November 1, 2020

Thanksgiving Weekend in Wine Country 2020

COVID-19 precautions must be followed

North Willamette Valley

Carlton

Cana’s Feast Winery

Nov. 27–29 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Join us as we celebrate the season in picturesque Carlton. We’ll have a selection of library and new-release wines, poured outdoors, under cover. Limited indoor seating. Complimentary for club members and their guests. Fee: $15: (non-club).

750 W. Lincoln Street, Carlton

503-852-0002 • www.canasfeast.com

Cathedral Ridge Winery

Nov. 27–29 (11 a.m. to 6 p.m.) Reserve a standard or reserve tasting Monday–Thursday and receive one complimentary bottle of wine per group, plus special discounts on Thanksgiving Collections. Online: Buy any three bottles and receive 10% off your purchase. Free shipping for purchases over $100. All November.

203 W. Main Street, Carlton

971-708-0708 • www.cathedralridgewinery.com

Ghost Hill Cellars

Nov. 27–29 (noon to 5 p.m.) Please call for appointment. Limited indoor area.

12220 N.E. Bayliss Road, Carlton

503-883-3064 • www.ghosthillcellars.com

Ken Wright Cellars

Nov. 21–22 (10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.); Nov. 27–29 (10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.) Enjoy an intimate seated wine tasting experience at the Ken Wright Cellars barrel room! Your tasting will be guided by Ken and feature barrel selections of the brilliant 2020 vintage, current releases and small bites curated by Chef Vitaly Paley. This event is in lieu of our traditional winery open house. Due to COVID-19 protocols and precautions, seating is limited. This experience is ticketed for all guests, $50 per person, refunded with a minimum wine purchase. Reservations can be made online and are first come, first serve. Seatings at 10 to 11:30 a.m., 1 to 2:30 p.m. and 4 to 5:30 p.m.

236 N. Kutch Street, Carlton

503-852-7070 • www.kenwrightcellars.com

Tendril Wine Cellars

Nov. 27–29 (11 a.m. to 4 p.m.) In addition to our $30 Tendril flight (five wines) and $20 Child’s Play flight (four wines), we will offer a complimentary tasting of our 2011 White Label Pinot Noir with every three-bottle purchase. Guests may also buy the 2011 White Label (typically reserved for club members). 10% of all proceeds from sales of the 2011 White Label will be donated to Oregon Food Bank. Last tasting 3:30 p.m.

130 W. Monroe Street, Carlton

503-858-4524 • www.tendrilwines.com

Dayton

Siltstone Wines

Nov. 27–28 (noon to 6 p.m.); Nov. 29 (noon to 4 p.m.) Reserve your tasting spot at Siltstone this Thanksgiving Weekend to enjoy a tasting of six wines and an appetizer snack pack. We’re pouring Pinot Gris, Sauvignon Blanc, Chardonnay, rosé and multiple vintages of Pinot Noir. Tasting fee of $10 is complimentary with bottle purchase or for wine club members. Reserve ahead of time on website.

12251 S.E. Highway 18, Dayton

971-241-9365 • www.siltstonewines.com

Dundee

Cathedral Ridge Winery

Nov. 27–29 (11 a.m. to 6 p.m.) Reserve a standard or reserve tasting Monday–Thursday and receive one complimentary bottle of wine per group, plus special discounts on Thanksgiving Collections. Online: Buy any three bottles and receive 10% off your purchase. Free shipping for purchases over $100. All November.

974 N. Highway 99W, Dundee

503-537-9977 • www.cathedralridgewinery.com

Cramoisi Vineyard

Nov. 20–22 (10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.) Join Sofia and Ryan McKay in their brand new Farm House Tasting Room up in the hill where you can appreciate the amazing views and tour in the vineyard while tasting their new wine releases. By appointment only.

8640 Worden Hill Road, Dundee

503-583-1536 • www.cramoisivineyard.com

Furioso Vineyards

Nov. 27–29 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Explore the intersection of art, wine and famiglia as you sample our small-production, terroir-driven, award-winning, estate-grown Pinot Noirs, Chardonnay, rosé, and sparkling wines in a truly unique Dundee Hills setting — all while gazing out over the Willamette Valley to the Cascade Mountains. Tasting Fee: $25 (waived with a three-bottle purchase).

