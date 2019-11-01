November 1, 2019

Thanksgiving Weekend

Celebrating the holiday in Oregon Wine Country

Portland Metro

Portland

Angel Vine (at Seven Bridges)

Nov. 30 (1 to 5 p.m.) Angel Vine’s latest wines, including the 2016 Hellion blend will be featured at this joint tasting with our friends at Seven Bridges Winery in Portland. A selection of Angel Vine’s Zins, PS, Mourvedre, and blends will be paired with small bites. Ask about our $150-case special. If you like big, bold but balanced wines, this is your party! Fee: $20.

2303 N. Harding Avenue, Portland

503-969-7209 • angelvine.net

Boedecker Cellars

Nov. 29 (11 a.m. to 8 p.m.); Nov. 30–Dec. 1 (11 a.m. to 6 p.m.) This Thanksgiving, we’re celebrating with new wines, new releases of old favorites and food pairings! Taste wines from Boedecker Cellars, Portland Wine Project & Pappas Wine Co. Like a mystery? We’ll have some brown-bag blind tastings, too! Fee: $15. Happy Hour: 4 to 8 p.m. Friday with discounted wines by the glass and small bites.

2621 N.W. 30th Avenue, Portland

503-224-5778 • boedeckercellars.com

Division Winemaking Company

Nov. 30 (3 to 6 p.m.) Join us at the S.E. Wine Collective for the exclusive wine tasting event of the fall, Urban Thanksgiving! This annual event features a tasting extravaganza of newly released wines from Division, plus offerings from each of the urban winemakers who produce their wines in our Portland winery! Fee: $15 (in advance); $20 (at the door).

2425 S.E. 35th Place, Portland

503-208-2061 • divisionwineco.com

Helioterra Wines

Nov. 30 (noon to 5 p.m.) Now celebrating our 10th year! Join Helioterra Wines at our Portland urban winery to taste through limited releases and library wines. We feature Pinot Noirs, aromatic whites and Rhône reds. Fee: $15.

2025 S.E. Seventh Avenue, Portland

503-757-5881 • helioterrawines.com

Hip Chicks do Wine

Nov. 29–30 (11 a.m. to 8 p.m.); Dec. 1 (11 a.m. to 6 p.m.) Why drive all over wine country when you can try it all in one place at our cozy S.E. Portland winery? Only $18 admission at the door ($15 in advance) gets you a taste of every wine we make under both the Hip Chicks label and Tiernan Connor Cellars, plus lite bites paired with the wines. We even have a little live music each day. Also, multi-bottle discounts, case specials and a chance to try our limited-production white Muscat Port-style wine. Pre-purchase Discounts are available for designated drivers/non-drinkers and include complimentary soda or hot cider.

4510 S.E. 23rd Avenue, Portland

503-234-3790 • hipchicksdowine.com

East Willamette Valley

Aumsville

Piluso Vineyard & Winery

Nov. 29–Dec. 1 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Current release wines paired with lite bites.

6654 Shaw Highway S.E., Aumsville

503-749-4125 • pilusowines.com

Aurora

Aurora Colony Vineyards

Nov. 29–30 (noon to 8 p.m.) Debut of new Aurora Cellars wines: 2018 estate white blend, 2018 Pinot Noir rosé, 2018 Sparkling and 2017 Reserve Chardonnay. Fee: $10 (five tastings plus two free tastings). Friday only: Chef-prepared dinner and concert by musician Roger Westendorf, 6 to 8 p.m. Tickets: $35 (includes concert plus choice of bacon-wrapped filet mignon, pan-seared chicken breast or grilled cauliflower steak).

21338 Oak Lane N.E., Aurora

503-678-3390 • auroracolonyvineyards.com

Pheasant Run Tasting Room

Nov. 29–Dec. 1 (noon to 5 p.m.) Come taste big, bold red wines from Walla Walla and more in the historic bank building.

21690 Main Street N.E., Aurora

503-678-3131 • pheasantrunwine.com

Canby

St Josef’s Winery

Nov. 29–Dec. 1 (noon to 5 p.m.) Tasting of the new fall releases, including the oaked Chardonnay, sparkling red and Kitara Pinotage! Fee: $10. Food available for purchase; two tastings waived with a three bottle purchase; winemaker’s dozen specials.

28836 S. Barlow Road, Canby

503-651-3190 • stjosefswinery.com

Molalla

Alexeli Vineyard & Winery

Nov. 29–Dec. 1 (noon to 5 p.m.) Join us this holiday weekend in the tasting room to celebrate our 12th harvest at Alexeli Vineyard! Wine specials and more.

