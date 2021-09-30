November 1, 2021

Thanksgiving Weekend

Oregon Wine Country 2021

East Willamette Valley

Oregon City

Christopher Bridge

Nov. 26–28 (noon to 5 p.m.) Welcome to our Thanksgiving Weekend tour of Christopher Bridge estate wines: Pinot Noir, Pinot Gris, rosé (two ways), Kerner, Ehrenfelser, Sauvignon Blanc, Muscat. as well as our new 2019 Blaufraenkisch, Zweigelt and Pinot Noir blend. Tasting fee: $20.

12770 S. Casto Road, Oregon City

503-263-6267 • www.christopherbridgewines.com

Forest Edge Vineyard

Nov. 26–28 (noon to 5 p.m.) Thanksgiving Weekend Wine Tasting with the winemaker. No tasting fee.

15640 S. Spangler Road, Oregon City

503-632-9463 • www.forestedgevineyard.com

Villa Catalana Cellars

Nov. 26 27 (1 to 4 p.m.) Open by reservation only (reserve online). Wine tasting and wood-fired pizzas both days. Releasing our 2016 Cabernet Sauvignon. Taste eight wines for $15.

11900 S. Criteser Road, Oregon City

503-780-6200 • www.villacatalanacellars.com

Silverton

Vitis Ridge

Nov. 26–28 (noon to 5 p.m.) Small family winery offering a large selection of unique wines. Live music by guitarist Don Mitchell, Fri. and Sat., 1 to 4 p.m. Guitarist Jeff Handley, Sun., 1 to 4 p.m. Charcuterie package and snack pack available for purchase or bring your own snacks. Family friendly with parking for large vehicles. Fee: $10 (refundable with two-bottle purchase).

6685 Meridian Road N.E., Silverton

503-873-9800 • www.vitisridge.com

Woodburn

Hanson Vineyards

Nov. 26–28 (noon to 5 p.m.) Holiday wine tasting of six estate-grown wines. Fee: $10 (waived with two-bottle purchase).

34948 S Barlow Road, Woodburn

971-338-9760 • www.hansonwine.com

North Willamette Valley

Carlton

Abbey Road Farm

Nov. 26–28 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Makers Market with Barn Swallow Artists. Peruse 20-plus local artists showcasing and selling their homemade goods in addition to Abbey Road Farm collective of wines for tasting, glass pours or bottle sales.

10280 N.E. Oak Springs Farm Road, Carlton

503-687-3100 • www.abbeyroadfarm.com

Ghost Hill Cellars

Nov. 26–28 (noon to 5 p.m.) Tasting fee waived if you purchase a bottle of Pinot Noir wine.

12220 N.E. Bayliss Road, Carlton

503-883-3064 • www.ghosthillcellars.com

Ken Wright Cellars

Nov. 20–21 (10 to p.m.) Be the first to taste the 2021 vintage from barrel. During your winery experience, you will also enjoy award-winning past vintages from bottle, accompanied by delicious hors d’oeuvres. While you sip, peruse our holiday wine shop, jewelry by Karen Wright and artwork by our label artist David Berkvam. Fee: $40 (waived with case purchase or club membership sign-up).

236 N. Kutch Street, Carlton

503-852-7070 • www.kenwrightcellars.com

Résonance

Nov. 27–29 (11 a.m. to 4 p.m.) We are getting excited for our annual Thanksgiving weekend celebration. This year we will be pouring a vintage collection from our single-vineyard estates. Reservations strongly encouraged; we hope to see you for this special weekend. Fee: $35 (includes a commemorative logo glass). Small bites available for purchase.

12050 N.W. Meadowlake Road, Carlton

971-999-1603 • www.resonancewines.com

The Carlton Winemakers Studio

Nov. 26–27 (noon to 4 p.m.) Thanksgiving Open House. Tour the winery, meet vintners and taste a variety of wines from the 15 producers that call The Studio their home. Fee: $25.

801 N. Scott Street, Carlton

503-852-6100 • www.winemakersstudio.com

Dayton

Siltstone Wines

Nov. 26–28 (noon to 5 p.m.) Come enjoy a tasting at Siltstone this Thanksgiving Weekend! We will be pouring Pinot Gris, Chardonnay, rosé, Willamette Valley Pinot Noir, Guadalupe Pinot Noir and our reserve Pinot Noir label, J. Myers & Sons. Reservations recommended.

12251 S.E. Dayton Bypass (Hwy. 18), Dayton

971-241-9365 • www.siltstonewines.com

Dundee

Cramoisi Vineyard

Nov. 19–20 (11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.) Join Sofia and Ryan McKay, owners of Cramoisi, to taste their current releases and enjoy a tour in the vineyard (weather permitting). Stunning views and few food bites to pair with their wines. (Only three seatings, five groups at a time).