8415 N.E. Worden Hill Road, Dundee

503-538-3413 • www.furiosovineyards.com

Tertulia Cellars

Nov. 27–29 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Wine tastings by appointment (max four guests per reservation).

1326 Highway 99W, Suite 104, Dundee

503-554-8995 • www.tertuliacellars.com

The Great Oregon Wine Company & Distillery

Nov. 27–28 (11 a.m. to 4 p.m.) To celebrate with friends and family, we will be popping the cork on our Sparkling Blanc de Noir. Our holiday flight will feature special tasty library wines. Tasting fee: $20. Reservations required.

23145 Highway 99W, Dundee

503-538-3199 • www.greatoregonwine.com

Torii Mor

Nov. 27–28 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Kick off the holiday season with us and enjoy a festive flight of Pinot Noirs and cool-climate white wines paired with specialty bites prepared by tasting room manager Christine Depasquale. Reservations required.

18365 N.E. Fairview Drive, Dundee

503-538-2279 • www.toriimorwinery.com

Holloran Vineyard Wines

Nov. 21–22 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.); Nov. 28–29 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Seating times: 11 a.m., 12:30 p.m., 2 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. Reservation required. Fee: $25 covers a tasting flight and a shared cheese and charcuterie plate for each group. Free admission for wine club members. Fall wine club shipments will be available for pickup.

8795 N.E. Worden Hill Road, Dundee

971-720-0632 • www.holloranvineyardwines.com

Forest Grove

Tualatin Estate Vineyard

Nov. 20–22; Nov. 27–29 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Join us at Tualatin Estate for Pre-Thanksgiving and Thanksgiving weekends. Our special wine tasting flight will feature some of our staff favorites for the holidays and include a couple of bonus pours from the library. Special Thanksgiving Flight: $15. Complimentary for club members, owners and their guests.

10850 N.W. Seavey Road, Forest Grove

503-357-5005 • www.wvv.com/tualatin

Gaston

Beacon Hill Winery & Vineyards

Nov. 27–29 (10 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Join us as we release our 2018 Estate Chardonnay, Willamette Valley Pinot Noir and Beacon Hill Vineyard Pinot Noir.

22070 N.E. Ridge Road, Gaston

503-662-5212 • www.beaconhillwinery.com

Elk Cove Vineyards

Nov. 27–29 (10 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Elk Cove offers a $20 Festive Flight by reservation, outdoors by request. Holiday gifts available, including our Drink Wine! Do Good! Packages, benefitting the Oregon Food Bank, World Central Kitchen and James Beard Foundation. Gifts are boxed up and ready to take home or ship with $25 flat-rate shipping. Happy Holidays.

27751 N.W. Olson Road, Gaston

503-985-7760 • www.elkcove.com

Hillsboro

Finnigan Hill Vineyards

Nov. 21–22 (11 a.m. to 3 p.m.) Come in to taste our latest release and pick up your favorites for the upcoming season.

18548 S.W. Finnigan Hill Road, Hillsboro

503-623-3085 • www.finniganhill.com

McMinnville

Brittan Vineyards

Nov. 20–22 (appointment only) We welcome guests to the winery for a seated tasting of our newest releases: 2018 Estate Chardonnay, 2017 Gestalt Block Pinot Noir, 2014 ‘The Puncheon’ Pinot Noir and 2016 Estate Syrah. Tastings are by appointment only and for groups of six people or less. Fee: $25 (credited towards the purchase of three or more bottles). Times: 10 a.m., 1 p.m., 3 p.m.

829 N.E. Fifth Street, Suite 700, McMinnville

971-241-8228 • www.brittanvineyards.com

Willamette Valley Vineyards Tasting Room

Nov. 20–21 (11 a.m. to 7 p.m.) Nov. 22 (noon to 6 p.m.); Nov. 27–28 (11 a.m. to 7 p.m.); Nov. 29 (noon to 6 p.m.) Our special Thanksgiving Flight will feature staff favorites along with a couple of bonus pours from our library. This November, we’re teaming up with Geraldi’s every Saturday for specially prepared meals to pair with wine. You’re certain to find delicious favorites to share this holiday season. (Visit Facebook for details). Flight: $15 Complimentary for club and owners.

