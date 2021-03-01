March 1, 2021

Welcome to the Team

New hires in Willamette and Rogue valleys

Anne Amie Vineyards

Anne Amie Vineyards welcomes a new head winemaker: Gabriela “Gabi” Vignes. The Willamette Valley winery’s previous winemaker, Thomas Houseman, accepted a winemaking position in Michigan at 2 Lads Winery.

Originally from Santiago, Chile, she discovered her love for Pinot Noir working in the wineries and vineyards on New Zealand’s South Island. Her world travels took her to a variety of wineries in Chile, France, New Zealand, Australia and the U.S. Experienced with many differing styles of global winemaking, Vignes brings immense knowledge and craft to Anne Amie, located outside Carlton.

Vignes began her education in Santiago, obtaining an agricultural engineering degree with a specialization in enology from the Pontificia Universidad Católica, followed by an agricultural engineering degree with a focus on viticulture and enology from the ESA Superior School of Agriculture in Angers, France. From there, she worked in cellars and vineyards around the world, before making her home in Oregon in 2016.

2Hawk Vineyard & Winery

The Rogue Valley boasts another notable new hire, Ken Bolick, recently selected as 2Hawk Vineyard & Winery’s new general manager.

To the powerhouse Medford winery, Bolick contributes more than 15 years’ experience from the wine and hospitality industries, most recently serving as director of consumer sales at Pacific Northwest for Crimson Wine Group (CWG). At CWG, he concurrently led sales operations for Archery Summit in the Willamette Valley and Seven Hills Winery in the Walla Walla Valley, among other elite brands.

Prior to CWG, Bolick was restaurant manager and wine director at The Allison Inn & Spa’s JORY Restaurant in the Willamette Valley, where he built a best-in-class hospitality and wine program. Under his tenure, the 1,000-plus label wine list received many accolades, including a James Beard Foundation semi-finalist for three consecutive years.

The certified sommelier also holds an executive MBA from Washington State and a bachelor’s degree in English from Grand Valley State University.

RoxyAnn Winery

RoxyAnn Winery recently hired a new head winemaker, Fred Mihm; he replaces Kent Barthman, who retired at the end of 2020.

Mihm arrived in the Rogue Valley in 2000 to help a friend rehabilitate a neglected vineyard; he quickly became enamored with the craft of wine. Landing a cellar position with Weisinger Family Winery in Ashland, he worked his way up to assistant winemaker.

After five years, Mihm took the opportunity to work a vintage in New Zealand producing millions of liters of Sauvignon Blanc. That same year, he returned north to participate in the Willamette Valley Pinot Noir harvest at Andrew Rich Wines.

Mihm finally returned to the Rogue Valley in December 2006, embarking on his next chapter with RoxyAnn Winery in Medford. Having trained alongside most of the winery’s previous winemakers, he’s eager for this exciting new chapter.