8670 N.E. Worden Hill Road, Dundee

503-583-1536 • www.cramoisivineyard.com

Dobbes Family Estate

Nov. 26–28 (11 a.m. to 6 p.m.) Join us for a sparkly, sweet weekend to celebrate the official releases of our 2020 Elements Willamette Valley Brut and 2019 Untethered Syrah Dessert Wine aged in Bourbon barrels. We will be featuring these special releases for the first time Thanksgiving Weekend. Tasting flights: $25 (reservations recommended).

240 S.E. Fifth Street, Dundee

503-538-1141 • www.dobbesfamilyestate.com

Furioso Vineyards

Nov. 27–28 (11 p.m. 4:30 p.m.) Join us at Furioso Vineyards tasting room in the Dundee Hills to experience the intersection of art, wine and famiglia. Sweeping vistas, award-winning Pinot Noir and Chardonnay from two AVAs, and artisan wood-fired pizza await you this holiday season. Fee: $35 (includes five wines). Reservations required.

8415 N.E. Worden Hill Road, Dundee

503-538-3413 • www.furiosovineyards.com

Holloran Vineyard Wines

Nov. 13–14; Nov. 20–21; Nov. 26–28 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Appointment only. Holiday and pre-holiday tasting events, and wine club pickup for Holloran members . We will have a special tasting lineup, plus an artisan cheese and charcuterie platter for each table. Complimentary for club members. Fee: $40 (non-club).

8795 N.E. Worden Hill Road, Dundee

971-720-0632 • www.holloranwine.com

Hyland Estates

Nov. 26–28 (10 a.m. to 4 p.m.) Celebrating 50 Years with a flight of Hyland rarities, including library vintages, limited exclusives and the coveted ¡Salud! cuvée, never before tasted in the tasting room. Fee: $35. Reservations required.

20980 N.E. Niederberger Road, Dundee

503-554-4200 • www.hylandestateswinery.com

Le Cadeau Vineyard

Nov. 27–28 (10 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Annual open house and release of new reserve Pinots. Small-batch, top-rated estate wines poured by the owners themselves — come hear the stories and taste phenomenal Pinot and Chardonnay. Appointments encouraged; walk-ins welcome subject to availability. Fee: $20 (waived with most purchases).

1326 N. Highway 99W, Suite 101, Dundee

503-625-2777 • www.lecadeauvineyard.com

Torii Mor Winery

Nov. 26–28 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Experience an onsite visit at one of the first commercial vineyard and wineries in the state this Thanksgiving Weekend. Torii Mor crafts small amounts of premium quality Pinot Noir, Pinot Gris, Pinot Blanc and Chardonnay. Our devotion to quality begins in the vineyard and continues in the cellar, allowing us to create wine in a classic Burgundian fashion. Experience the wines and take in the breathtaking view of the Estate Vineyard and the Willamette Valley. LEED Gold Certified. Fee: $20. Small bites provided.

18365 N.E. Fairview Drive, Dundee

503-554-0105 • www.toriimorwinery.com

Forest Grove

Apolloni Vineyards

Nov. 26–28 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Mulled wine will be included in our special holiday wine tasting flight. During your reservation time, you can also take a trip to our spice bar and make your own mulled wine spice packet to take home. We think you’ll want some red wine to go with it, so you can be ready for a festive season. Fee: $25.

14135 N.W. Timmerman Road, Forest Grove

503-359-3606 • www.apolloni.com

Gaston

Beacon Hill Winery & Vineyard

Nov. 26–28 (10 a.m. to 4 p.m.) Come out and enjoy our new fall wine releases. Inside and outside seating available. Fee: $25 (waived with bottle purchase). Proof of COVID vaccination required for indoor seating. Walk-ins welcome.

22070 N.E. Ridge Road, Gaston

503-662-5212 • www.beaconhillwinery.com

Hillsboro

Blizzard Wines

Nov. 26–28 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Reservations strongly encouraged. Enjoy a seated classic tasting of big and bold Blizzard Wines. Fee: $25; $45 (premium tasting of Champagne selections imported directly from France). Cheese boards available for purchase.

29495 S.W. Burkhalter Road, Hillsboro

503-334-8832 • www.blizzardwines.com

D’Anu Wines

Nov. 26–27 (3 to 8:30 p.m.) Join us at our cozy wine bar in the heart of downtown Hillsboro! D’Anu focuses on the diversity of Oregon grapegrowing and features a tasting flight with six wines of your choice for $15. Purchase a glass or bottle after and receive 50% off your flight.

173 N.E. Third Avenue, Suite 107, Hillsboro

503-746-4773 • www.danuwines.com

Finnigan Hill Vineyards

Nov. 20–21 (noon to 4 p.m.) Finnigan’s finest. Take a taste of our favorite vintages and get your table set for family fun. Fee: $20 (includes five wines).

18548 S.W. Finnigan Hill Road, Hillsboro

503-628-3085 • www.finniganhill.com

Freja Cellars

Nov. 26–30 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Taste our new releases of Pinot Noir, Albariño and rosé. Fee: $15.