35803 S. Highway 213, Molalla

503-829-6677 • alexeli.com

Oregon City

Forest Edge Vineyard

Nov. 24; Nov. 29–Dec. 1 (noon to 5 p.m.) Pre-Thanksgiving: Holiday Wine Stock-Up. Thirteen wines to taste — varietals, blends, sparkling and dessert wines. Discounts on mixed half-case and case sales. Refreshments, relax and have a glass by the fire pit. Thanksgiving Weekend: Pouring 11 wines and light snacks. No fee.

15640 S. Spangler Road, Oregon City

503-632-9463 • forestedgevineyard.com

King’s Raven Winery

Nov. 29–30 (noon to 5 p.m.) Looking for less traffic, fabulous views and new fall wine releases? Come to King’s Raven Winery. Fee: $15 (for two). Thanksgiving Weekend discounts and light snacks.

11603 S. New Era Road, Oregon City

503-505-6873 • kingsravenwine.com

Christopher Bridge Cellars

Nov. 29–Dec. 1 (noon to 5 p.m.) Pouring 12 single-vineyard estate wines: our newest sparkling cuvée! Four Pinot Noirs, Kerner, Ehrenfelser, Sauvignon Blanc and more. Fee: $20 (includes wood-fired pizza fresh from the hearth). Intimate and cozy. Vast valley views. Plenty of parking. Fee refundable with three-bottle purchase.

12770 S. Casto Road, Oregon City

503-263-6267 • christopherbridgewines.com

Villa Catalana Cellars

Nov. 29–Dec. 1 (1 to 4 p.m.) Our chef will be creating a buffet lunch for $20. Join us!

11900 S. Criteser Road, Oregon CIty

503-780-6200 • villacatalanacellars.com

Silverton

Vitis Ridge

Nov. 29–Dec. 1 (noon to 5 p.m.) Enjoy a large selection of wines. Guitarist Don Mitchell, Friday and Saturday, 1 to 4 p.m.; Sunday, 1 to 4 p.m., Abiqua Studio Jazz Duo, Jon Deshler and Neal Grandstaff. Discount of 25% off cases not already marked. Family- and pet-friendly with parking for large vehicles. Fee: $10.

6685 Meridian Road N.E., Silverton

503-873-9800 • vitisridge.com

Sublimity

Silver Falls Vineyards

Nov. 29–Dec. 1 (noon to 5 p.m.) Hearty warm reds to crisp vibrant whites; 15 estate wines available. Fee: $5 (waived with $20 purchase). Discount of 20% off any six bottles; 30% off any 12.

4972 Cascade Highway S.E., Sublimity

503-769-5056 • wwwsilverfallsvineyards.com

Woodburn

Hanson Vineyards

Nov. 29–Dec. 1 (noon to 5 p.m.) Estate-grown wines; a variety of whites, pinks, oranges and reds. Fee: $10 (waived with two-bottle purchase).

34948 S. Barlow Road, Woodburn

971-338-9760 • hansonwine.com

North Willamette Valley

Beaverton

Cooper Mountain Vineyards

Nov. 29–30 (11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.) Celebrate with us at our off-the-beaten path winery. Enjoy a special Pinot Noir comparative flight with limited library wine and live music. Preferred holiday specials on our curated gift packs and wines to adore your holiday table. Saturday live music. Fee: $20; $30 (waived upon $50 purchase in wine).

20121 S.W. Leonardo Lane, Beaverton

503-649-0027 • coopermountainwine.com

Fullerton Wines (Residence)

Nov. 30 (11 a.m. to 1 p.m. & 2 to 4 p.m.) Join Alex Fullerton for a seated tasting in the family home in Beaverton. This intimate and personal two-hour tasting enables guests to taste alongside Alex, and hear stories ranging from his origins, his winemaking decisions, to his vineyard management strategies. A decadent cheese and charcuterie platter accompanies the experience. Fee: $60.

10404 S.W. Mount Adams Drive, Beaverton

503-554-1378 • fullertonwines.com

Hamacher Wines (at Ponzi Historic Estate)

Nov. 30–Dec. 1 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) We’ll be featuring an extended flight alongside light bites. Start your Christmas shopping early by stocking up on your favorite Hamacher wines! Fee: $25 (complimentary for club members; 50% off the flight with any three or more bottles purchased).

