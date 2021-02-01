February 1, 2021

Wine Country Inn Love

Uncork romance with luxurious lodging

By Tamara Belgard

Anyone who’s driven through Oregon’s wine country — gorgeous landscapes alternating between colorful vineyards, rich farmland and dense forest — has probably fantasized, even if for just a moment, how it would feel to live amid all that splendor. Now you can, well kind of...

Simply reserve some time at one of these quixotic inns and dive headfirst into the wine country lifestyle. Bathe in grandeur at one the larger luxury properties or escape to somewhere more quiet and remote for a complete reset. And just because there’s a pandemic doesn’t mean Valentine’s Day is canceled; romance should never be canceled. A romantic escape is probably more important, more needed than ever. What better place to get all amorous, than in Oregon wine country?

If staying overnight in a grain silo sounds like a romantic adventure to you, consider Abbey Road Farm, where three grain silos have been converted into luxury lodging. The suites, overlooking the working farm and surrounding 82-acres of rolling vineyards, are situated outside Carlton in a remote setting, perfect for a COVID escape and a lover’s retreat. There’s a fire pit for late-night snuggling and stargazing, not to mention a Jacuzzi tub to really heat things up afterward. Enjoy a memorable five-star breakfast by the resident chef; taste delicious wines from winemaker James Rahn (currently open by reservation only); and walk the grounds, visiting goats, pigs, donkeys, chickens and peacocks. One of the hens might even saunter onto the patio for breakfast — it doesn’t get much more romantic. There’s so much to experience at Abbey Road Farm you may not want to leave, but beautiful scenery awaits in the surrounding hills, with Oregon’s best wineries practically around every corner.

The Allison Inn remains the epitome of luxury in the Willamette Valley, where opulence and modern amenities converge, and only the finest will do. Though Jory Restaurant, as well as the bar, is currently closed, there are plenty of options for food in town. Grab takeout from Newberg, a bottle of Oregon Pinot Noir and enjoy it in front of your fireplace or on your own private balcony overlooking the magnificent grounds. From this spot, in the heart of the Willamette Valley, hundreds of wineries are easily accessible for tasting. When you’re done imbibing, recharge and melt your stress away with a massage and a soak at the resort’s fitness center, spa, pool and whirlpool (all open by appointment only). This could be your second honeymoon.

Talk about exclusive: Perched atop the 24-acre Anahata Vineyard in the Eola-Amity Hills AVA outside Salem, At the Joy promises both luxury and privacy with a 6,500-square-foot main house and three private bungalows. The views are breathtaking. From the master suite, through floor-to-ceiling windows, you can take in the scenery; the deluxe rooms also promise vineyard views as well. The double rain-head shower, soaking tub and fireplace are sure to stir passions, not to mention the firepit and seasonal outdoor pool. It’s the perfect setting to soak up the Oregon wine country lifestyle.

Quaint, eclectic yet refined, this premium hotel sits in the center of downtown McMinnville, merely steps away from boutique shopping, tasting rooms and fine restaurants, including Red Hills Kitchen on the hotel’s main level. The Atticus could be described as casually luxurious, with oversized suites, king-size beds, unique appointments — such as specially designed local furnishings and artwork— and fireplaces in every room. It gracefully merges urban chic with its homegrown rural roots. Grab a hotel bicycle and take a tour around town. Whether you choose a micro-suite, the luxury bunkhouse, or go all in for a night in the penthouse, the Atticus is the perfect place to decompress, recharge and reconnect.

At the crest of the Dundee Hills, the Black Walnut Inn feels like a little slice of Tuscany. With magnificent Willamette Valley views, and located just 45 minutes from Portland, the villa provides the ultimate in serenity, with an Old-World, posh atmosphere. Set above acres and acres of Pinot Noir and Chardonnay vines, it features high-end suites with antique furniture and luxe appointments. The perfect combination of sophistication and tranquility, it is also an ideal spot to explore all Oregon wine country has to offer.

Located high atop the Chehalem Mountains in Newberg, Chehalem Ridge B&B boasts sweeping vistas of the Valley, distant peaks and coastal range. Perfect for basking in the romantic solitude and splendor of the area, the peaceful retreat will also make you feel right at home. The inn offers five private rooms outfitted in modern luxuries, like memory foam mattresses, jetted tubs and fireplaces. Enjoy lush robes, soft slippers, private balconies, a three-course gourmet breakfast and the convenience of its location, mere minutes from more than a hundred prestigious wineries.

Stunning Columbia Gorge views and a legacy of charm await at this historic landmark property in Hood River. Once a hideaway for the country’s most elite, its awe-inspiring location, set dramatically on the cliffs of the Columbia River, is sure to excite. Surround yourself in the old-time history — this year marks its 100-year anniversary — or stroll the seven acres of romantic gardens. The rooms feature classic vintage décor and river or Wah Gwin Gwin waterfall views. The quaint town of Hood River features any number of world-class wineries, breweries and shopping, or enjoy seasonal recreational opportunities.

Once named Oregon’s “most romantic inn” by The Oregonian, Jacksonville Inn remains housed in one of Jacksonville’s early gold-rush structures, a solid nod to the Wild West. Built entirely of locally quarried sandstone in 1861, the building contains specks of gold in the mortar, setting your imagination aglow. Located in the heart of the city’s historic district, the quaint landmark hotel showcases rooms appointed with western antiques, fireplaces, saunas, whirlpool tubs and double steam showers. The Honeymoon Cottage, two blocks from the Inn, stands alongside three additional small houses for more private experiences. The award-winning restaurant is currently closed due to COVID-19, but you’ll find other fine options around town. The Inn also resides just a short drive to the prestigious wineries of the Applegate Valley and surrounding area.

Though the word “trailer” may not exactly exude romance, this Dayton resort’s unique accommodations are more like glamping with a truly vintage experience. Like stepping back in time, the 35 retro trailers have all been individually refurbished, offering a nostalgic Americana feel with modern amenities. The resort offers a pool, hot tub and outdoor lawn games for all to enjoy. Cruiser bikes are available for pedaling over the bridge to Dayton, a gateway to the many amazing wine and food experiences in all directions.

Fall in love all over again at Youngberg Hill. The gorgeous estate in the hills outside McMinnville overlooks 50 acres of organic vineyards. The luxury guest rooms offer an incomparable stay in wine country, with picturesque views and posh amenities, the perfect setting for a romantic and relaxing escape. The rooms feature soothing décor, fireplaces, balconies from which to enjoy the brilliant sunrise or sunsets, mini wine fridges, and either Jacuzzi tubs or expansive showers. They are currently offering outdoor wine tastings under the covered deck and in their event space (reservations are not required), room reservations include a complimentary tasting of the estate’s extraordinary wines. Experience Oregon’s wine country as it’s meant to be, with this unforgettable getaway.