300 N.E. Third Street, McMinnville

503-883-9013 • www.wvv.com/mcMinnville

Newberg

Adelsheim Vineyard

Nov. 27–30 (10 a.m. to 4 p.m.) Welcome to winter in the Chehalem Mountains! We have converted our space to a Winter Wine Garden. You must come see it for yourself. Meet us there to share a flight of bubbles, including two of our first-ever released sparkling wines. Need a snack to keep you warm? This season, we are introducing fondue from local partner Newbergundian.

16800 N.E. Calkins Lane, Newberg

503-538-3652 • www.adelsheim.com

ArborBrook Vineyards

Nov 21; Nov. 27–29 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) We are accepting appointments for our Pre-Thanksgiving and Thanksgiving Weekend open house. We’ll be pouring our estate and vineyard-designated Pinot Noirs and Pinot Gris. Reservations are required at this time.

17770 N.E. Calkins Lane, Newberg

503-538-0959 • www.arborbrookwines.com

August Cellars

Nov. 27–28 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) August Cellars will be joined by Ocelli and Zimri Cellars for a mini open house. Fee: $15.

14000 N.E. Quarry Road, Newberg

503-554-6766 • www.augustcellars.com

David Paige Wines (@ Archer Vineyard)

Nov. 21–22 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.); Nov. 27–28 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) David Paige Wines welcomes you to our first open house. Fee: $15 per person, free for club members. We’ll be in the cellar at Archer Vineyard on Parrett Mountain.

32230 N.E. Old Parrett Mountain Road, Newberg

503-880-0837 • www.paigewines.com

Hemmer Vineyards

Nov 26–29 (appointment only) Come join us for our first Thanksgiving wine weekend! We are offering seated tastings on lawn for $20 person. Each fee is waived with each bottle purchased. Call for availability.

13627 N.E. Kinney Road, Newberg

503-862-8138 • www.hemmervineyards.com

Lachini Vineyards

Nov. 21 (11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.) Wine Club Release Weekend (also open to non-members). Taste and pick up new releases: 2019 S and La Cruz Pinots, Estate Chard, 2019 Sparkling Rosé, big Red Mountain Cabs, and 2018 La Bestia and La Contrada. Prawns, pizzas, wild mushroom pairings. Fee: $30 non-members. RSVP via our website. Closed Thanksgiving Weekend.

18225 N.E. Calkins Lane, Newberg

503-864-4553 • www.lachinivineyards.com

Natalie’s Estate Winery

Nov. 21–22 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Try our newest releases paired with complimentary table platters of smoked meat, seasonal tortes, wine truffles and an assortment of other holiday delights surrounded by a wonderful forest view. Fee: $20 (includes 10% discount on case purchases; complimentary for cellar club members). Receive a handcrafted ornament with any three-bottle purchase. Appointments required. Masks required when arriving and walking around the tasting room. Once seated you may remove your mask. You will be seated with your group, safely distanced from other guests.

16825 N.E. Chehalem Drive, Newberg

503-807-5008 • www.nataliesestatewinery.com

Ocelli Cellars (@ August Cellars)

Nov. 27–28 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Love Grenache? So do we. Indulge in a little something different in Pinot Country: elegantly crafted Grenache from Washington fruit, made here in the Willamette Valley. Pay one tasting fee to enjoy a selection of wines from multiple artisan producers at August Cellars. Reservations requested but not required; call August Cellars at 503-554-6766 to reserve.

14000 N.E. Quarry Road, Newberg

503-506-8442 • www.ocellicellars.com

Oliver Springs Vineyard

Nov. 27–29 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Open Thanksgiving Weekend. Come Visit our boutique winery and hear about our journey, as you taste through our incredible lineup of wines.

27825 N.E. Bell Road, Newberg

971-325-4956 • www.oliverspringsvineyard.com

The Potter’s Vineyard & Clay Art Gallery

Nov. 20–22 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.); Nov. 27–29 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Visit our website to make a reservation for wine tasting at our vineyard and do some holiday shopping in our Clay Art Gallery. Featuring estate Pinot Noir plus Columbia Valley Chardonnay and Cabernet Sauvignon and sparkling wines, too! Hand-crafted wines sure to please everyone! Meet the owners/winemakers at this one-of-a-kind treasure. Small, bold, beautiful!

