Thanksgiving Weekend
Oregon Wine Country 2021
East Willamette Valley
Oregon City
Christopher Bridge
Nov. 26–28 (noon to 5 p.m.) Welcome to our Thanksgiving Weekend tour of Christopher Bridge estate wines: Pinot Noir, Pinot Gris, rosé (two ways), Kerner, Ehrenfelser, Sauvignon Blanc, Muscat. as well as our new 2019 Blaufraenkisch, Zweigelt and Pinot Noir blend. Tasting fee: $20.
12770 S. Casto Road, Oregon City
503-263-6267 • www.christopherbridgewines.com
Forest Edge Vineyard
Nov. 26–28 (noon to 5 p.m.) Thanksgiving Weekend Wine Tasting with the winemaker. No tasting fee.
15640 S. Spangler Road, Oregon City
503-632-9463 • www.forestedgevineyard.com
Villa Catalana Cellars
Nov. 26 27 (1 to 4 p.m.) Open by reservation only (reserve online). Wine tasting and wood-fired pizzas both days. Releasing our 2016 Cabernet Sauvignon. Taste eight wines for $15.
11900 S. Criteser Road, Oregon City
503-780-6200 • www.villacatalanacellars.com
Silverton
Vitis Ridge
Nov. 26–28 (noon to 5 p.m.) Small family winery offering a large selection of unique wines. Live music by guitarist Don Mitchell, Fri. and Sat., 1 to 4 p.m. Guitarist Jeff Handley, Sun., 1 to 4 p.m. Charcuterie package and snack pack available for purchase or bring your own snacks. Family friendly with parking for large vehicles. Fee: $10 (refundable with two-bottle purchase).
6685 Meridian Road N.E., Silverton
503-873-9800 • www.vitisridge.com
Woodburn
Hanson Vineyards
Nov. 26–28 (noon to 5 p.m.) Holiday wine tasting of six estate-grown wines. Fee: $10 (waived with two-bottle purchase).
34948 S Barlow Road, Woodburn
971-338-9760 • www.hansonwine.com
North Willamette Valley
Carlton
Abbey Road Farm
Nov. 26–28 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Makers Market with Barn Swallow Artists. Peruse 20-plus local artists showcasing and selling their homemade goods in addition to Abbey Road Farm collective of wines for tasting, glass pours or bottle sales.
10280 N.E. Oak Springs Farm Road, Carlton
503-687-3100 • www.abbeyroadfarm.com
Ghost Hill Cellars
Nov. 26–28 (noon to 5 p.m.) Tasting fee waived if you purchase a bottle of Pinot Noir wine.
12220 N.E. Bayliss Road, Carlton
503-883-3064 • www.ghosthillcellars.com
Ken Wright Cellars
Nov. 20–21 (10 to p.m.) Be the first to taste the 2021 vintage from barrel. During your winery experience, you will also enjoy award-winning past vintages from bottle, accompanied by delicious hors d’oeuvres. While you sip, peruse our holiday wine shop, jewelry by Karen Wright and artwork by our label artist David Berkvam. Fee: $40 (waived with case purchase or club membership sign-up).
236 N. Kutch Street, Carlton
503-852-7070 • www.kenwrightcellars.com
Résonance
Nov. 27–29 (11 a.m. to 4 p.m.) We are getting excited for our annual Thanksgiving weekend celebration. This year we will be pouring a vintage collection from our single-vineyard estates. Reservations strongly encouraged; we hope to see you for this special weekend. Fee: $35 (includes a commemorative logo glass). Small bites available for purchase.
12050 N.W. Meadowlake Road, Carlton
971-999-1603 • www.resonancewines.com
The Carlton Winemakers Studio
Nov. 26–27 (noon to 4 p.m.) Thanksgiving Open House. Tour the winery, meet vintners and taste a variety of wines from the 15 producers that call The Studio their home. Fee: $25.
801 N. Scott Street, Carlton
503-852-6100 • www.winemakersstudio.com
Dayton
Siltstone Wines
Nov. 26–28 (noon to 5 p.m.) Come enjoy a tasting at Siltstone this Thanksgiving Weekend! We will be pouring Pinot Gris, Chardonnay, rosé, Willamette Valley Pinot Noir, Guadalupe Pinot Noir and our reserve Pinot Noir label, J. Myers & Sons. Reservations recommended.
12251 S.E. Dayton Bypass (Hwy. 18), Dayton
971-241-9365 • www.siltstonewines.com
Dundee
Cramoisi Vineyard
Nov. 19–20 (11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.) Join Sofia and Ryan McKay, owners of Cramoisi, to taste their current releases and enjoy a tour in the vineyard (weather permitting). Stunning views and few food bites to pair with their wines. (Only three seatings, five groups at a time).