16691 S.W. McFee Place, Hillsboro

593-628-0337 • www.frejacellars.com

McMinnville

Biggio Hamina Cellars

Nov. 26–27 (noon to 4 p.m.) Find our wines at Pinot Vista, Woodard Wines and La Rambla. We won’t be there for the weekend, but they will, and so will you.

Third Street, McMinnville

503-737-9703 • www.toddhamina.com

Coleman Vineyard

Nov. 26–28 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) We welcome you to celebrate our 22nd vintage of estate wines. Take a break and join us the weekend after Thanksgiving to taste a few of our favorite new and classic reserve wines. Small bites are also included in your tasting fee.

22734 S.W. Latham Road, McMinnville

503-437-6071 • www.colemanwine.com

Martin Woods

Nov. 26–27 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Only open twice a year. Join owner/winemaker Evan Martin in his home and cellar for a comprehensive tasting of the Martin Woods portfolio of wines (Riesling, Grüner Veltliner, Chardonnay, Pinot Noir, Gamay, Syrah, Cabernet Franc and rosé) at his secluded property in the beautiful McMinnville AVA. A festive mood and food pairings offered. Come stock up on MW for your holiday celebrations.

20500 S.W. Eagle Point Road, McMinnville

503-376-8285 • www.martinwoodswinery.com

Terra Vina Wines

Nov 20 (noon to 7 p.m.); Nov. 21 (noon to 5 p.m.); Nov. 26–27 (noon to 7 p.m.); Nov. 28 (noon to 5 p.m.) Join us as we pour through the big reds you love: Cabernet Franc, Tempranillo, Carménère and smooth red blends. Seasonal bites to accompany the flight available for purchase. Reservations highly recommended. Fee: $15 (club members complimentary).

585 N.E. Third Street, McMinnville

503-474-6777 • www.terravinawines.com

Troon Vineyard Wine Bar

Nov. 26–28 (noon to 8 p.m.) Enjoy a tasting at our Biodynamic wine bar this Thanksgiving Weekend.

620 N.E. Third Street, McMinnville

503-852-3084 • www.troonvineyard.com

Youngberg Hill

Nov. 20–21 Nov. 20 (11 a.m. to 1 p.m.); Nov. 21 (10 a.m. to 4 p.m.) On Saturday, we will host a holiday cookie decorating class; additional cookies will be for sale in the tasting room on Sunday.

10660 Youngberg Hill Road, McMinnville

503-472-2727 • www.youngberghill.com

Newberg

Adelsheim Vineyard

Nov. 19–21; Nov. 26–28 (10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.) Only available for two weekends, we will be featuring all four of our traditional method sparkling wines in a flight, accompanied by Hannah’s Gourmet Popcorn and Briar Rose’s chocolate fromage blanc truffles. Adelsheim will be donating $5 for every sparkling flight sold to the Oregon Food Bank as part of the WVWA’s Giving Season Initiative. We’re pleased to have an opportunity to give back to our community and enjoy some bubbles in the process.

16800 N.E. Calkins Lane, Newberg

503-538-3652 • www.adelsheim.com

Anam Cara Cellars

Nov. 26–28 (noon to 5 p.m.) Roasted chestnuts with wine tastings. Magnum sale. Indoor tasters must show proof of COVID vaccination. Outside tastings welcome to all in tented patio with heaters. Fee: $25; $35 (reserve flight).

306 N. Main Street, Newberg

503-537-9150 • www.anamcaracellars.com

Beaux Frères

Nov. 20 (10 a.m. to 2 p.m.) We will be open by appointment only for club members on Nov. 20. We will be closed Thanksgiving Weekend from November 25–28. We are open all other dates in November for tastings by appointment.

15155 N.E. North Valley Road, Newberg

503-537-1137 • www.beauxfreres.com

Carlton Cellars

Nov. 20 and Nov. 26–28 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Pre-Thanksgiving: Specialty flight of our 2014–2018 Roads End Pinot Noir vintages from the bottle. We will also have even earlier vintages open for enjoyment. This exclusive flight only happens twice a year. Fee: $20. Thanksgiving Weekend: Celebrate the holidays with the release of our 2018 estate and Roads End Pinot Noir. Enjoy a seated tasting and learn about the process of winemaking while enjoying our award-winning wines. Fee: $20 (complimentary for club members). Flights refundable with a two-bottle purchase.

300 E. First Street, Newberg

503-852-7888 • www.carltoncellars.com

Distaff Wine Co.

Nov. 20 (noon to 3 p.m.: club members; 3 to 5 p.m.: open to public); Nov. 26–27 (11 a.m. to 4 p.m.) Pre-Thanksgiving: Distaff Friends and Family event. Join us for an exclusive wine club release, live music and complimentary food and wine. Calling all of our lovely club members and their guests to a relaxing, festive afternoon at Distaff Winery. Wine club sign-up is available to non-members to join this event. Thanksgiving Weekend: Join us for food, live music and new wine releases. Located in the industrial airport zone of Newberg, we have plenty of space, beautiful views and, of course, the wine is always flowing.