14725 N.E. Quarry Road, Newberg

503-504-3796 • www.pottersvineyard.com

ROCO Winery

Nov. 21; Nov. 27–28 (10 a.m. to 4 p.m.) Let’s kick off the holiday season together. We’re opening the cellar for a Thanksgiving celebration ($25 per person) where you’ll taste a selection of six wines and 2019 barrel samples. Members are invited to join Rollin and Corby Soles for a special Pre-Thanksgiving food and wine tasting on Nov. 21. Space is limited — reserve today.

13260 NE Red Hills Road, Newberg

503-538-8683 • www.rocowinery.com

Styring Vineyards

Nov. 27–28 (noon to 4 p.m.) We’ll have our drive-thru wine pickup with touchless payment open. It’s safe, easy and convenient.! Stock up for the holidays and fill your cellar for the winter ahead!

19960 N.E. Ribbon Ridge Road, Newberg

503-866-6741 • www.styringvineyards.com

Zimri Cellars (@ August Cellars)

Nov. 27–28 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Join us Thanksgiving Weekend. Fee: $15. Multiple wineries and wines.

14000 N.E. Quarry Road, Newberg

503-260-7529 • www.zimricellars.com

Sheridan

J Wrigley Vineyards

Nov. 27–29 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Flight of wines, Oregon Pinot Noir logo glass, accompanied with warm soup and crusty bread. Fee: $30 ($20 Legends & Partners Club; free for Vertical Club.)

19391 S.W. Cherry Hill Road, Sheridan

503-857-8287 • www.wrigleywines.com

Sherwood

Blakeslee Vineyard Estate

Nov. 27–29 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Our piazza welcomes you; the wood-fire will be burning and award-winning wines await your glass. Enjoy bluegrass music by JR Trawick, yummy tidbits and begin your holiday shopping by stocking up on your favorite Blakeslee wines. Fee: $20 and up.

20875 S.W. Chapman Road, Sherwood

503-625-6902 • www.blakesleevineyard.com

Hawks View Winery

Nov. 25, 27–29 (noon to 7 p.m.) Enjoy breathtaking views of Mount Hood on our outdoor deck or member’s tasting room. Hawks View produces estate-grown and -crafted Pinot Noir, Pinot Gris and Chardonnay. A true hidden gem in the Willamette Valley Wine Country; only 17 miles from downtown Portland. Hawks View is the perfect destination for visitors and locals alike.

20210 S.W. Conzelmann Road, Sherwood

503-625-1591 • www.hawksviewwinery.com

West Linn

Campbell Lane Winery

Nov. 27–29 (1 to 5:30 p.m.) Jam Extravaganza. Enjoy jams, cheeses and specialty sauces from Mt. Hope Farms, Eggiman Farms and TMK Creamery to perfectly pair with your favorite Campbell Lane wines. Matching wines and partner offerings will also make excellent gifts for loved ones for the holiday season. Reservations are required via Open Table or our website under “tasting room.”

27411 S.W. Campbell Lane, West Linn

503-479-8671 • www.clwinery.com

Wilsonville

Terra Vina Wines

Nov. 21–22 (noon to 5 p.m.) Join us as we pour through the delicious big reds you love: Cab Franc, Malbec, Petit Verdot, Sangiovese and sparkling wines just in time for the holidays. Reservations required. Small plate options available for purchase. Fee: $15 per flight /club members free.

33750 S.W. Ladd Hill Road, Wilsonville

503-925-0712 • www.terravinawines.com

Yamhill

Fairsing Vineyard

Nov. 21–22; Nov. 27–28 (appointment only) Fairsing invites you to enjoy an exclusive tasting featuring current releases and select library wines complemented by local artisan cheeses and charcuterie. A private indoor tasting, this experience is available for groups of six or less. Reservations required. Fee: $45 per guest.

20881 N.E. Laughlin Road, Yamhill

503-560-8266 • www.fairsingvineyard.com

Kason Vineyards

Nov. 21–22 (noon to 3 p.m.); Nov. 27 (noon to 4 p.m.) Pre-Thanksgiving, enjoy food and music. Friday after Thanksgiving, enjoy a Black Friday Sale. Fee: $10.