8670 N.E. Worden Hill Road, Dundee
503-583-1536 • www.cramoisivineyard.com
Dobbes Family Estate
Nov. 26–28 (11 a.m. to 6 p.m.) Join us for a sparkly, sweet weekend to celebrate the official releases of our 2020 Elements Willamette Valley Brut and 2019 Untethered Syrah Dessert Wine aged in Bourbon barrels. We will be featuring these special releases for the first time Thanksgiving Weekend. Tasting flights: $25 (reservations recommended).
240 S.E. Fifth Street, Dundee
503-538-1141 • www.dobbesfamilyestate.com
Furioso Vineyards
Nov. 27–28 (11 p.m. 4:30 p.m.) Join us at Furioso Vineyards tasting room in the Dundee Hills to experience the intersection of art, wine and famiglia. Sweeping vistas, award-winning Pinot Noir and Chardonnay from two AVAs, and artisan wood-fired pizza await you this holiday season. Fee: $35 (includes five wines). Reservations required.
8415 N.E. Worden Hill Road, Dundee
503-538-3413 • www.furiosovineyards.com
Holloran Vineyard Wines
Nov. 13–14; Nov. 20–21; Nov. 26–28 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Appointment only. Holiday and pre-holiday tasting events, and wine club pickup for Holloran members . We will have a special tasting lineup, plus an artisan cheese and charcuterie platter for each table. Complimentary for club members. Fee: $40 (non-club).
8795 N.E. Worden Hill Road, Dundee
971-720-0632 • www.holloranwine.com
Hyland Estates
Nov. 26–28 (10 a.m. to 4 p.m.) Celebrating 50 Years with a flight of Hyland rarities, including library vintages, limited exclusives and the coveted ¡Salud! cuvée, never before tasted in the tasting room. Fee: $35. Reservations required.
20980 N.E. Niederberger Road, Dundee
503-554-4200 • www.hylandestateswinery.com
Le Cadeau Vineyard
Nov. 27–28 (10 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Annual open house and release of new reserve Pinots. Small-batch, top-rated estate wines poured by the owners themselves — come hear the stories and taste phenomenal Pinot and Chardonnay. Appointments encouraged; walk-ins welcome subject to availability. Fee: $20 (waived with most purchases).
1326 N. Highway 99W, Suite 101, Dundee
503-625-2777 • www.lecadeauvineyard.com
Torii Mor Winery
Nov. 26–28 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Experience an onsite visit at one of the first commercial vineyard and wineries in the state this Thanksgiving Weekend. Torii Mor crafts small amounts of premium quality Pinot Noir, Pinot Gris, Pinot Blanc and Chardonnay. Our devotion to quality begins in the vineyard and continues in the cellar, allowing us to create wine in a classic Burgundian fashion. Experience the wines and take in the breathtaking view of the Estate Vineyard and the Willamette Valley. LEED Gold Certified. Fee: $20. Small bites provided.
18365 N.E. Fairview Drive, Dundee
503-554-0105 • www.toriimorwinery.com
Forest Grove
Apolloni Vineyards
Nov. 26–28 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Mulled wine will be included in our special holiday wine tasting flight. During your reservation time, you can also take a trip to our spice bar and make your own mulled wine spice packet to take home. We think you’ll want some red wine to go with it, so you can be ready for a festive season. Fee: $25.
14135 N.W. Timmerman Road, Forest Grove
503-359-3606 • www.apolloni.com
Gaston
Beacon Hill Winery & Vineyard
Nov. 26–28 (10 a.m. to 4 p.m.) Come out and enjoy our new fall wine releases. Inside and outside seating available. Fee: $25 (waived with bottle purchase). Proof of COVID vaccination required for indoor seating. Walk-ins welcome.
22070 N.E. Ridge Road, Gaston
503-662-5212 • www.beaconhillwinery.com
Hillsboro
Blizzard Wines
Nov. 26–28 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Reservations strongly encouraged. Enjoy a seated classic tasting of big and bold Blizzard Wines. Fee: $25; $45 (premium tasting of Champagne selections imported directly from France). Cheese boards available for purchase.
29495 S.W. Burkhalter Road, Hillsboro
503-334-8832 • www.blizzardwines.com
D’Anu Wines
Nov. 26–27 (3 to 8:30 p.m.) Join us at our cozy wine bar in the heart of downtown Hillsboro! D’Anu focuses on the diversity of Oregon grapegrowing and features a tasting flight with six wines of your choice for $15. Purchase a glass or bottle after and receive 50% off your flight.
173 N.E. Third Avenue, Suite 107, Hillsboro
503-746-4773 • www.danuwines.com
Finnigan Hill Vineyards
Nov. 20–21 (noon to 4 p.m.) Finnigan’s finest. Take a taste of our favorite vintages and get your table set for family fun. Fee: $20 (includes five wines).
18548 S.W. Finnigan Hill Road, Hillsboro
503-628-3085 • www.finniganhill.com
Freja Cellars
Nov. 26–30 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Taste our new releases of Pinot Noir, Albariño and rosé. Fee: $15.