2761 E. Ninth Street, Newberg

971-412-0094 • www.distaffwine.com

Hemmer Vineyards

Nov. 20–21; Nov. 26–28 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Hemmer Vineyards is celebrating our first Pre-Thanksgiving and Thanksgiving weekends with our flight of five wines. Appointments are recommended as we like to provide a more private experience for you and your companions. Fee: $20 (waived with purchase). Winery experience possible for additional fee to experience 2020 and 2021 wines in barrel. Come visit this boutique winery located in the Dundee Hills this holiday season.

13627 N.E. Kinney Road, Newberg

503-862-8138 • www.hemmervineyards.com

Longplay Wine

Nov. 20–21 (seated tastings) Enjoy a seated wine and food pairing event in our brand-new space. Fee: $25 (members); $50 (non-members). Fee waived with $150 purchase. Times: 11 a.m., 11:15 a.m., 11:30 a.m., 1 p.m., 1:15 p.m., 1:30 p.m., 3 p.m., 3:15 p.m., 3:30 p.m.)

888 S. Industrial Parkway, Newberg

503-482-8483 • www.longplaywine.com

Raptor Ridge Winery

Nov. 26–28 (10 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Thanksgiving Weekend, enjoy a Raptor Ridge library wine flight featuring a selection of three library Pinot Noirs aged to perfection, ideal for this year’s holiday entertaining. Special library magnum pricing available. Regular tasting hours by appointment. --- Looking for something extra-special, book an exclusive ticket for our Thanksgiving Weekend Sparkling Tour. Blizzard Wines, Dion Vineyard, and Raptor Ridge Winery welcome you for a decadent Thanksgiving Weekend tour with Black Tie Tours complete with sparkling wine flights, small bites, and a lunch. Tour ticket includes an exclusive five-bottle sparkling wine pack.

18700 S.W. Hillsboro Highway, Newberg

503-628-8463 • www.raptorridgewinery.com

The Potter’s Vineyard & Clay Art Gallery

Nov. 26–28 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Hand-crafted, small-production, estate Pinot Noir and Columbia Valley Cabernet Sauvignon, Merlot and Chardonnay. Browse the Clay Art Gallery at our boutique vineyard nestled on top of the Chehalem Mountains. Ceramics by winemaker/owner Bill Sanchez and several others, plus glass, photography, paintings, candles, lavender items and more perfect for gifts or yourself. Please make a reservation for tasting on website.

14725 N.E. Quarry Road, Newberg

503-504-3796 • www.pottersvineyard.com

Oliver Springs Vineyard

Nov. 26–28 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Come and taste at a micro-boutique winery that focuses on clones of Pinot Noir and how they are different. Fee: $25.

27825 N.E. Bell Road, Newberg

971-325-4956 • www.oliverspringsvineyard.com

Vidon Vineyard

Nov. 20–21 (11 a.m. to 3 p.m.) Come celebrate our one-year anniversary! Reminisce with Dru and Erin Allen, along with the Vidon team in a lively setting, while enjoying a special anniversary wine flight paired with bites and live music. Come learn about the exciting things we have in store, and as part of our commitment to responsibly growing diversity, inclusivity and community through wine, a portion of the tasting fee will be donated to local nonprofit Our Legacy Harvested. Fee: $30.

17425 N.E. Hillside Drive, Newberg

503-538-4092 • www.vidonvineyard.com

Sherwood

Ponzi Vineyards

Nov. 26–28 (11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.) Celebrate the season at Ponzi Vineyards as we present three holiday flight options, our Chef’s Pairing and rare wine discounts. Enjoy breathtaking views from our modern, hilltop tasting room and relax fireside while we invite you to support the Willamette Valley Foodshare. Reservations and proof of vaccination are required. Book online at tock.com/ponzivineyards or by phone.

19500 S.W. Mountain Home Road, Sherwood

503-628-1227 • www.ponzivineyards.com

West Linn

Campbell Lane Winery

Nov. 26–28 (11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.) Enjoy our Thanksgiving Wine Weekend Reserve Flight Special, including our 2019 Reserve Pinot Gris, 2020 Reserve Chardonnay, 2018 Reserve Pinot Noir and 2019 Reserve Pinot Noir, as well as our 2020 Estate-Grown Pinot Noir. Fee: $25 (waived with two-bottle purchase of any of the wines in the flight).

27411 S.W. Campbell Lane, West Linn

503-479-8671 • www.clwinery.com

Wilsonville

Terra Vina Wines

Nov. 20–21; Nov. 26–28 (noon to 5 p.m.) Join us as we pour through the big reds you love: Cabernet Franc, Tempranillo, Carménère and smooth red blends. Paired bites to accompany the flight and delicious seasonal dishes available for purchase from our onsite food truck. Reservations highly recommended. Fee: $15 (club members complimentary).

33750 S.W. Ladd Hill Road, Wilsonville

503-925-0712 • www.terravinawines.com

Yamhill

Saffron Fields Vineyard

Nov. 26–28 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) By Appointment. Come out and indulge your, senses with a flight of handcrafted estate wines. Where wine intersects with art, architecture and landscape. Fee: $30.