7200 N.W. Bony Road, Yamhill

503-537-3070 • www.kasonvineyards.com

Central Willamette Valley

Amity

iOTA Cellars / Pelos Sandberg Vineyard

Nov. 20–21; Nov. 27–28 (noon to 5 p.m.) Scheduling private tastings. Contact johanna@iotacellars.com. Meet the owners/winemakers, tour our small winery, sample some of iOTA’s wines and enjoy the vineyard views.

7895 S.E. Amity Road, Amity

503-507-8063 • www.iotacellars.com

Keeler Estate Vineyard

Nov. 27–29 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) We will offer an all red as well as a white and red tasting. There will be some very exciting bonus pours of our very different 2019 wines to surprise you.

5100 S.E. Rice Lane, Amity

503-687-2618 • www.keelerestatevineyard.com

Varnum Vintners

Nov. 20–22; Nov. 27–29 (11 a.m. to 6 p.m.) We invite you to our estate vineyard and winery located atop the beautiful Eola Hills. Walk-ins welcome, but reservations are recommended to ensure indoor seating. Enjoy a flight of our new release reds, whites and sparkling wines. Fee: $15 (includes five tastes and a wine glass). Made to Drink. Don’t Overthink.

9500 S.E. Eola Hills Road, Amity

971-267-5267 • www.varnumvintners.com

Dallas

Chateau Bianca Winery

Nov. 27 (start at 10 a.m.); Nov. 28–29 (noon to 5 p.m.) Friday: Black Friday Wine Sales: E-mail, call, come into the tasting room, slide a note under the door, purchase online, send up smoke signals, or fax your order to receive all the discounts of Chateau Bianca’s Black Friday Wine Sale. All purchases $250+ will receive a $25 gift card to be used on a future purchase. First 20 orders will receive a special gift. Saturday and Sunday: We will be hosting some local vendors to help with holiday shopping. These vendors are small, local business owners, and creators. Come join us in supporting local this holiday season during the Holiday Market! Fruit and cheese plates will be available to purchase.

17485 Highway 22, Dallas

503-623-6181 • www.chateaubianca.com

Monmouth

Airlie Winery

Nov. 21–22 (noon to 5 p.m.); Nov. 27–29 (noon to 5 p.m.) Case specials, over 15 wines to choose from, six tastes and some munchies. Fee: $10 for six tastes. Dress warm as socially distancing requires warehouse space.

15305 Dunn Forest Road, Monmouth

503-838-6013 • www.airliewinery.com

Rickreall

Left Coast Estate

Nov. 27–29 (noon to 5 p.m.) We kick off with Noir Friday, deals online and at the estate. Call the tasting room to make your reservation for this weekend or do curbside pizza with wine and a wood-fired pizza to go.

4225 N. Pacific Highway, Rickreall

503-831-4916 • www.leftcoastwine.com

Salem

Cubanísimo Vineyards

Nov. 27–29 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Cubanísimo is where Cuban passion meets Oregon Pinot Noir. Fee: $15 (includes flight of five wines all grown on our estate). If you purchase two or more wines, your fee is waived. We look forward to the opportunity of sharing the passion and pride we have for our wines.

1754 Best Road N.W., Salem

503-588-1763 • www.cubanisimovineyards.com

Failla Wines

Nov. 27–29 (10 a.m. to 3 p.m.) Flight of five current release wines, seasonal bites included. By appointment only. Fee: $25.

5659 Zena Road N.W., Salem

503-391-5555 • www.faillawinesoregon.com

Turner

Willamette Valley Vineyards

Nov. 27–29 (11 a.m. to 6 p.m.) Enjoy a private, intimate seated wine tasting in the barrel cellar at Willamette Valley Vineyards this Thanksgiving Weekend. This hour-long experience includes a guided flight of four hand-selected wines, including an exclusive library wine. You’ll also enjoy a side-by-side barrel tasting of two Pinot Noirs. Fee: $35; $20 for wine club members and owners.