16691 S.W. McFee Place, Hillsboro
593-628-0337 • www.frejacellars.com
McMinnville
Biggio Hamina Cellars
Nov. 26–27 (noon to 4 p.m.) Find our wines at Pinot Vista, Woodard Wines and La Rambla. We won’t be there for the weekend, but they will, and so will you.
Third Street, McMinnville
503-737-9703 • www.toddhamina.com
Coleman Vineyard
Nov. 26–28 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) We welcome you to celebrate our 22nd vintage of estate wines. Take a break and join us the weekend after Thanksgiving to taste a few of our favorite new and classic reserve wines. Small bites are also included in your tasting fee.
22734 S.W. Latham Road, McMinnville
503-437-6071 • www.colemanwine.com
Martin Woods
Nov. 26–27 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Only open twice a year. Join owner/winemaker Evan Martin in his home and cellar for a comprehensive tasting of the Martin Woods portfolio of wines (Riesling, Grüner Veltliner, Chardonnay, Pinot Noir, Gamay, Syrah, Cabernet Franc and rosé) at his secluded property in the beautiful McMinnville AVA. A festive mood and food pairings offered. Come stock up on MW for your holiday celebrations.
20500 S.W. Eagle Point Road, McMinnville
503-376-8285 • www.martinwoodswinery.com
Terra Vina Wines
Nov 20 (noon to 7 p.m.); Nov. 21 (noon to 5 p.m.); Nov. 26–27 (noon to 7 p.m.); Nov. 28 (noon to 5 p.m.) Join us as we pour through the big reds you love: Cabernet Franc, Tempranillo, Carménère and smooth red blends. Seasonal bites to accompany the flight available for purchase. Reservations highly recommended. Fee: $15 (club members complimentary).
585 N.E. Third Street, McMinnville
503-474-6777 • www.terravinawines.com
Troon Vineyard Wine Bar
Nov. 26–28 (noon to 8 p.m.) Enjoy a tasting at our Biodynamic wine bar this Thanksgiving Weekend.
620 N.E. Third Street, McMinnville
503-852-3084 • www.troonvineyard.com
Youngberg Hill
Nov. 20–21 Nov. 20 (11 a.m. to 1 p.m.); Nov. 21 (10 a.m. to 4 p.m.) On Saturday, we will host a holiday cookie decorating class; additional cookies will be for sale in the tasting room on Sunday.
10660 Youngberg Hill Road, McMinnville
503-472-2727 • www.youngberghill.com
Newberg
Adelsheim Vineyard
Nov. 19–21; Nov. 26–28 (10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.) Only available for two weekends, we will be featuring all four of our traditional method sparkling wines in a flight, accompanied by Hannah’s Gourmet Popcorn and Briar Rose’s chocolate fromage blanc truffles. Adelsheim will be donating $5 for every sparkling flight sold to the Oregon Food Bank as part of the WVWA’s Giving Season Initiative. We’re pleased to have an opportunity to give back to our community and enjoy some bubbles in the process.
16800 N.E. Calkins Lane, Newberg
503-538-3652 • www.adelsheim.com
Anam Cara Cellars
Nov. 26–28 (noon to 5 p.m.) Roasted chestnuts with wine tastings. Magnum sale. Indoor tasters must show proof of COVID vaccination. Outside tastings welcome to all in tented patio with heaters. Fee: $25; $35 (reserve flight).
306 N. Main Street, Newberg
503-537-9150 • www.anamcaracellars.com
Beaux Frères
Nov. 20 (10 a.m. to 2 p.m.) We will be open by appointment only for club members on Nov. 20. We will be closed Thanksgiving Weekend from November 25–28. We are open all other dates in November for tastings by appointment.
15155 N.E. North Valley Road, Newberg
503-537-1137 • www.beauxfreres.com
Carlton Cellars
Nov. 20 and Nov. 26–28 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Pre-Thanksgiving: Specialty flight of our 2014–2018 Roads End Pinot Noir vintages from the bottle. We will also have even earlier vintages open for enjoyment. This exclusive flight only happens twice a year. Fee: $20. Thanksgiving Weekend: Celebrate the holidays with the release of our 2018 estate and Roads End Pinot Noir. Enjoy a seated tasting and learn about the process of winemaking while enjoying our award-winning wines. Fee: $20 (complimentary for club members). Flights refundable with a two-bottle purchase.
300 E. First Street, Newberg
503-852-7888 • www.carltoncellars.com
Distaff Wine Co.
Nov. 20 (noon to 3 p.m.: club members; 3 to 5 p.m.: open to public); Nov. 26–27 (11 a.m. to 4 p.m.) Pre-Thanksgiving: Distaff Friends and Family event. Join us for an exclusive wine club release, live music and complimentary food and wine. Calling all of our lovely club members and their guests to a relaxing, festive afternoon at Distaff Winery. Wine club sign-up is available to non-members to join this event. Thanksgiving Weekend: Join us for food, live music and new wine releases. Located in the industrial airport zone of Newberg, we have plenty of space, beautiful views and, of course, the wine is always flowing.