18748 N.E. Laughlin Road, Yamhill

503-662-5323 • www.saffronfields.com

Soléna Estate

Nov. 18–21 (11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3 p.m.) Nov. 26–28 Nov. 26 (1 p.m. and 3 p.m.); Nov. 27–28 (11 a.m., 1 p.m., 3 p.m.) Thanksgiving Weekend: Soléna Estate invites you to enjoy an exclusive tasting featuring current releases and a special celebratory magnum each day complemented by artisan cheese and charcuterie. Private and socially distant tastings available indoors or outdoors, weather dependent. This experience is available for groups of six or less. Reservations required. This experience is ticketed for all guests. Fee: $45. Pre-Thanksgiving: This holiday season, Soléna Estate has all of your holiday wine, cellar collection and gift-giving needs covered and we’re inviting you to our inaugural Holiday Pack Pre-Thanksgiving Weekend View event where we’ll share some of our all-time favorite special occasion wines that we hope you’ll share with your friends and loved ones. Spectacular holiday packs range from $146 to $275.

17096 N.E. Woodland Loop Road, Yamhill

503-662-3700 • www.solenaestate.com

Central Willamette Valley

Amity

Varnum Vintners

Nov. 19–21; Nov. 26–28 (11 a.m. to 6 p.m.) We invite you to our estate vineyard and winery located atop the beautiful Eola Hills. Walk-ins welcome, but reservations are recommended to ensure indoor seating. Enjoy a flight of our new release reds, whites and sparkling wines. Fee: $15 (includes five tastes). Made to Drink. Don’t Overthink.

9500 S.E. Eola Hills Road, Amity

971-267-5267 • www.varnumvintners.com

Dallas

Chateau Bianca Winery

Nov. 27–28 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Holiday Market with local vendors and wine tasting. Fee: $15 (waived with a two-bottle purchase). Offering a special sparkling flight and vertical library pinot noir flight.

17485 Highway 22, Dallas

503-623-6181 • www.chateaubianca.com

Illahe Vineyards

Nov. 26–28 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Celebrate the most wonderful time of the year with friends, family, wine and amazing views at Illahe Vineyards. We will be pouring limited sparkling, whites and estate Pinot Noirs in our winery, outdoor crush pad and barrel cave. Fee: $20 (free for club members).

3275 Ballard Road, Dallas

503-831-1248 • www.illahevineyards.com

Jefferson

St. Innocent Winery

Nov. 26–28 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) We will be opening wines from our library to offer as reserve tasting pours in addition to our standard tasting room offerings, which include flights and food pairings. Visit our website for more information.

10052 Enchanted Way Vineyard S.E., Jefferson

503-378-1526 • www.stinnocentwine.com

Salem

Arabilis (@ Björnson)

Nov. 26–28 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Björnson will be packed upstairs and downstairs with an acclaimed array of winemaking talent representing Arabilis Wines, Björnson Vineyard, Denison Cellars, Falcon Stoop, SchoenTal Cellars & Sunbreak Wines. A beautiful flight of fine wines proudly poured by the winemakers. An authentic Oregon wine tasting experience.

3635 Bethel Heights Road N.W., Salem

859-468-0094 • www.arabiliswines.com

Björnson Vineyard

Nov. 26–28 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Björnson will be packed upstairs and downstairs with an acclaimed array of winemaking talent representing Arabilis Wines, Björnson Vineyard, Denison Cellars, Falcon Stoop, SchöneTal Cellars and Sunbreak Wines. A beautiful flight of fine wines proudly poured by the winemakers. An authentic Oregon wine tasting experience with food available from Kopitos mobile kitchen.

3635 Bethel Heights Road N.W., Salem

503-687-3016 • www.bjornsonwine.com

Bryn Mawr Vineyards

Nov. 26–28 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Celebrate the arrival of the holiday season in our new tasting facility, with a variety of our wines available for tasting and purchase.

5935 Bethel Heights Road N.W., Salem

503-581-4286 • www.brynmawrvineyards.com

Coría Estates

Nov. 26–28 (noon to 6 p.m.) We will be offering a special Pinot Noir vertical flight over Thanksgiving Weekend. Enjoy our 2016, 2017 and newly released 2018 Grey Label Pinot Noirs side by side. Each flight will come with a decadent chocolate treat. We will have Gail Gage Jazz Duo on Friday, Dave Wentz on Saturday and Robert Meade on Sunday. 3 to 5:30 p.m. Fee: $18 (waived with $40 bottle purchase).

8252 Redstone Avenue S.E., Salem

503-363-0525 • www.coriaestates.com

Denison Cellars (@ Björnson)

Nov. 26–28 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Owners Tim and Denise Wilson will be pouring a flight of their highly acclaimed wines in the cellar at Björnson Vineyard among amazing boutique producers, including Arabilis Wines, Björnson Vineyard, Falcon Stoop, SchöneTal Cellars and Sunbreak Wines. Don’t miss this opportunity to experience these great wines.

