May 1, 2019

Vinfield

Linfield plants a micro-vineyard

By Kerry McDaniel Boenisch

The installation of Linfield’s micro-vineyard “Vinfield” on April 3 was a collaborative effort on the campus, home to another collaborative event: the annual International Pinot Noir Conference.

The Erath Family Foundation donated money to establish the vineyard, Results Partners donated the wires, David Beck of Crawford-Beck Vineyards tilled the plot while the Greg Jones, director of the Evenstad Center for Wine Education, led the installation.

During the afternoon, wine studies students eagerly volunteered to dig holes, pound in posts, string wires and plant two rows of Pinot Noir and Tempranillo. The next phase will include Pinot Gris and Chardonnay varietals.

The vineyard installation ties in with an upcoming Linfield vineyard manager scholarship. The recipient will manage the micro-site, including pruning, weed pulling, spraying — all facets of the growing process. The awardee also will engage other wine studies students, guiding them in the farming process.

“Our vineyard is a hands-on viticultural learning experience for the wine program students. It’s planted in Woodburn Valley soil and is a good representation of cold-climate growing,” says Jones.

For more about the Evenstad Center for Wine Education, visit linfield.edu/wine.