2761 E. Ninth Street, Newberg
971-412-0094 • www.distaffwine.com
Hemmer Vineyards
Nov. 20–21; Nov. 26–28 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Hemmer Vineyards is celebrating our first Pre-Thanksgiving and Thanksgiving weekends with our flight of five wines. Appointments are recommended as we like to provide a more private experience for you and your companions. Fee: $20 (waived with purchase). Winery experience possible for additional fee to experience 2020 and 2021 wines in barrel. Come visit this boutique winery located in the Dundee Hills this holiday season.
13627 N.E. Kinney Road, Newberg
503-862-8138 • www.hemmervineyards.com
Longplay Wine
Nov. 20–21 (seated tastings) Enjoy a seated wine and food pairing event in our brand-new space. Fee: $25 (members); $50 (non-members). Fee waived with $150 purchase. Times: 11 a.m., 11:15 a.m., 11:30 a.m., 1 p.m., 1:15 p.m., 1:30 p.m., 3 p.m., 3:15 p.m., 3:30 p.m.)
888 S. Industrial Parkway, Newberg
503-482-8483 • www.longplaywine.com
Raptor Ridge Winery
Nov. 26–28 (10 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Thanksgiving Weekend, enjoy a Raptor Ridge library wine flight featuring a selection of three library Pinot Noirs aged to perfection, ideal for this year’s holiday entertaining. Special library magnum pricing available. Regular tasting hours by appointment. --- Looking for something extra-special, book an exclusive ticket for our Thanksgiving Weekend Sparkling Tour. Blizzard Wines, Dion Vineyard, and Raptor Ridge Winery welcome you for a decadent Thanksgiving Weekend tour with Black Tie Tours complete with sparkling wine flights, small bites, and a lunch. Tour ticket includes an exclusive five-bottle sparkling wine pack.
18700 S.W. Hillsboro Highway, Newberg
503-628-8463 • www.raptorridgewinery.com
The Potter’s Vineyard & Clay Art Gallery
Nov. 26–28 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Hand-crafted, small-production, estate Pinot Noir and Columbia Valley Cabernet Sauvignon, Merlot and Chardonnay. Browse the Clay Art Gallery at our boutique vineyard nestled on top of the Chehalem Mountains. Ceramics by winemaker/owner Bill Sanchez and several others, plus glass, photography, paintings, candles, lavender items and more perfect for gifts or yourself. Please make a reservation for tasting on website.
14725 N.E. Quarry Road, Newberg
503-504-3796 • www.pottersvineyard.com
Oliver Springs Vineyard
Nov. 26–28 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Come and taste at a micro-boutique winery that focuses on clones of Pinot Noir and how they are different. Fee: $25.
27825 N.E. Bell Road, Newberg
971-325-4956 • www.oliverspringsvineyard.com
Vidon Vineyard
Nov. 20–21 (11 a.m. to 3 p.m.) Come celebrate our one-year anniversary! Reminisce with Dru and Erin Allen, along with the Vidon team in a lively setting, while enjoying a special anniversary wine flight paired with bites and live music. Come learn about the exciting things we have in store, and as part of our commitment to responsibly growing diversity, inclusivity and community through wine, a portion of the tasting fee will be donated to local nonprofit Our Legacy Harvested. Fee: $30.
17425 N.E. Hillside Drive, Newberg
503-538-4092 • www.vidonvineyard.com
Sherwood
Ponzi Vineyards
Nov. 26–28 (11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.) Celebrate the season at Ponzi Vineyards as we present three holiday flight options, our Chef’s Pairing and rare wine discounts. Enjoy breathtaking views from our modern, hilltop tasting room and relax fireside while we invite you to support the Willamette Valley Foodshare. Reservations and proof of vaccination are required. Book online at tock.com/ponzivineyards or by phone.
19500 S.W. Mountain Home Road, Sherwood
503-628-1227 • www.ponzivineyards.com
West Linn
Campbell Lane Winery
Nov. 26–28 (11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.) Enjoy our Thanksgiving Wine Weekend Reserve Flight Special, including our 2019 Reserve Pinot Gris, 2020 Reserve Chardonnay, 2018 Reserve Pinot Noir and 2019 Reserve Pinot Noir, as well as our 2020 Estate-Grown Pinot Noir. Fee: $25 (waived with two-bottle purchase of any of the wines in the flight).
27411 S.W. Campbell Lane, West Linn
503-479-8671 • www.clwinery.com
Wilsonville
Terra Vina Wines
Nov. 20–21; Nov. 26–28 (noon to 5 p.m.) Join us as we pour through the big reds you love: Cabernet Franc, Tempranillo, Carménère and smooth red blends. Paired bites to accompany the flight and delicious seasonal dishes available for purchase from our onsite food truck. Reservations highly recommended. Fee: $15 (club members complimentary).
33750 S.W. Ladd Hill Road, Wilsonville
503-925-0712 • www.terravinawines.com
Yamhill
Saffron Fields Vineyard
Nov. 26–28 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) By Appointment. Come out and indulge your, senses with a flight of handcrafted estate wines. Where wine intersects with art, architecture and landscape. Fee: $30.