3635 Bethel Heights Road N.W., Salem

541-517-3370 • www.denisoncellars.com

Honeywood Winery

Nov. 26–28 Nov. 26 (9 a.m. to 6 p.m.); Nov. 27 (10 a.m. to 6 p.m.); Nov. 28 (11 a.m. to 6 p.m.) Oregon’s Oldest Winery welcomes you to sip, savor and shop. Enjoy a glass of wine, lite bites, festive music and our beautiful holiday gift shop. With more than 50 wines to choose from, there is something for every palate. Beat the rush. Browse our gift pack display and get your holiday shopping done in our one-stop holiday shop. Honeywood is a must-stop.

1350 Hines Street S.E., Salem

503-362-4111 • www.honeywoodwinery.com

Pudding River Wine Cellars

Nov. 26–28 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Thanksgiving Day Open House. Enjoy a flight of four wines with a charcuterie plate. Fee: $22.

9374 Sunnyview Road N.E., Salem

503-365-0391 • www.puddingriver.com

SchöneTal Cellars (@ Björnson)

Nov. 26–28 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Bubbly to Pinot. Highly rated and acclaimed wines. Six wineries, one location. Tasting fee waived with purchase.

3635 Bethel Heights Road NW, Salem

503-701-7774 • www.schonetalcellars.com

Sun Break Wine & Cider (@ Björnson)

Nov. 26–28 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Sun Break will be featuring four award-winning Pinot Noirs from the Eola-Amity Hills, a rosé of Pinot Noir and several heritage ciders at Björnson. You will also be able to taste Björnson, Arabilis, Denison, Falcon Stoop and SchöneTal Cellars wines. Fee: $10 (waived if you purchase any wine or cider).

3635 Bethel Heights Road, Salem

541-745-3016 • www.sunbreakwinecider.com

Trinity Vineyards

Nov. 27–28 (noon to 6 p.m.) Join us at our tasting room overlooking our estate vineyards and enjoy the view while sipping on our award-winning wines. Cheese plates available for purchase. Taste our newly released 2019 Sangiovese and 2018 Estate Pinot Noir as well as our 2020 Pinot Noir Blanc and rosé. Fee: $10.

1031 Wahl Lane S., Salem

503-371-6977 • www.trinityvineyards.com

South Willamette Valley

Eugene

Silvan Ridge Winery

Nov. 26–28 (noon to 5 p.m.) Join us this Thanksgiving Weekend. Make a reservation at www.exploretock.com/silvanridgewinery.

27012 Briggs Hill Road, Eugene

541-345-1945 • www.silvanridge.com

Independence

Namasté Vineyards

Nov. 26–28 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Come enjoy refreshing whites, luscious Pinot Noirs and large bold reds. Pouring our ever-popular white blend called Peace, along with Cabernet, Merlot, Syrah and our estate-grown Pinot Noirs. Fee: $20 (waived with any bottle purchase).

3250 Pacific Highway, Independence

503-623-4150 • www.namastevineyards.com

Junction City

Pfeiffer Winery

Nov. 26–28 (noon to 6 p.m.) Thanksgiving Weekend Celebration. Food, live music and the release of Pfeiffer 2020 Toast Pinot Noir. Be the first to taste this amazing vintage. Duck/Beaver watch party on Saturday. Come support your favorite team. DJ Trivia on Sunday.

24050 Jaeg Road, Junction City

541-998-2828 • www.pfeifferwinery.com

Monmouth

Airlie Winery

Nov. 20–21 and Nov. 26–28 (noon to 5 p.m.) Join us Thanksgiving Weekend. Fee: $15 (choice of any five wines). Half of proceeds donated towards local foodbank. Club members enjoy for free; donations to foodbank gladly accepted. Light hors d’oeuvres by Mary.

15305 Dunn Forest Road, Monmouth

503-838-6013 • www.airliewinery.com

Southern Oregon

Ashland

Dana Campbell Vineyards

Nov. 26–28 (1 to 6 p.m.) Come join us for relaxed holiday fun and great wines during the Thanksgiving Weekend. Fee: $15 (choose from three flights).

1320 N. Mountain Avenue, Ashland

541-482-3798 • www.danacampbellvineyards.com

Elkton

Bradley Vineyards

Nov. 26–28 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Taste estate-grown Riesling, Gewürztraminer, Pinot Noir and Baco Noir as well as our warm, spiced holiday wine, ‘Blitzen’ on sale for $19 a bottle. Winter wine club release available for early pick up. Fee: $5 (waived with purchase of a bottle or more).

1000 Azalea Drive, Elkton

541-584-2888 • www.bradleyvineyards.com

Brandborg Vineyard & Winery

Nov. 26–28 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Join us for a tasting outside under tents with heaters. Reservations requested. Fee: $10. Holiday specials.