8800 Enchanted Way S.E., Turner

503-588-9463 • www.wvv.com

South Willamette Valley

Cheshire

Bennett Vineyards & Wine Co.

Nov. 27–29 (noon to 5 p.m.) Tasting room will be open. Fee: $8 for four tastes. We also offer flights. Outside food welcome.

25974 Highway 36, Cheshire

541-998-3336 • www.bennettvineyardsor.com

Eugene

Bennett Vineyards & Wine Co.

Nov. 27–29 (1 to 7 p.m.) Join us at our 5th Street Market location. Fee: $8 or flights also available. Outside food is welcome. Lots of restaurants and shopping nearby. Stop in for a glass or bottle.

199 E. Fifth Avenue, Eugene

541-505-8743 • www.bennettvineyardsor.com

J. Scott Cellars

Nov. 27–28 (noon to 8 p.m.); Nov. 29 (noon to 7 p.m.) Seated wine flights, glass pours, bottle service, wine-friendly food and specials available all Thanksgiving Weekend in J. Scott Cellars’ beautiful downtown Eugene tasting room. Although we ask that you call ahead to reserve for parties of four or more guests; walk-ins are welcome! (Prices vary depending on the experience you select .)

207 E. Fifth Avenue, Suite 105, Eugene

541-255-0207 • www.jscottcellars.com

Noble Estate Winery

Nov. 18–25 (noon to 6 p.m., except Wed.: noon to 5 p.m.); Nov. 27–28 (noon to 6 p.m.); Nov. 29 (noon to 5 p.m.) Pre-Thanksgiving Sale: Pick up wine and cider pairings for each course. Mixed and sweet Thanksgiving wine bundles available with four pre-selected wines. Thanksgiving Open House: wine specials, noble ciders, holiday bundles and more.

560 Commercial Street, Eugene

541-338-3007 • www.nobleestatewinery.com

Silvan Ridge Winery

Nov. 27–29 (noon to 5 p.m.) Open for tasting and taking reservations for groups up to eight people.

27012 Briggs Hill Road, Eugene

541-345-1945 • www.silvanridge.com

Sweet Cheeks Winery

Nov. 27 (11 a.m. to 8 p.m.); Nov. 28–29 (11 a.m. to 6 p.m.) 15th Anniversary Celebration! Get to know the Sweet Cheeks Family through our special Family Flight! This flight will feature each of our family member’s favorite Sweet Cheeks wines; including our late founder’s favorite Library Syrah. Fee: $20. Family Flight will be available through Dec. 31.

27007 Briggs Hill Road, Eugene

541-349-9463 • www.sweetcheekswinery.com

Junction City

Pfeiffer Winery

Nov. 27–30 (noon to 3 p.m.) Friday: Wine sale with live saxophone by Bill Stotts. Saturday and Sunday: Food cart and live music by Steve Hale. Monday: Brutto ma Buono Cioccolato (chocolate) and Wine Pairing Flight.

25040 Jaeg Road, Junction City

541-998-2828 • www.pfeifferwinery.com

Monroe

Bluebird Hill Cellars

Nov. 21–22 (noon to 5 p.m.); Nov. 27–29 (11 a.m. to 6 p.m.) Socially distanced seated tastings outdoors on our covered and heated front porch. Reservations required. Limited seating available. Barrel tasting of 2019 vintage.

25059 Larson Road, Monroe

541-424-2478 • www.bluebirdhillcellars.wine

East Willamette Valley

Aurora

Pheasant Run Winery

Nov. 25, 27–29 (noon to 5 p.m.) Enjoy our big red wines from Walla Walla and our sparkling white. Call or e-mail for reservations; we have seven tables in the old bank building.

21690 Main Street, Aurora

503-678-3131 • www.pheasantrunwine.com

Canby

St. Josef’s Winery

Nov. 25, 27–29 (noon to 5 p.m.) Enjoy one of Oregon’s wine pioneers with lots of room for social distancing. New releases include: estate Syrah and sparkling red along with barrel-aged Chardonnay. Join us!

28836 S. Barlow Road, Canby

503-651-3190 • www.stjosefswinery.com

Whiskey Hill Winery & Postlewait’s Vineyards

Nov. 27–29 (noon to 5 p.m.) Wine tasting new-release wines! Fee: $10 standard flight; $15 all-red flight. Last call at 4:30 p.m.

