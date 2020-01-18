Open Doors
Wineries welcome guests in new spaces in 2019
10501 N.E. Abbey Road, Carlton
Abbey Road Farm opened its tasting room in 2019. Owners Daniel and Sandra Wilkens planned the winery facility as a co-op producing a number of brands. James Rahn oversees all wine operations; labels include Abbey Road Farm, Stedt, James Rahn Wine Co. and Statera Cellars.
17325 N.E. Calkins Lane, Newberg
Owner Janis Patel planted Arlyn Vineyard, a 40-acre organic and Biodynamic vineyard bordering Ribbon Ridge in the Chehalem Mountains AVA, in 2013. Six years later, she opened a tasting room.
820 N.W. 13th Avenue, Portland
Battle Creek Cellars has expanded from its home in the Central Willamette Valley to Portland’s Pearl District with a striking 2,000-square-foot facility, which opened in November 2019.
128 S. Pine Street, Carlton
In late 2019, Brian Marcy and Clare Carver opened Big Table Farm Atelier, the winery’s new tasting room in what used to be the old feed store in Carlton — but most recently Flâneur Wines. The couple offers original art and seating tastings in the historic space.
555 N.W. Arizona Ave., #198, Bend
In August 2019, the Bledsoe Family Winery tasting room opened at the northeast corner of the Box Factory. At nearly 3,600 square feet, the tasting room features large roll-top doors opening to a street-side patio.
2003 Main Street, Forest Grove
Founded by three Iraq war combat veterans, Dauntless Wine Co. celebrated the opening of its tasting room in April 2019. The space is a mashup between wine and history, with a museum vibe and eclectic atmosphere.
6475 N.E. Hilltop Lane, Dayton
In early March 2019, The Family Coppola introduced Domaine de Broglie (BROY), its new Dundee Hills vineyard and brand inspired by Louis de Broglie, a French physicist who made groundbreaking contributions to quantum theory. domainedebroglie.com
300 First Street, Lake Oswego
The Evenstads opened Domaine Serene Wine Lounge in Lake Oswego in December 2019. Much larger in scale than its Portland counterpart, the new venture offers a wine-inspired dinner menu and more.
168 S. Pine Street, Carlton
Marty Doerschlag officially unveiled Flâneur Wines at the Carlton Grain Elevator in October 2019. Originally built in 1890, the building initially functioned as the Madsen Grain Mill; now it houses a center for hospitality in the wine-centric Willamette Valley town.
10555 N.E. Red Hills Road, Dundee
Purple Hands winemaker Cody Wright and his wife, Marque, have created a new brand, Haakon/Lenai — named after their children’s middle names. In late 2019, the couple opened the corresponding tasting room in the Dundee Hills on the site of a newly purchased vineyard. Until spring 2020, the tasting room is open by appointment only.
207 E. Fifth Avenue, Eugene
In December 2019, winemaker Jonathan Scott Oberlander opened J. Scott Cellars on 5th. Across from 5th St. Public Market, the second tasting room offers appetizers and dessert.
Maryhill Winery Tasting Room & Bistro
801 Waterfront Way, Ste. 105, Vancouver, WA
In April 2019, Maryhill Winery opened its second satellite tasting room at The Waterfront in Vancouver, Washington. The location features a main level with ample outdoor seating for expansive Columbia River views and a bistro menu, too.
806 S. Pacific Highway, Talent
Mark Enlow and Angie Berg opened Parkhurst Wine & Provisions in 2019. The couple offers their own wine, outside labels and a small food menu, too.
3201 S.E. 50th Avenue, Portland
Matt Berson and Angie Reat opened Portland Wine Co. in October 2019. The former showroom and warehouse now houses the winemaking and tasting room for Love & Squalor Wines.
12050 N.W. Meadowlake, Carlton
Résonance, Maison Louis Jadot’s first venture outside Burgundy, opened its tasting room in June 2019. The buildings are inspired by local barns with a terrace boasting views of the estate and the coastal range.
19960 N.E. Ribbon Ridge, Newberg
Styring’s new “Tasting Space” combines soaring wood-beamed ceilings, breathtaking views and comfortable seating arrangements.
130 W. Monroe Street, Carlton
Tony Rynders established a new home for his Tendril and Child’s Play brands in 2019. The new winery lies adjacent to the future tasting room for Child’s Play.
341 S.W. Second St., Ste. 3, Corvallis
Winemaker J.P. Valot opened his downtown tasting room next door to Old World Deli, from which guests can order food to pair with the wines.
9500 S.E. Eola Hills Road, Amity
Cyler and Taralyn Varnum opened their estate tasting room on an Eola-Amity Hills site with vines planted in 1975.