18748 N.E. Laughlin Road, Yamhill
503-662-5323 • www.saffronfields.com
Soléna Estate
Nov. 18–21 (11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3 p.m.) Nov. 26–28 Nov. 26 (1 p.m. and 3 p.m.); Nov. 27–28 (11 a.m., 1 p.m., 3 p.m.) Thanksgiving Weekend: Soléna Estate invites you to enjoy an exclusive tasting featuring current releases and a special celebratory magnum each day complemented by artisan cheese and charcuterie. Private and socially distant tastings available indoors or outdoors, weather dependent. This experience is available for groups of six or less. Reservations required. This experience is ticketed for all guests. Fee: $45. Pre-Thanksgiving: This holiday season, Soléna Estate has all of your holiday wine, cellar collection and gift-giving needs covered and we’re inviting you to our inaugural Holiday Pack Pre-Thanksgiving Weekend View event where we’ll share some of our all-time favorite special occasion wines that we hope you’ll share with your friends and loved ones. Spectacular holiday packs range from $146 to $275.
17096 N.E. Woodland Loop Road, Yamhill
503-662-3700 • www.solenaestate.com
Central Willamette Valley
Amity
Varnum Vintners
Nov. 19–21; Nov. 26–28 (11 a.m. to 6 p.m.) We invite you to our estate vineyard and winery located atop the beautiful Eola Hills. Walk-ins welcome, but reservations are recommended to ensure indoor seating. Enjoy a flight of our new release reds, whites and sparkling wines. Fee: $15 (includes five tastes). Made to Drink. Don’t Overthink.
9500 S.E. Eola Hills Road, Amity
971-267-5267 • www.varnumvintners.com
Dallas
Chateau Bianca Winery
Nov. 27–28 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Holiday Market with local vendors and wine tasting. Fee: $15 (waived with a two-bottle purchase). Offering a special sparkling flight and vertical library pinot noir flight.
17485 Highway 22, Dallas
503-623-6181 • www.chateaubianca.com
Illahe Vineyards
Nov. 26–28 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Celebrate the most wonderful time of the year with friends, family, wine and amazing views at Illahe Vineyards. We will be pouring limited sparkling, whites and estate Pinot Noirs in our winery, outdoor crush pad and barrel cave. Fee: $20 (free for club members).
3275 Ballard Road, Dallas
503-831-1248 • www.illahevineyards.com
Jefferson
St. Innocent Winery
Nov. 26–28 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) We will be opening wines from our library to offer as reserve tasting pours in addition to our standard tasting room offerings, which include flights and food pairings. Visit our website for more information.
10052 Enchanted Way Vineyard S.E., Jefferson
503-378-1526 • www.stinnocentwine.com
Salem
Arabilis (@ Björnson)
Nov. 26–28 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Björnson will be packed upstairs and downstairs with an acclaimed array of winemaking talent representing Arabilis Wines, Björnson Vineyard, Denison Cellars, Falcon Stoop, SchoenTal Cellars & Sunbreak Wines. A beautiful flight of fine wines proudly poured by the winemakers. An authentic Oregon wine tasting experience.
3635 Bethel Heights Road N.W., Salem
859-468-0094 • www.arabiliswines.com
Björnson Vineyard
Nov. 26–28 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Björnson will be packed upstairs and downstairs with an acclaimed array of winemaking talent representing Arabilis Wines, Björnson Vineyard, Denison Cellars, Falcon Stoop, SchöneTal Cellars and Sunbreak Wines. A beautiful flight of fine wines proudly poured by the winemakers. An authentic Oregon wine tasting experience with food available from Kopitos mobile kitchen.
3635 Bethel Heights Road N.W., Salem
503-687-3016 • www.bjornsonwine.com
Bryn Mawr Vineyards
Nov. 26–28 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Celebrate the arrival of the holiday season in our new tasting facility, with a variety of our wines available for tasting and purchase.
5935 Bethel Heights Road N.W., Salem
503-581-4286 • www.brynmawrvineyards.com
Coría Estates
Nov. 26–28 (noon to 6 p.m.) We will be offering a special Pinot Noir vertical flight over Thanksgiving Weekend. Enjoy our 2016, 2017 and newly released 2018 Grey Label Pinot Noirs side by side. Each flight will come with a decadent chocolate treat. We will have Gail Gage Jazz Duo on Friday, Dave Wentz on Saturday and Robert Meade on Sunday. 3 to 5:30 p.m. Fee: $18 (waived with $40 bottle purchase).
8252 Redstone Avenue S.E., Salem
503-363-0525 • www.coriaestates.com
Denison Cellars (@ Björnson)
Nov. 26–28 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Owners Tim and Denise Wilson will be pouring a flight of their highly acclaimed wines in the cellar at Björnson Vineyard among amazing boutique producers, including Arabilis Wines, Björnson Vineyard, Falcon Stoop, SchöneTal Cellars and Sunbreak Wines. Don’t miss this opportunity to experience these great wines.
