May 1, 2019

Va-Va-Vancouver

Maryhill joins hoppin’ new waterfront project

By Viki Eierdam

Just as the establishment of Fort Vancouver in the 1800s drew curious travelers to Southwest Washington to see what Lewis and Clark had discovered, so, too, is The Waterfront in Vancouver.

Celebrating 20 years with a splash, Maryhill Winery opened its second satellite tasting room at the newly opened development last month. The most recent business to join the $1.5 billion bustling development, the new Maryhill space features a main level with ample outdoor seating for expansive Columbia River views.

Closer access to Portland-Vancouver wine club members was one of the reasons owners Craig and Vicki Leuthold joined the project early in its construction phase. In addition, Craig says, “I believe that more wineries will locate tasting rooms in the Vancouver area to help introduce their wines to the people of Vancouver and Portland.”

Occupying approximately 5,000 square feet, the tasting room features two walls of floor-to-ceiling windows and is anchored by a circa 1885 Brunswick bar. The ornate antique sets the tone for the space with carved wood details reminiscent of their flagship winery upriver in Goldendale. Bistro tables and chairs constructed of wine barrels, as well as staves covering the front and sides of the bar, complement the aesthetic and carry into the elegantly appointed Club Room — and just like Maryhill’s original home, a live music schedule on the wall promises a talented line up of musicians Friday–Sunday.

The Vancouver location boasts views of The Waterfront’s architectural jewel, the Grant Street Pier. Conceived by nationally acclaimed artist Larry Kirkland, it spans 90 feet of boardwalk above the Columbia River. From the patio, visitors can soak up the energy from this dynamic mix of residential and commercial spaces, and enjoy views of Mount Hood on a clear day. In total, indoor seating accommodates 60 to 70, with an additional 75 chairs outside.

Although a number of Maryhill wines can be found in grocery stores and wine shops throughout the Northwest, more than 45 of the 60-plus wines they produce are only available in their tasting rooms. Alongside the extensive, consistently rotating wine portfolio, Maryhill visitors can savor assorted Olympia Provisions charcuterie as well as Dungeness crab cakes, clams sautéed in Maryhill wine, and salads and sandwiches from their full, on-site kitchen. Craig says the menu will expand over time.

Situated in the center of it all, Maryhill’s new neighbors include Twigs Bistro and WildFin American Grill, with Barlow’s Public House, Pizzeria Sul Lago and Stack 571 Burger & Whiskey Bar soon to open. Not lacking in aesthetics, the development also boasts more than seven acres of green space with a beach, playground equipment, a walking path and ample seating for catching rays or watching passing boats.

At the April grand opening, Craig enthused, “This Vancouver Waterfront property is going to change this side of the river in ways people can’t even imagine.” Judging from the phenomenally successful grand opening weekend, his confidence seems justified.

In 2017, Maryhill opened its first satellite tasting room on the banks of the Spokane River in Kendall Yards. Its success spurred a more aggressive marketing strategy and, in addition to the Vancouver space, Woodinville will be home to Maryhill’s fourth tasting room later this year. At nearly 10,000 square feet, the Seattle-area tasting room will be double the size of the Vancouver location and call the historic Hollywood Schoolhouse home.

“Our growth over the past 20 years has far surpassed our original plans and our expectations,” Craig explains. “We originally planned to produce 20,000 cases max, which is now 80,000 cases, and, until we opened the tasting room in Spokane, we didn’t have plans for any other tasting rooms. At the end of the year, we will have a total of four. We came to a decision that, in order to introduce our wines to a wider audience, we needed to branch out and give people easier access to our wide array of wines.”

Feeling a kinship to their growing winery family downriver, Maryhill, without hesitation, joined the Southwest Washington Winery Association and will participate in the inaugural Savor Southwest Washington Wine on Saturday, May 11. This all-inclusive wine and culinary event takes place from 2 to 6 p.m. at the Pearson Air Museum.

For more about Maryhill Winery, go to maryhillwinery.com.