29510 S. Barlow Road, Canby

971-338-9142 • www.whiskeyhillwinery.com

Oregon City

Forest Edge Vineyard

Nov. 27–29 (noon to 5 p.m.) Thanksgiving Weekend wine tasting. All wines available to taste. No tasting fee. Outdoors and under cover.

15640 S. Spangler Road, Oregon City

503-632-9463 • www.forestedgevineyard.com

King’s Raven Winery

Nov. 27–29 (noon to 6 p.m.) Join us Thanksgiving Weekend. Enjoy $25 off purchases of $100 or more. Fee: $15.

11603 S. New Era Road, Oregon City

503-505-6873 • www.kingsravenwine.com

Silverton

Vitis Ridge

Nov. 27–29 (noon to 5 p.m.) Join us Thanksgiving Weekend. Fee: $10 (refunded with two-bottle purchase). Live music by guitarist Don Mitchell, 1 to 4 p.m., daily.

6685 Meridian Road N.E., Silverton

503-873-9800 • www.vitisridge.com

Woodburn

Hanson Vineyards

Nov. 27–29 (noon to 5 p.m.) Join us Thanksgiving Weekend. Holiday wine tasting of estate-grown wines. Fee: $10.

34948 S. Barlow Road, Woodburn

971-338-9760 • www.hansonwine.com

Columbia Gorge

Hood River

Cathedral Ridge Winery

Nov. 27–29 (11 a.m. to 6 p.m.) Reserve a standard or reserve tasting Monday–Thursday and receive one complimentary bottle of wine per group, plus special discounts on Thanksgiving Collections. Online: Buy any three bottles and receive 10% off your purchase. Free shipping for purchases over $100. All November.

4200 Post Canyon Drive, Hood River

541-386-2882 • www.cathedralridgewinery.com

Lyle, WA

COR Cellars

Nov. 27–30 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Reservations required this Thanksgiving Weekend.

151 Old Highway 8, Lyle, WA

509-365-2744 • www.corcellars.com

Southern Oregon

Ashland

Dana Campbell Vineyards

Nov. 27–29 (1 to 6 p.m.) New holiday wines and cork ornaments. Fee: $12 for five tastes. Fee waived with bottle purchase.

1320 N. Mountain Avenue, Ashland

541-482-3798 • www.danacampbellvineyards.com

Canyonville

Season Cellars (@ Seven Feathers Hotel)

Nov. 27 (5 to 7 p.m.) Start your holiday season by sampling Season Cellars wines while enjoying your stay at Seven Feathers Resort. Shop till you drop and get your Christmas shopping done early and/or stock up for those holiday dinners as wine will be available for purchase by the bottle.

146 Chief Miwaleta Lane, Canyonville

541-784-7831 • www.seasoncellars.com

Elkton

Bradley Vineyards

Nov. 27–29 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) To accommodate social distancing, we will have tastings on our porch as well as inside (room for six at a time indoors). Complimentary tastings with bottle purchases.

1000 Azalea Drive, Elkton

541-584-2888 • www.bradleyvineyards.com

Brandborg Vineyard & Winery

Nov. 27–28 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Join us Thanksgiving Weekend. Fee: $10. By appointment only.

345 First Street, Elkton

541-584-2870 • www.brandborgwine.com

Lexème

Nov. 27–29 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Taste wine outdoors under our cozy, covered heated patio. Fee: $7 (includes a Lexème taster glass). Santa’s sleigh wine discounts. Food available for purchase (Big K food truck). Featured local artist. Holiday shopping next door.

325 Second Street, Elkton

541-802-6016 • www.lexemewines.com

River’s Edge Winery

Nov. 27–29 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Our tasting room capacity is currently limited to four customers to ensure the safety of our staff and patrons. Masks required for entry.

1395 River Drive, Elkton

541-584-2357 • www.riversedgewinery.com

Grants Pass

Schmidt Family Vineyards

Nov. 27 (noon to 8 p.m.); Nov. 28–29 (noon to 5 p.m.) Come enjoy Thanksgiving Weekend at Schmidt Family Vineyard. We will be closed Thanksgiving Day to enjoy time with our families but will be open all weekend!. Grab a glass or bottle and enjoy one of our many fire pits.