3635 Bethel Heights Road N.W., Salem
541-517-3370 • www.denisoncellars.com
Honeywood Winery
Nov. 26–28 Nov. 26 (9 a.m. to 6 p.m.); Nov. 27 (10 a.m. to 6 p.m.); Nov. 28 (11 a.m. to 6 p.m.) Oregon’s Oldest Winery welcomes you to sip, savor and shop. Enjoy a glass of wine, lite bites, festive music and our beautiful holiday gift shop. With more than 50 wines to choose from, there is something for every palate. Beat the rush. Browse our gift pack display and get your holiday shopping done in our one-stop holiday shop. Honeywood is a must-stop.
1350 Hines Street S.E., Salem
503-362-4111 • www.honeywoodwinery.com
Pudding River Wine Cellars
Nov. 26–28 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Thanksgiving Day Open House. Enjoy a flight of four wines with a charcuterie plate. Fee: $22.
9374 Sunnyview Road N.E., Salem
503-365-0391 • www.puddingriver.com
SchöneTal Cellars (@ Björnson)
Nov. 26–28 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Bubbly to Pinot. Highly rated and acclaimed wines. Six wineries, one location. Tasting fee waived with purchase.
3635 Bethel Heights Road NW, Salem
503-701-7774 • www.schonetalcellars.com
Sun Break Wine & Cider (@ Björnson)
Nov. 26–28 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Sun Break will be featuring four award-winning Pinot Noirs from the Eola-Amity Hills, a rosé of Pinot Noir and several heritage ciders at Björnson. You will also be able to taste Björnson, Arabilis, Denison, Falcon Stoop and SchöneTal Cellars wines. Fee: $10 (waived if you purchase any wine or cider).
3635 Bethel Heights Road, Salem
541-745-3016 • www.sunbreakwinecider.com
Trinity Vineyards
Nov. 27–28 (noon to 6 p.m.) Join us at our tasting room overlooking our estate vineyards and enjoy the view while sipping on our award-winning wines. Cheese plates available for purchase. Taste our newly released 2019 Sangiovese and 2018 Estate Pinot Noir as well as our 2020 Pinot Noir Blanc and rosé. Fee: $10.
1031 Wahl Lane S., Salem
503-371-6977 • www.trinityvineyards.com
South Willamette Valley
Eugene
Silvan Ridge Winery
Nov. 26–28 (noon to 5 p.m.) Join us this Thanksgiving Weekend. Make a reservation at www.exploretock.com/silvanridgewinery.
27012 Briggs Hill Road, Eugene
541-345-1945 • www.silvanridge.com
Independence
Namasté Vineyards
Nov. 26–28 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Come enjoy refreshing whites, luscious Pinot Noirs and large bold reds. Pouring our ever-popular white blend called Peace, along with Cabernet, Merlot, Syrah and our estate-grown Pinot Noirs. Fee: $20 (waived with any bottle purchase).
3250 Pacific Highway, Independence
503-623-4150 • www.namastevineyards.com
Junction City
Pfeiffer Winery
Nov. 26–28 (noon to 6 p.m.) Thanksgiving Weekend Celebration. Food, live music and the release of Pfeiffer 2020 Toast Pinot Noir. Be the first to taste this amazing vintage. Duck/Beaver watch party on Saturday. Come support your favorite team. DJ Trivia on Sunday.
24050 Jaeg Road, Junction City
541-998-2828 • www.pfeifferwinery.com
Monmouth
Airlie Winery
Nov. 20–21 and Nov. 26–28 (noon to 5 p.m.) Join us Thanksgiving Weekend. Fee: $15 (choice of any five wines). Half of proceeds donated towards local foodbank. Club members enjoy for free; donations to foodbank gladly accepted. Light hors d’oeuvres by Mary.
15305 Dunn Forest Road, Monmouth
503-838-6013 • www.airliewinery.com
Southern Oregon
Ashland
Dana Campbell Vineyards
Nov. 26–28 (1 to 6 p.m.) Come join us for relaxed holiday fun and great wines during the Thanksgiving Weekend. Fee: $15 (choose from three flights).
1320 N. Mountain Avenue, Ashland
541-482-3798 • www.danacampbellvineyards.com
Elkton
Bradley Vineyards
Nov. 26–28 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Taste estate-grown Riesling, Gewürztraminer, Pinot Noir and Baco Noir as well as our warm, spiced holiday wine, ‘Blitzen’ on sale for $19 a bottle. Winter wine club release available for early pick up. Fee: $5 (waived with purchase of a bottle or more).
1000 Azalea Drive, Elkton
541-584-2888 • www.bradleyvineyards.com
Brandborg Vineyard & Winery
Nov. 26–28 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Join us for a tasting outside under tents with heaters. Reservations requested. Fee: $10. Holiday specials.