14665 S.W. Winery Lane, Beaverton

503-628-1910 • hamacherwines.com

Carlton

00 Wines (at Carlton Studio)

Nov. 29–30 (noon to 4 p.m.) Eight wineries will pour their latest releases at the Studio this Thanksgiving Weekend. Project M, Lytle-Barnett Sparkling, 00, Lavinea, RR, Quintet, WildAire and Asilda will share their stories and pour their wines. Check online for schedule. Fee: $20.

801 N. Scott Street, Carlton

503-348-5415 • 00wines.com

Anne Amie Vineyards

Nov. 29–30 (11 a.m. to 4 p.m.) Tasting 2016 Anne Amie Estate and 2016 Twelve Oaks Estate Pinot Noirs release! Enjoy our breathtaking views while sipping on a special Thanksgiving Weekend flight at our estate vineyard. Fee: $15 (refunded with $100 purchase).

6580 N.E. Mineral Springs Road, Carlton

503-864-2991 • anneamie.com

Asilda Winery (at Carlton Studio)

Nov. 29–30 (noon to 4 p.m.) Eight wineries will pour their latest releases at the Studio this Thanksgiving Weekend. Project M, Lytle-Barnett Sparkling, 00, Lavinea, RR, Quintet, WildAire and Asilda will share their stories and pour their wines. Check online for schedule. Fee: $20.

801 N. Scott Street, Carlton

503-852-6100 • asildawinery.com

Abbey Road Farm

Nov. 29–Dec. 1 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Visit our brand-new collective tasting room. Experience wines from our four different winemakers, enjoy charcuterie, taste futures, take in the views and stroll the grounds of the farm. You might even meet a goat!

10200 N.E. Oak Springs Farm Road, Carlton

503-687-3101 • abbeyroadfarm.com

Belle Pente

Nov. 24; Nov. 29–30 (10 a.m. to 4 p.m.) Join us for new releases and surprises from the cellar! Only open twice a year, so don’t miss us. Admission: $20 (refundable with minimum purchase).

12470 N.E. Rowland Road, Carlton

503-852-9500 • bellepente.com

Cana’s Feast Winery

Nov. 29–Dec. 1 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Join us as we celebrate the season at our tasting room in picturesque Carlton. Enjoy an array of current release and library selections of our distinctively Northwest wines. Antipasti platters will also be available for purchase. Fee: $15 (free for club members).

750 W. Lincoln Street, Carlton

503-852-0002 • canasfeast.com

Carlton Hill

Nov. 23 (1 to 5 p.m.) One day only! Carlton Hill will be joined by Genius Loci and La Randonnée for a tasting in the historic Carlton Hill barn. Taste a dozen beautiful wines and nibble appetizers. Take in the view of the Yamhill-Carlton AVA and Mount Hood, and the glass is yours to take home. Fee: $25.

11511 N.W. Cummins Road, Carlton

503-852-7060 • carltonhillwines.com

Carlton Winemakers Studio

Nov. 29–30 (noon to 4 p.m.) Eight wineries will pour their latest releases at the Studio this Thanksgiving Weekend. Project M, Lytle-Barnett Sparkling, 00, Lavinea, RR, Quintet, WildAire and Asilda will share their stories and pour their wines. Check online for schedule. Fee: $20.

801 N. Scott Street, Carlton

503-852-6100 • winemakersstudio.com

Chris James Cellars

Nov. 29–Dec. 1 (noon to 5 p.m.) Enjoy a picturesque drive through wine country to visit our tasting room, located on our estate vineyard. We offer a red, white or mixed flight and will be featuring a library wine. Enjoy complimentary charcuterie and our award-winning wines. Fee $15.

12000 N.W. Old Wagon Road, Carlton

503-852-1135 • chrisjamescellars.com

Dominio IV Wines

Nov. 23 (noon to 5 p.m.) We invite you to join us for a tasting in our newly renovated 100-year-old barn on our rural farm in Carlton. Live music by Ben Rice, library and current release wines of many varietals, small bites and more! Open daily. Fee: $25.

11570 N.E. Intervale Road, Carlton

971-261-7781 • dominiowines.com

EIEIO & Company

Nov. 23–24 (10 a.m. to 3 p.m.) Winery specials. Load up for holiday parties and gifting. Fee: $10 (refunded against purchase).

10100 N.W. Meadow Lake Road, Carlton

503-852-6733 • OnHisFarm.com

Genius Loci (at Carlton Hill)

Nov. 23 (1 to 5 p.m.) One day only! Genius Loci will be joined by Carlton Hill and La Randonnée for a tasting in the historic Carlton Hill barn. Taste a dozen beautiful wines and nibble appetizers. Take in the view of the Yamhill-Carlton AVA and Mount Hood, and the glass is yours to take home. Fee: $25.

