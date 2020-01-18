 NEWS / FEATURES
Women in Wine: Fermenting Change seminar. Guests, workers and speakers pause for a group shot inside Willamette Valley Vineyards’ tasting room. ##Photo by Kathryn Elsesser

2019: A Retrospective

A look back at the year's top stories and more

Momentum Continues

Report reveals climbing numbers

In Memoriam

Celebrating Lisa Shara Hall and Michelle Soter

Open Doors

Welcoming guests in new spaces

Biochar-ged

On-site carbonizing technology

Cellar Selects 2019

Last year’s panel-picked pleasers

Award Winners

Honors bestowed throughout 2019

A Vintage of Variables

More than just another wine year

Galvanizing the Future

Women’s seminar inspires growth, collaboration, connection

Repping Trade

Oregon Wine Council begins



