

Keegan sees a move away from the high-alcohol, international styles of the late 1990s and early 2000s, toward lighter wines with alcohol levels from 12 to 13.5 percent, rather than pushing past 14. Freshness, in this context, is not solely acidity. “It’s about balance, lower alcohol and wines that feel good to drink,” she states.

But that balance isn’t always guaranteed. “In our climate, fruit can quickly go from unripe to overripe,” explains Jussiaume, pointing to how narrow the harvest window can be, particularly for earlier-ripening sites.

Vidrine agrees, emphasizing how critical the timing is for pruning, canopy management and irrigation strategy during the growing season. These decisions, combined with harvest timing, ultimately shape the final wine. At Cowhorn, biodynamic and regenerative farming practices maintain vine health and allow more even ripening without vine stress.

Even for Rhône varieties, often associated with richness, balance comes from restraint. “It’s tempting to let these varieties hang a little longer,” Vidrine. “But we’ve overwhelmingly found that picking at slightly lower sugar levels delivers incredible rewards.”

THE RISE OF WHITE BLEND BIG SALT

Few wines capture Oregon’s shift toward aromatic, immediately drinkable whites as clearly as Big Salt, now part of the Jackson Family Wines’ Oregon portfolio. Where much of the state is focused on Chardonnay, Sauvignon Blanc and Pinot Gris, the Big Salt blend highlights aromatics and approachability. Riesling provides what Keegan describes as a more “sophisticated base,” while Gewürztraminer and Muscat bring intensity and lift, providing a more expressive, aromatic wine. The approach reflects a shift in audience as much as in style.

“Big Salt drinkers are younger and want flavor and amplified aromatics,” she explains.

At the same time, she places the wine within a much longer arc. During the late 1970s, early in her career, Keegan worked at Hop Kiln Winery in Sonoma. There, she helped produce Thousand Flowers, one of California’s earliest aromatic white blends, also crafted with Riesling and Gewürztraminer. For her, the renewed interest in white blends is less a new direction than a return.

“Seeing younger generations embracing flavorful white blends again after five decades is really exciting,” she acknowledges.

The fruit, sourced largely from Southern and Eastern Oregon, includes vineyards planted 40 to 50 years ago. “Working with those old vines is very meaningful to me,” Keegan reports, tying the project to a deeper agricultural history of the region.

NOT IMITATION, BUT IDENTITY

As Oregon expands its white wine offerings, comparisons to other regions are inevitable. Keegan believes these associations are increasingly unnecessary. “We make ‘Oregon’ wines,” she states. “We don’t need to be anything else.”

That applies across varieties, including Riesling, which Cossey sees as both rooted in Oregon’s past and central to its future. “There’s a real history of Riesling in Oregon that people are starting to rediscover,” she adds.

Simultaneously, decisions in the cellar continue shaping wine styles. At Brooks, all Rieslings are fermented and aged in stainless steel, preserving clarity and purity of fruit, while emphasizing brightness and aromatics over oak influence.

“We definitely find inspiration from traditional German producers,” Cossey shares, “but I think Oregon Rieslings often lean more into brightness, acidity and fruit expression.”

Stock says this is a moment of curiosity and playfulness in the cellar, supported by a broader awareness of global parallels. Regions like Vouvray, Savennières and parts of Bordeaux, she notes, provide useful models for how similar climates and varieties have long been successful, and how they might represent Oregon’s future.

AT THE TABLE

Stock feels Oregon’s white wines are unusually adaptable at the table.

Alongside the more dominant Pinot Gris and Chardonnay, Sauvignon Blanc, Albariño and Grüner Veltliner supply brightness ideally suited to seafood and vegetables, while Chenin Blanc adds versatility, bridging lighter dishes and more layered flavors.

Albariño offers its own unique expression, Stock says. From Oregon’s first plantings at Abacela to offerings from Varnum Vintners and Cougar Crest Estate Winery, the variety is ideal with coastal seafood, combining salinity with citrus and lift.

In the Willamette Valley, wineries like Björnson Vineyard, Bow & Arrow and Durant Vineyards are exploring Sauvignon Blanc and Chenin Blanc in styles ranging from crisp to more textured, depending on the site and winemaking style. Stock also points to growing interest in Aligoté, valued for its vibrancy and transparency– often handled with minimal oak.

Medium-dry Rieslings, Cossey notes, match well with spice, where a touch of sweetness softens heat while preserving structure. Drier styles complement seafood and grilled dishes, while sparkling wines– whether Riesling- or Grüner-based– naturally pair with fried foods. “Fried chicken and sparkling Riesling is one of my favorite pairings,” she declares.

In the south, Viognier from producers including Kriselle Cellars and Cowhorn Vineyard & Garden gains body while retaining aromatics, making it well-suited to richer dishes. In Eastern Oregon, particularly The Rocks District of Milton-Freewater, Rhône varieties such as Roussanne and Grenache Blanc are producing wines with amplified texture and weight.

Vidrine feels the appeal of Rhône whites, such as Viognier and Roussanne, is more sensory.

“With lemon, jasmine, white peach and oyster shells, it’s an easy choice with summer flowers in the wind and warm air on our skin,” he says.

Aakanksha Agarwal is a wine, travel and lifestyle writer from India. Formerly a Bollywood stylist, she now resides in the U.S., embracing writing full-time while juggling family life and indulging in her passions for cuisine, literature and wanderlust.