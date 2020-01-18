January 1, 2020

Open Doors

Wineries welcome guests in new spaces in 2019

Abbey Road Farm

10501 N.E. Abbey Road, Carlton

Abbey Road Farm opened its tasting room in 2019. Owners Daniel and Sandra Wilkens planned the winery facility as a co-op producing a number of brands. James Rahn oversees all wine operations; labels include Abbey Road Farm, Stedt, James Rahn Wine Co. and Statera Cellars.

Arlyn Vineyard

17325 N.E. Calkins Lane, Newberg

Owner Janis Patel planted Arlyn Vineyard, a 40-acre organic and Biodynamic vineyard bordering Ribbon Ridge in the Chehalem Mountains AVA, in 2013. Six years later, she opened a tasting room.

Battle Creek Cellars

820 N.W. 13th Avenue, Portland

Battle Creek Cellars has expanded from its home in the Central Willamette Valley to Portland’s Pearl District with a striking 2,000-square-foot facility, which opened in November 2019.

Big Table Farm

128 S. Pine Street, Carlton

In late 2019, Brian Marcy and Clare Carver opened Big Table Farm Atelier, the winery’s new tasting room in what used to be the old feed store in Carlton — but most recently Flâneur Wines. The couple offers original art and seating tastings in the historic space.

Bledsoe Family Wines

555 N.W. Arizona Ave., #198, Bend

In August 2019, the Bledsoe Family Winery tasting room opened at the northeast corner of the Box Factory. At nearly 3,600 square feet, the tasting room features large roll-top doors opening to a street-side patio.

Dauntless Wine Co.

2003 Main Street, Forest Grove

Founded by three Iraq war combat veterans, Dauntless Wine Co. celebrated the opening of its tasting room in April 2019. The space is a mashup between wine and history, with a museum vibe and eclectic atmosphere.

Domaine de Broglie

6475 N.E. Hilltop Lane, Dayton

In early March 2019, The Family Coppola introduced Domaine de Broglie (BROY), its new Dundee Hills vineyard and brand inspired by Louis de Broglie, a French physicist who made groundbreaking contributions to quantum theory. domainedebroglie.com

Domaine Serene Wine Lounge

300 First Street, Lake Oswego

The Evenstads opened Domaine Serene Wine Lounge in Lake Oswego in December 2019. Much larger in scale than its Portland counterpart, the new venture offers a wine-inspired dinner menu and more.

Flâneur Wines

168 S. Pine Street, Carlton

Marty Doerschlag officially unveiled Flâneur Wines at the Carlton Grain Elevator in October 2019. Originally built in 1890, the building initially functioned as the Madsen Grain Mill; now it houses a center for hospitality in the wine-centric Willamette Valley town.

Haakon/Lenai

10555 N.E. Red Hills Road, Dundee

Purple Hands winemaker Cody Wright and his wife, Marque, have created a new brand, Haakon/Lenai — named after their children’s middle names. In late 2019, the couple opened the corresponding tasting room in the Dundee Hills on the site of a newly purchased vineyard. Until spring 2020, the tasting room is open by appointment only.

J. Scott Cellars

207 E. Fifth Avenue, Eugene

In December 2019, winemaker Jonathan Scott Oberlander opened J. Scott Cellars on 5th. Across from 5th St. Public Market, the second tasting room offers appetizers and dessert.

Maryhill Winery Tasting Room & Bistro

801 Waterfront Way, Ste. 105, Vancouver, WA

In April 2019, Maryhill Winery opened its second satellite tasting room at The Waterfront in Vancouver, Washington. The location features a main level with ample outdoor seating for expansive Columbia River views and a bistro menu, too.

Parkhurst Wine & Provisions

806 S. Pacific Highway, Talent

Mark Enlow and Angie Berg opened Parkhurst Wine & Provisions in 2019. The couple offers their own wine, outside labels and a small food menu, too.

Portland Wine Co.

3201 S.E. 50th Avenue, Portland

Matt Berson and Angie Reat opened Portland Wine Co. in October 2019. The former showroom and warehouse now houses the winemaking and tasting room for Love & Squalor Wines.

Résonance Wines

12050 N.W. Meadowlake, Carlton

Résonance, Maison Louis Jadot’s first venture outside Burgundy, opened its tasting room in June 2019. The buildings are inspired by local barns with a terrace boasting views of the estate and the coastal range.

Styring Vineyards

19960 N.E. Ribbon Ridge, Newberg

Styring’s new “Tasting Space” combines soaring wood-beamed ceilings, breathtaking views and comfortable seating arrangements.

Tendril Wines

130 W. Monroe Street, Carlton

Tony Rynders established a new home for his Tendril and Child’s Play brands in 2019. The new winery lies adjacent to the future tasting room for Child’s Play.

Valcan Cellars

341 S.W. Second St., Ste. 3, Corvallis

Winemaker J.P. Valot opened his downtown tasting room next door to Old World Deli, from which guests can order food to pair with the wines.

Varnum Vintners

9500 S.E. Eola Hills Road, Amity

Cyler and Taralyn Varnum opened their estate tasting room on an Eola-Amity Hills site with vines planted in 1975.