345 First Street, Elkton

541-584-2870 • www.brandborgwine.com

Gold Hill

Del Rio Vineyards

Nov. 26–28 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Join us for wine tasting on Thanksgiving Weekend. We kick celebrations off with our annual Black Friday Black Case Sale. This is such a fun sale with mystery cases for $100 each. They go fast! The weekend will be offering new releases and celebrating the bounty of harvest. We welcome you to our historic tasting room.

52 N. River Road, Gold Hill

541-855-2062 • www.delriovineyards.com

Grants Pass

Applegate Valley Wine Trail Uncorked Barrel Tour

Nov. 20 (11 a.m. to 4 p.m.) Join us on the Uncorked Barrel Tour Applegate Valley Wine Trail. Tickets: $49 (includes a commemorative Wine Trail wine glass). Wineries participating: Two Rivers, Augustino, Cricket Hill, Devitt, Dwell Wines, Longsword, John Michael Champagne Cellars, Plaisance Ranch, Red Lily, Rosella’s, Schmidt Family, Schultz, Troon, Valley View, Walport, Wild Wines, Wooldridge.

www.applegatevalley.wine

Dwell Wines

Nov. 20 (11 a.m. to 4 p.m.) Join us on the Uncorked Barrel Tour Applegate Valley Wine Trail. Tickets: $49 (includes a commemorative Wine Trail wine glass).

7281 Williams Highway, Grants Pass

214-697-0435 • www.dwellwines.com

Troon Vineyard

Nov. 26–28 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Enjoy an educational tasting with us this Thanksgiving Weekend.

1475 Kubli Road, Grants Pass

541-846-9900 • www.troonvineyard.com

Jacksonville

Awen Winecraft

Nov. 26 (see website for times) Music from 6 to 8 p.m. Fee: $12: white flight; $15: red flight.

240 E. California Avenue, Jacksonville

541-702-2164 • www.awenwinecraft.com

Quady North

Nov. 26–29 (11 a.m. to 6 p.m.) Wine club pricing on glasses of wine: $4 for white wines and $6 for reds.

255 E. California Street, Jacksonville

541-702-2123 • www.quadynorth.com

Red Lily Vineyards

Nov. 26 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Join us the day after Thanksgiving for our eighth annual Red Friday Crafter’s Market (the sensible alternative to Black Friday). Bring your family and friends out for delicious food, special wine discounts and locally made holiday gifts.

11777 Highway 238, Jacksonville

541-846-6800 • www.redlilyvineyards.com

Medford

DANCIN Vineyards

Nov. 26–27 (noon to 7 p.m.) You are invited to join us for a seated wine and culinary tasting experience.

4477 South Stage Road, Medford

541-245-1133 • www.dancin.com

EdenVale Winery

Nov. 26–28 (noon to 6 p.m.) Open House at the Voorhies Mansion.

2310 Voorhies Road, Medford

541-512-2955 • www.edenvalleyorchards.com

Roseburg

Abacela

Nov. 26–27 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Join us this Thanksgiving Weekend and taste a selection of our innovative wines paired with light snacks. Fee: $30 (includes Abacela wine glass). Reservations required.

12500 Lookingglass Road, Roseburg

541-679-6642 • www.abacela.com

Cooper Ridge Vineyard

Nov. 26 (noon to 6 p.m.) Wine and caramel pairing with White Picket Fence Caramels.

1389 Old Garden Valley Road, Roseburg

541-671-2373 • www.cooperridgevineyard.com

Melrose Vineyards

Nov. 26–27 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Wine and food pairing. Wine club member entry is complimentary and all other guests $5 (includes Melrose glass). Special case sale prices.

885 Melqua Road, Roseburg

541-672-6080 • www.melrosevineyards.com

Reustle-Prayer Rock Vineyards

Nov. 26–27 (10 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Holiday Open House. Live music. Epicurean appetizers paired with five-wine black label tasting flight. Fee: $25 (non-club).

960 Cal Henry, Roseburg

541-459-6060 • www.reustlevineyards.com

Season Cellars

Nov. 26–28 (noon to 5 p.m.) Shop local for Christmas while tasting award-winning wines. Season Cellars focuses on elegant whites and terroir-driven reds entirely from Southern Oregon. You will meet winemakers, Scott and Jennifer Henry, who have been producing wines in Oregon for more than 30 years. Fun will be had as we take a sneak-peek preview of the 2021 vintages while touring the winery.

305 Melrose Road, Roseburg

541-784-7831 • www.seasoncellars.com

Talent

Trium Wines

Nov. 26 (5 to 7 p.m.) Live music complimented with full dinner menu.

203 E. Main Street, Talent

541-625-9100 • www.triumwines.com

Umpqua

Henry Estate Winery

Nov. 26–28 (11 a.m. to 6 p.m.) Thanksgiving Open House at Henry Estate Winery. Come out for a fun and festive day. We will have wine and appetizers and a special library wine tasting. Gift baskets and boxes are ready to take care of all your holiday shopping needs. Wine case specials and magnum bottle sale.