330 Kubli Road, Grants Pass

541-846-9985 • www.sfvineyards.com

Medford

DANCIN Vineyards

Nov. 27–29 (noon to 7 p.m.) Three tasting flights and a complete menu of delicious wines and locally sourced foods are available.

4477 South Stage Road, Medford

541-245-1133 • www.dancin.com

Season Cellars (@ The Rogue Grape)

Nov. 18 (5 to 7 p.m.) Join us for “Wine Wednesday” at The Rogue Grape. Enjoy a complimentary tasting of Season Cellars wines available for purchase by the glass for immediate consumption and/or by the bottle. Wine is the perfect gift for the holidays.

36 S. Central Avenue, Medford

541-784-7831 • www.seasoncellars.com

Roseburg

Abacela

Nov. 27–28 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Join us for our Thanksgiving Open House. Shop our wines this holiday season. Fee: $25.

12500 Lookingglass Road, Roseburg

541-679-6642 • www.abacela.com

Reustle-Prayer Rock Vineyards

Nov. 27– 28 (10 a.m. to 5 p.m.) With the Christmas rush just around the corner, why not come out and relax a little? Join us for our Thanksgiving Open House.

960 Cal Henry Road, Roseburg

541-459-6060 • www.reustlevineyards.com

Season Cellars

Nov. 27 (noon to 4 p.m.); Nov. 28–29 (noon to 5 p.m.) Enjoy wine tasting with complimentary individually wrapped hors d’oeuvre plates followed by a winery tour with a sneak-peek sampling of the 2020 vintage. Fee: $5 (refundable with purchase of a bottle of wine).

305 Melrose Road, Roseburg

541-784-7831 • www.seasoncellars.com

Portland/Southwest Washington

Portland

Erath Winery

Nov. 27–29 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Our brand-new urban tasting room, located in the heart of Portland’s Historic Pearl District, is open for tasting experiences by advanced reservation only. Your wine flight will include a curated cheese pairing. Fee: $15. Tasting can be booked online.

1439 N.W. Marshall Street, Portland

503-538-3318 • www.erath.com

Fullerton Wines

Nov. 21 (noon to 9 p.m.); Nov. 22 (noon to 7:30 p.m.); Nov. 27–28 (noon to 9 p.m.); Nov. 29 (noon to 7:30 p.m.) Celebrate the holidays in style with large-format Willamette Valley wines. Holiday magnum tasting and sale. Signature Flight: $20 (includes wines poured from magnums).

1966 N.W. Pettygrove Street, Portland

503-477-7848 • www.fullertonwines.com

Helioterra Wines

Nov. 21 (3 to 5 p.m.) Helioterra Fall Open House. Pick up your holiday wines. Gift packs on sale and magnums, too. Pre-order online for pick up.

2025 S.E. Seventh Avenue, Portland

503-757-5881 • www.helioterrawines.com

Hip Chicks do Wine

Nov. 21–22 (noon to 6 p.m.); Nov. 27–29 (noon to 6 p.m.) Pre-Thanksgiving: Friendsgiving Wine and Holiday Appetizer Pairing. Five wines and holiday sangria paired with four delectable appetizers ($20). Discounts include 20% off six bottles and 30% off cases. Please bring a donation of non-perishable food, socks and personal hygiene items for Esther’s Pantry. Thanksgiving Weekend: Flights and Bites. Five wines and holiday sangria paired with four appetizers. Tickets: $20 (must be purchased in advance). We’ll have holiday gift packs and discounts on wine purchases. This is a seated tasting with socially distanced tables and a maximum of eight people in a group.

4510 S.E. 23rd Avenue, Portland

503-234-3790 • www.hipchicksdowine.com

Battle Ground, WA

Heisen House Vineyards

Nov. 28–29 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Holiday market with local vendors and wine tasting, including our popular holiday wines “Vixen” and “Santa’s Helper,” plus spiced hard cider. All natural, small-batch, artisan wines and hard ciders 30 minutes from Portland.

28005 N.E. 172nd Avenue, Battle Ground, WA

360-713-2359 • www.heisenhousevineyards.com