May 1, 2019

Women in Wine

Industry group sets dates for inaugural gathering

Women in Wine: Fermenting Change in Oregon has announced the details of its inaugural annual gathering. On Monday, July 8, at Willamette Valley Vineyards in Turner, the newly formed group will host both women and men dedicated to empowering and advancing women in the state’s wine industry for presentations and discussions.

An impressive lineup of speakers and panelists will cover topics on energizing the next generation of female leaders, unconscious bias, effective marketing and communications and leadership styles. Cheryl Strayed, author of “Wild,” and Meg Crofton, former president of Disney Resorts, will headline the event. The meeting also offers opportunities for attendees to connect with like-minded individuals committed to diversity, gender equality and an all-inclusive industry.

Other confirmed speakers include: Sharelle Klaus, founder/CEO of Dry Soda; Philana Bouvier, senior vice president of new business development at Young’s Market Company; Susan Freeman, CEO of Freeman Means Business; Jason Parks, chief growth officer of Barkley; and Sarah Graves, generative wholeness practitioner for Invite Change.

For a full program, visit womeninwineoregon.com. Registration is also online with early-bird tickets starting at $224 or $199 for groups of five or more through May 1. After May 1, tickets increase to $249 per person.