January 1, 2018

In Memoriam

In 2017, Oregon’s wine community lost Beloved members who will, no doubt, live on through the lives they touched and the wines they helped create.

Patricia Green

Patricia Green, who in 2000 founded Patricia Green Cellars in Newberg with Jim Anderson, died Nov. 5 in her cabin outside Roseburg. She was 62. Green grew up in Illinois and settled in Oregon in 1972. In her mid-20s, she worked in re-forestation, among other interesting jobs. In 1986, she began picking grapes for Richard Sommer at HillCrest Vineyard in Roseburg. From there, her career in wine began, eventually blossoming into one of the most influential winemakers in Oregon.

Lores Dauenhauer

Lores Dauenhauer, co-founder of Hauer of the Dauen Winery, died Nov. 22. She was 80 years old. Born and raised near Amity, Lores married Carl Dauenhauer in 1957 in McMinnville. Together, they settled in Dayton. After work in retail and as a florist, Lores worked at home as the family and farm grew. In 1999, she and Carl founded the winery. Lores helped organize Women for Agriculture in Yamhill County among other ag projects. She is survived by Carl, a daughter, two sons, two sisters, three brothers, eight grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

Howard Mozeico

Ask anyone who knew Et Fille’s co-owner/co-winemaker Howard Mozeico, and they’ll regale you with heartfelt stories and mention his infectious laugh. Although Howard died tragically in a tractor accident on April 13, devastating his family and stunning the wine community, his commitment to family, friends and Oregon wine lives on, and his sense of humor and zest for life stays with many.

Mark Pape

Mention Mark Pape to anyone who knew him, and they will describe his charming Texas accent, larger-than-life attitude, humility and beloved quirkiness; they might even call him “Papester,” a fun-loving nickname for an endearing guy.

