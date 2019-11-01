November 1, 2019

Wandering The Wedge

Delicious discoveries from Portland’s cheesiest festival

1) Rogue Creamery

Founded in 1935 by the Vella family, Rogue Creamery is known for its blues, including Crater Lake, a Tilth-certified organic blue with veins striating across a creamy paste — mirroring the clouds reflected in its landmark namesake. Pair the silky, sweet delight with a Southern Oregon Syrah. roguecreamery.com

2) Nestucca Bay Creamery

A few miles from the Pacific Ocean, Rob and Amy Seymour raise their happy herd in the Nestucca Valley, where grass stays lush year-round and cheese is a serious business. The family’s Oretown Cheddar, made with the help of OSU grad Serene Zwissig, is aged to perfection and tastes great with an Oregon Pinot.

nestuccabaycreamery.com

3) By George Farm

Tyson Fehrman and Jonathan Steiger started their creamery in Little Applegate with a vision and a cow named Loretta. Now, the partners hand-milk a herd of 21 grass-feeding Jerseys and craft several cheeses, including Buncom in Bloom, a Camembert-style cheese that matches beautifully with dry sparkling. bygeorgefarm.com

4) Vintner’s Kitchen

From the Rogue Valley in Southern Oregon, Vintner’s Kitchen founders Bob and Barbara Steuk — and family — concoct delicious culinary creations that transform the ordinary into the extraordinary. Try the sweet yet savory Garlic, Rosemary and Chardonnay Jelly drizzled over cheddar or other aged cheeses. vintnerskitchen.com

5) Foxglove Chocolate

Portlander Linnea Surla revels in all things chocolate: the beans, the process and the limitless flavor possibilities. Case in point, her Foxglove Chocolate Figgy Blue dark chocolate bar entices with a dusting of Rogue Creamery Blue Heaven powder and perfectly placed figs. Pair with a late-harvest Riesling. foxglovechocolate.com