345 First Street, Elkton
541-584-2870 • www.brandborgwine.com
Gold Hill
Del Rio Vineyards
Nov. 26–28 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Join us for wine tasting on Thanksgiving Weekend. We kick celebrations off with our annual Black Friday Black Case Sale. This is such a fun sale with mystery cases for $100 each. They go fast! The weekend will be offering new releases and celebrating the bounty of harvest. We welcome you to our historic tasting room.
52 N. River Road, Gold Hill
541-855-2062 • www.delriovineyards.com
Grants Pass
Applegate Valley Wine Trail Uncorked Barrel Tour
Nov. 20 (11 a.m. to 4 p.m.) Join us on the Uncorked Barrel Tour Applegate Valley Wine Trail. Tickets: $49 (includes a commemorative Wine Trail wine glass). Wineries participating: Two Rivers, Augustino, Cricket Hill, Devitt, Dwell Wines, Longsword, John Michael Champagne Cellars, Plaisance Ranch, Red Lily, Rosella’s, Schmidt Family, Schultz, Troon, Valley View, Walport, Wild Wines, Wooldridge.
Dwell Wines
Nov. 20 (11 a.m. to 4 p.m.) Join us on the Uncorked Barrel Tour Applegate Valley Wine Trail. Tickets: $49 (includes a commemorative Wine Trail wine glass).
7281 Williams Highway, Grants Pass
214-697-0435 • www.dwellwines.com
Troon Vineyard
Nov. 26–28 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Enjoy an educational tasting with us this Thanksgiving Weekend.
1475 Kubli Road, Grants Pass
541-846-9900 • www.troonvineyard.com
Jacksonville
Awen Winecraft
Nov. 26 (see website for times) Music from 6 to 8 p.m. Fee: $12: white flight; $15: red flight.
240 E. California Avenue, Jacksonville
541-702-2164 • www.awenwinecraft.com
Quady North
Nov. 26–29 (11 a.m. to 6 p.m.) Wine club pricing on glasses of wine: $4 for white wines and $6 for reds.
255 E. California Street, Jacksonville
541-702-2123 • www.quadynorth.com
Red Lily Vineyards
Nov. 26 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Join us the day after Thanksgiving for our eighth annual Red Friday Crafter’s Market (the sensible alternative to Black Friday). Bring your family and friends out for delicious food, special wine discounts and locally made holiday gifts.
11777 Highway 238, Jacksonville
541-846-6800 • www.redlilyvineyards.com
Medford
DANCIN Vineyards
Nov. 26–27 (noon to 7 p.m.) You are invited to join us for a seated wine and culinary tasting experience.
4477 South Stage Road, Medford
541-245-1133 • www.dancin.com
EdenVale Winery
Nov. 26–28 (noon to 6 p.m.) Open House at the Voorhies Mansion.
2310 Voorhies Road, Medford
541-512-2955 • www.edenvalleyorchards.com
Roseburg
Abacela
Nov. 26–27 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Join us this Thanksgiving Weekend and taste a selection of our innovative wines paired with light snacks. Fee: $30 (includes Abacela wine glass). Reservations required.
12500 Lookingglass Road, Roseburg
541-679-6642 • www.abacela.com
Cooper Ridge Vineyard
Nov. 26 (noon to 6 p.m.) Wine and caramel pairing with White Picket Fence Caramels.
1389 Old Garden Valley Road, Roseburg
541-671-2373 • www.cooperridgevineyard.com
Melrose Vineyards
Nov. 26–27 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Wine and food pairing. Wine club member entry is complimentary and all other guests $5 (includes Melrose glass). Special case sale prices.
885 Melqua Road, Roseburg
541-672-6080 • www.melrosevineyards.com
Reustle-Prayer Rock Vineyards
Nov. 26–27 (10 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Holiday Open House. Live music. Epicurean appetizers paired with five-wine black label tasting flight. Fee: $25 (non-club).
960 Cal Henry, Roseburg
541-459-6060 • www.reustlevineyards.com
Season Cellars
Nov. 26–28 (noon to 5 p.m.) Shop local for Christmas while tasting award-winning wines. Season Cellars focuses on elegant whites and terroir-driven reds entirely from Southern Oregon. You will meet winemakers, Scott and Jennifer Henry, who have been producing wines in Oregon for more than 30 years. Fun will be had as we take a sneak-peek preview of the 2021 vintages while touring the winery.
305 Melrose Road, Roseburg
541-784-7831 • www.seasoncellars.com
Talent
Trium Wines
Nov. 26 (5 to 7 p.m.) Live music complimented with full dinner menu.
203 E. Main Street, Talent
541-625-9100 • www.triumwines.com
Umpqua
Henry Estate Winery
Nov. 26–28 (11 a.m. to 6 p.m.) Thanksgiving Open House at Henry Estate Winery. Come out for a fun and festive day. We will have wine and appetizers and a special library wine tasting. Gift baskets and boxes are ready to take care of all your holiday shopping needs. Wine case specials and magnum bottle sale.
