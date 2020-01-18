2019: A Retrospective
A look back at the year's top stories and more
Momentum Continues
Report reveals climbing numbers
In Memoriam
Celebrating Lisa Shara Hall and Michelle Soter
Open Doors
Welcoming guests in new spaces
Biochar-ged
On-site carbonizing technology
Cellar Selects 2019
Last year’s panel-picked pleasers
Award Winners
Honors bestowed throughout 2019
A Vintage of Variables
More than just another wine year
Galvanizing the Future
Women’s seminar inspires growth, collaboration, connection
Repping Trade
Oregon Wine Council begins