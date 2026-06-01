October 1, 2026

Wear Pink With Pride

Del Rio Vineyard Estate and Ken Wright Cellars lead Oregon wine’s breast cancer fundraising efforts

By Michele Francisco

Did you know every two minutes a woman is diagnosed with breast cancer in the U.S.? About one in eight women will develop breast cancer sometime during her life. I can’t help but find these statistics shocking.

Sadly, breast cancer is a common conversation topic in my family. My mom has beaten it four times. Only one was a recurrence. Three were different cancers.

The American Cancer Society estimates 42,140 women will die from breast cancer this year. It also estimates 4,290 Oregon women will be diagnosed this year and 580 will die from the disease.

October is breast cancer awareness month, and two Oregon wineries raise thousands of dollars each year to support organizations focused on detection and aid.

DRINK PINK

Del Rio Vineyard Estate, perched on the edge of the Rogue River nearly equidistant between Grants Pass and Medford, is the Rogue Valley’s largest single vineyard. Visitors drive over the Rock Point Bridge, constructed in 1919, cross a set of railroad tracks and taste wine at the former Rock Point Stage Hotel, a historic landmark built more than 150 years ago. Long rows of grapevines extend up the surrounding hillsides, occasionally broken by groves of mature trees.

Marking its 16th anniversary, Del Rio’s Drink Pink campaign gives $5 for every “Drink Pink” six-bottle wine bundle sold this month. Donations support Asante Foundation’s efforts to help women with expenses related to breast cancer prevention and detection.

According to the National Breast Cancer Foundation, women who receive regular screenings for breast cancer have a 26 percent lower breast cancer death rate than those who do not receive screenings. Breast cancer death rates in the United States have dropped by 44 percent since 1989. So, while it’s still a leading cause of death among women, we are making progress with improved screening, earlier detection and better treatment options. My mom is an excellent example of the advancements made over the years.

“Thanks to Del Rio’s Drink Pink program and contributions from other donors, women never have to choose between taking care of themselves and taking care of others when it comes to the cost of mammograms and diagnostic biopsies. Asante Foundation is proud to have granted more than $100,000 to help nearly 1,000 women last year,” reports Christian Gold Stagg, Asante Foundation’s senior director of development. “Here in Oregon, it’s the most frequent cancer diagnosis among women. The best possible outcomes can happen with early detection and treatment.”

HIKE TO FIGHT

Jenny Richmond, Del Rio’s wine club and compliance manager, explains how the winery decided to add another fundraising event to its October calendar four years ago. “Del Rio Vineyards already supported breast cancer awareness and screening with our Drink Pink campaign, but after the loss of a close friend, I felt the need to do a little more. I wanted to raise money to help those going through breast cancer treatment and recovery while creating an event that would bring our community together,” she notes.

“The initial Hike to Fight idea came from my past experience participating in charity walks and organizing school jog-a-thons. Our team began brainstorming how and where we could create our own charity walk. Since we lead vineyard hikes with our customers throughout the year, it seemed like a perfect answer,” continues Richmond.

Del Rio’s effort to “paint the vineyard pink” has been overwhelmingly successful and sells out each year. For those unable to get a ticket or who live outside the area, the winery also offers a “virtual hike.” Pick three miles of your own choosing– a nearby hiking trail or an urban walk– no matter where you live. All Hike to Fight registration proceeds go to Asante Foundation.

Gold Stagg adds, “Hike to Fight is clearly a labor of love for the team at Del Rio. The event is beautifully executed, and its impact continues to grow! Asante is an independent, locally governed nonprofit health system serving more than 600,000 people, including many rural communities. Asante Foundation exists to fundraise in support of that mission. We’re a small team and rely on partners like Del Rio to create fundraising events to raise awareness and valuable support.”

Hikers don pink event shirts, along with many other pink accessories, from sunglasses and feather boas to tutus and hats. Some are breast cancer survivors while others are hiking in support of friends and family members. Richmond, there to honor her friend who succumbed to the disease, is joined by many women also remembering loved ones.

“Hike to Fight brings together two things we are passionate about: our commitment to breast cancer awareness and our love of hiking. This event resonates with both our team and our community. The energy at the Hike is uplifting. It is empowering, hopeful and comforting,” observes Richmond.

“What could be better than an afternoon hiking through the hills and vines, feeling all the determination and hope of a community, knowing you are making a very direct and tangible difference in the lives of others? Not much,” asserts Gold Stagg. “And with the addition of the virtual Hike to Fight, people can participate anywhere in the world. The interconnectedness is limitless. When you’re facing cancer, that’s the kind of support you deserve.”