687 Hubbard Creek Road, Umpqua

541-459-5120 • www.henryestate.com

White City

Kriselle Cellars

Nov. 26–28 (11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.) Come out with family and friends for wine tasting and food pairings. We will have the tasting room all dolled up for the holidays. Join us for some holiday cheer.

12956 Modoc Road, White City

541-830-8466 • www.krisellecellars.com

Portland

Ash Street Wine Co. (@ The Laurelhurst Club)

Nov. 21 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Taste current releases from three wineries @ the Laurelhurst Club in S.E. Portland: Ash Street Wine Co., Jackalope Wine Cellar, and Buona Notte Wines. Fee: $20. Tickets available in advance or at the door. Proof of COVID vaccination or recent negative test required for entry.

3721 S.E. Ankeny Street, Portland

206-321-8117 • www.ashstreetwine.com

Buona Notte Wines (@ The Laurelhurst Club)

Nov. 21 (1 to 5 p.m.) Taste current releases from three wineries @ the Laurelhurst Club in S.E. Portland: Ash Street Wine Co., Jackalope Wine Cellar, and Buona Notte Wines. Fee: $20. Tickets available in advance or at the door. Proof of COVID vaccination or recent negative test required for entry.

3721 S.E. Ankeny Street, Portland

303-818-3525 • www.buonanottewines.com

Fullerton Wines

Nov. 20–21; Nov. 26–28 Nov. 26–27 (noon to 9 p.m.); Nov. 28 (noon to 7:30 p.m.) $25 Signature Flight poured from large format magnums. 10% off all magnums for the month + additional special offers in the tasting room.

1966 N.W. Pettygrove Street, Portland

503-477-7848 • www.fullertonwines.com

Hip Chicks do Wine

Nov. 26–28 Nov. 26 (2 to 7 p.m.); Nov. 27 (noon to 7 p.m.); Nov. 28 (noon to 5 p.m.) Join us the weekend after Thanksgiving for Flights & Bites. We’re pouring five wines plus our Holiday Sangria and along with a couple of bonus pours. Tickets: $25 (must be purchased in advance.) Food available for purchase. We will have holiday gift packs available and special discounts on wine purchases plus our Holiday Sangria kits. Additionally, we will have live music on Friday and Saturday, 3 to 6 p.m. with Steve Hale. This is a seated tasting with socially distanced tables and a maximum of eight people in a group. Seating may be available inside and outside depending on weather.

4510 S.E. 23rd Avenue, Portland

503-234-3790 • www.hipchicksdowine.com

Jackalope Wine Cellars (@ The Laurelhurst Club)

Nov. 21 (1 to 5 p.m.) Taste current releases from three wineries @ the Laurelhurst Club in S.E. Portland: Ash Street Wine Co., Jackalope Wine Cellar, and Buona Notte Wines. Fee: $20. Tickets available in advance or at the door. Proof of COVID vaccination or recent negative test required for entry.

3721 S.E. Ankneny Street, Portland

971-533-8834 • www.jackalopewinecellars.com

Willful Wine

Nov. 19–21 Nov. 19 (2 to 7 p.m.); Nov. 20 (noon to 6 p.m.); Nov. 21 (noon to 6 p.m.) Taste our full lineup of wines, including single-vineyard Pinot Noirs, Tempranillo, red blends from Southern Oregon and Walla Walla, Chardonnay and Pinot Blanc. Stock up for the holidays with case discounts and special library offerings.

5705-F N.E. 105th Avenue, Portland

503-577-8982 • www.willfulwine.com

Portland Wine Company

Nov. 26–28 Nov. 26 (4 to 7 p.m.); Nov. 27–28 (1 to 7 p.m.) We have a menu of wines by the glass, a tasting flight (rotation of wines), bottles to have on our patio or bottles to-go. We will be opening specialty library wines this weekend only. Private appointments reserve one of the few spots inside for seating, email info@loveandsqualorwine.com to reserve.

3201 S.E. 50th Avenue, Portland

503-320-9956 • www.portlandwinecompany.com

Columbia Gorge

Hood River

Mt. Hood Winery

Nov. 26–28 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Gather with family and friends for a three-day celebration, and raise a glass to the holiday season. We will be serving a variety of award-winning wines, along with light snacks. Fee: $15 (complimentary for club members). See you there.

2882 Van Horn Drive, Hood River

551-386-8333 • www.mthooodwinery.com

The Pines 1852

Nov. 26 (noon to 9 p.m.); Nov 27–28 (noon to 7 p.m.) Please join us this Thanksgiving Weekend for a celebration featuring a new wine release, library wine tasting and live music by Kit Garoutte (Friday 6 to 9 p.m.). Stock up for the holidays with our biggest sale of the year. Friday, noon to 1 p.m.: 40% off current vintage case purchases. Friday, 1 to 2 p.m.: 30% off current vintage case purchases. All weekend: 20% (30% for club members) off current vintage six-plus bottle purchases.

415 Oak Street, Hood River

541-993-8301 • www.thepinesvineyard.com