687 Hubbard Creek Road, Umpqua
541-459-5120 • www.henryestate.com
White City
Kriselle Cellars
Nov. 26–28 (11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.) Come out with family and friends for wine tasting and food pairings. We will have the tasting room all dolled up for the holidays. Join us for some holiday cheer.
12956 Modoc Road, White City
541-830-8466 • www.krisellecellars.com
Portland
Ash Street Wine Co. (@ The Laurelhurst Club)
Nov. 21 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Taste current releases from three wineries @ the Laurelhurst Club in S.E. Portland: Ash Street Wine Co., Jackalope Wine Cellar, and Buona Notte Wines. Fee: $20. Tickets available in advance or at the door. Proof of COVID vaccination or recent negative test required for entry.
3721 S.E. Ankeny Street, Portland
206-321-8117 • www.ashstreetwine.com
Buona Notte Wines (@ The Laurelhurst Club)
Nov. 21 (1 to 5 p.m.) Taste current releases from three wineries @ the Laurelhurst Club in S.E. Portland: Ash Street Wine Co., Jackalope Wine Cellar, and Buona Notte Wines. Fee: $20. Tickets available in advance or at the door. Proof of COVID vaccination or recent negative test required for entry.
3721 S.E. Ankeny Street, Portland
303-818-3525 • www.buonanottewines.com
Fullerton Wines
Nov. 20–21; Nov. 26–28 Nov. 26–27 (noon to 9 p.m.); Nov. 28 (noon to 7:30 p.m.) $25 Signature Flight poured from large format magnums. 10% off all magnums for the month + additional special offers in the tasting room.
1966 N.W. Pettygrove Street, Portland
503-477-7848 • www.fullertonwines.com
Hip Chicks do Wine
Nov. 26–28 Nov. 26 (2 to 7 p.m.); Nov. 27 (noon to 7 p.m.); Nov. 28 (noon to 5 p.m.) Join us the weekend after Thanksgiving for Flights & Bites. We’re pouring five wines plus our Holiday Sangria and along with a couple of bonus pours. Tickets: $25 (must be purchased in advance.) Food available for purchase. We will have holiday gift packs available and special discounts on wine purchases plus our Holiday Sangria kits. Additionally, we will have live music on Friday and Saturday, 3 to 6 p.m. with Steve Hale. This is a seated tasting with socially distanced tables and a maximum of eight people in a group. Seating may be available inside and outside depending on weather.
4510 S.E. 23rd Avenue, Portland
503-234-3790 • www.hipchicksdowine.com
Jackalope Wine Cellars (@ The Laurelhurst Club)
Nov. 21 (1 to 5 p.m.) Taste current releases from three wineries @ the Laurelhurst Club in S.E. Portland: Ash Street Wine Co., Jackalope Wine Cellar, and Buona Notte Wines. Fee: $20. Tickets available in advance or at the door. Proof of COVID vaccination or recent negative test required for entry.
3721 S.E. Ankneny Street, Portland
971-533-8834 • www.jackalopewinecellars.com
Willful Wine
Nov. 19–21 Nov. 19 (2 to 7 p.m.); Nov. 20 (noon to 6 p.m.); Nov. 21 (noon to 6 p.m.) Taste our full lineup of wines, including single-vineyard Pinot Noirs, Tempranillo, red blends from Southern Oregon and Walla Walla, Chardonnay and Pinot Blanc. Stock up for the holidays with case discounts and special library offerings.
5705-F N.E. 105th Avenue, Portland
503-577-8982 • www.willfulwine.com
Portland Wine Company
Nov. 26–28 Nov. 26 (4 to 7 p.m.); Nov. 27–28 (1 to 7 p.m.) We have a menu of wines by the glass, a tasting flight (rotation of wines), bottles to have on our patio or bottles to-go. We will be opening specialty library wines this weekend only. Private appointments reserve one of the few spots inside for seating, email info@loveandsqualorwine.com to reserve.
3201 S.E. 50th Avenue, Portland
503-320-9956 • www.portlandwinecompany.com
Columbia Gorge
Hood River
Mt. Hood Winery
Nov. 26–28 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Gather with family and friends for a three-day celebration, and raise a glass to the holiday season. We will be serving a variety of award-winning wines, along with light snacks. Fee: $15 (complimentary for club members). See you there.
2882 Van Horn Drive, Hood River
551-386-8333 • www.mthooodwinery.com
The Pines 1852
Nov. 26 (noon to 9 p.m.); Nov 27–28 (noon to 7 p.m.) Please join us this Thanksgiving Weekend for a celebration featuring a new wine release, library wine tasting and live music by Kit Garoutte (Friday 6 to 9 p.m.). Stock up for the holidays with our biggest sale of the year. Friday, noon to 1 p.m.: 40% off current vintage case purchases. Friday, 1 to 2 p.m.: 30% off current vintage case purchases. All weekend: 20% (30% for club members) off current vintage six-plus bottle purchases.
415 Oak Street, Hood River
541-993-8301 • www.thepinesvineyard.com