WITH COURAGE

Caitlin Sticka, founder and executive director of nonprofit With Courage, has made it her mission to support Yamhill County families affected by breast cancer. Her organization offers care packages with locally purchased items to patients in active treatment, along with financial assistance, in-person meetups and online support.

She shares, “My own experience with breast cancer in 2014 showed me how overwhelming a cancer diagnosis can be, not just for the person going through treatment, but for their entire family. I also saw how much difference it can make to have someone who understands and can provide practical resources and a community of support. After my experience, I knew I wanted to create something locally where no one had to navigate breast cancer alone. That is how With Courage began.”

The organization “supports families throughout Yamhill County impacted by breast cancer. We do this through connection, practical resources, financial assistance, care packages, movement programs and opportunities to simply be together,” describes Sticka.

Ken Wright Cellars is located in downtown Carlton’s historic train depot built in 1923. The tasting room oozes with charm. In fact, the entire town of Carlton has benefited from proprietor and winemaker Ken Wright’s vision. His mark is everywhere: from the restored historic buildings to the trees and lamp posts along Main Street.

Wright is also an enthusiastic advocate. “We support With Courage because we believe in Caitlin. She came out of her personal challenge with cancer on a mission to provide care and assistance to others,” recalls Wright. “She is honest, genuine and the kind of person who holds herself to a very high standard without being critical of others. Caitlin is someone you want to support. She is making a difference in the lives of others.”

With Courage relies on “the generosity of Ken Wright Cellars and other local wineries. They have had such a meaningful impact on our ability to serve local families. Ken Wright Cellars specifically has been a repeat supporter, which truly means so much. These donations help provide financial assistance through our Courage Fund, care packages for people going through treatment and opportunities for connection and support,” adds Sticka.

Wright’s reply about his winery’s donations is deeply touching, too. “All told, we have donated $70,000 or so through wine, auction items, straight donations and such. We wish we could do more,” he shares.

This month, With Courage is hosting its annual Shop Pink campaign. Sticka notes, “It’s one of our favorite ways for local wineries and businesses to get involved. Shop Pink brings our community together to shop locally while supporting families impacted by breast cancer. Businesses can participate by donating a portion of proceeds, creating a special Shop Pink offering, hosting a fundraiser or simply helping spread the word.” She continues, “Additionally, wineries can donate wine or tasting experiences for our fundraisers and auctions. With Courage’s largest fundraiser is our Pink Ribbon event taking place October 10 in McMinnville.”

While October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, individuals and businesses can make contributions anytime. Sticka states, “We also welcome direct donations throughout the year. Every gift helps us provide practical resources, financial assistance, care packages and meaningful support to local families.”

Sticka shares her future dreams, “My vision is for With Courage to continue growing thoughtfully so every person in Yamhill County impacted by breast cancer knows they have somewhere to turn. I want us to be able to reach more families, expand the resources and programs we offer and continue building a strong community of support. Ultimately, I want no one in our community to feel like they have to go through breast cancer alone.”

The American Cancer Society reports that breast cancer accounts for about one in three new cancers in women each year. The website breastcancer.org states “about 85 percent of breast cancers occur in women who have no family history [of the disease.] These occur due to genetic mutations that happen as a result of the aging process and life in general, rather than inherited mutations.”

You probably know someone who has battled breast cancer. Hopefully, like my mom, they survived. A strong, compassionate community is essential to helping women beat this disease. I encourage you to get involved by supporting these wineries and others prioritizing fundraising efforts for breast cancer awareness and treatment.

And, most importantly, wear pink with pride.

LEARN MORE

Del Rio Vineyard Estate: delriovineyards.com

Asante Foundation: asantefoundation.org

Ken Wright Cellars: kenwrightcellars.com

With Courage: withcourage.org

American Cancer Society: cancer.org/cancer/types/breast-cancer/key-statistics.html

BreastCancer.org: breastcancer.org

National Breast Cancer Foundation: nationalbreastcancer.org/breast-cancer-facts

Michele Francisco spent her childhood reading and writing, eventually graduating from UCLA with an English degree. She attended graphic design school and began a career in design and marketing. After moving to Oregon in 2010, Michele studied wine at Chemeketa Community College and began Winerabble, a Northwest-focused wine blog. She has been a cheerleader for Oregon wine since her arrival.