11511 N.W. Cummins Road, Carlton

503-407-7589 • geniuslociwines.com

K & M Wines/Alchemy Vineyard

Nov. 23–24; Nov. 29–Dec. 1 (11 a.m. to 6 p.m.) Enjoy new releases of estate-grown Pinot Noir and Chardonnay from 36-year-old vines. Grenache and Viognier from Eastern Washington, Syrah, too. Light food to complement. Live music both Saturdays. Relax in our speakeasy vibe tasting lounge. Ken & Mauro (K & M). Fee: $15.

128 W. Main Street, Carlton

503-625-3236 • kandmwines.com

Ken Wright Cellars

Nov. 29–30 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Join us in the winery Thanksgiving Weekend for our annual open house event! Be the first to taste the new 2019 Pinot Noir vintage from barrel and award-winning past vintages from bottle. Fee: $20.

236 N. Kutch Street, Carlton

503-852-7010 • kenwrightcellars.com

La Randonnée (at Carlton Hill)

Nov. 23 (1 to 5 p.m.) One day only! La Randonnée will be joined by Carlton Hill and Genius Loci for a tasting in the historic Carlton Hill barn. Come and taste our “Cellar Selects” 2017 Pinot Noir for yourself! Take in the view of the Yamhill-Carlton AVA and Mount Hood and the glass is yours to take home. Fee: $25 (includes tastes of a dozen beautiful wines and appetizers).

11511 N.W. Cummins Road, Carlton

503-693-1879 • larandonneewine.com

Laurel Ridge Winery

Nov. 29–Dec. 1 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Join us in celebrating our 33rd vintage with a special holiday flight, featuring a selection of whites, Pinot Noir and bold Oregon reds. Fee: $20. Add a palate-pleasing flight of imported cheeses that pair with each wine for $5.

13301 N.E. Kuehne Road, Carlton

503-852-7050 • laurelridgewinery.com

Lavinea (at Carlton Studio)

Nov. 29–30 (noon to 4 p.m.) Eight wineries will pour their latest releases at the Studio this Thanksgiving Weekend. Project M, Lytle-Barnett Sparkling, 00, Lavinea, RR, Quintet, WildAire and Asilda will share their stories and pour their wines. Check online for schedule. Fee: $20.

801 N. Scott Street, Carlton

503-852-6100 • lavinea.com

Lemelson Vineyards

Nov. 29 (11 a.m. to 4 p.m.) Taste our organically farmed estate wines paired with a selection of Briar Rose Creamery cheeses. Club members receive four waived tasting fees and shopping discount. Complimentary admission with a donation of six non-perishable food items or club membership.

12020 N.E. Stag Hollow Road, Carlton

503-852-6619 • lemelsonvineyards.com

Lytle-Barnett (at Carlton Studio)

Nov. 29–30 (noon to 4 p.m.) Eight wineries will pour their latest releases at the Studio this Thanksgiving Weekend. Project M, Lytle-Barnett Sparkling, 00, Lavinea, RR, Quintet, WildAire and Asilda will share their stories and pour their wines. Check online for schedule. Fee: $20.

801 N. Scott Street, Carlton

503-852-6100 • lytle-barnett.com

Monksgate Vineyard

Nov. 29–Dec. 1 (11 a.m. to 4 p.m.) Savor authentic, premium estate wines, including our new releases, while chatting with second-generation grower Rebecca and learn our story. Views and hospitality abound, so come stock up for the holidays with us. Cheers! Fee: $20.

9500 N.E. Oak Springs Farm Road, Carlton

503-852-6521 • monksgate.com

Pike Road Wines

Nov. 29–Dec. 1 (noon to 6 p.m.) Pike Road invites you to experience a special Vault Wine Weekend. We will pour a different aged Pinot Noir from our historic 1910 bank vault each day. This rare wine experience will accompany our newly released fall wine specials and a pumpkin-spiced treat. Fee: $15.

105 W. Main Street, Carlton

503-852-3185 • pikeroadwines.com

Project M (at Carlton Studio)

Nov. 29–30 (noon to 4 p.m.) Eight wineries will pour their latest releases at the Studio this Thanksgiving Weekend. Project M, Lytle-Barnett Sparkling, 00, Lavinea, RR, Quintet, WildAire and Asilda will share their stories and pour their wines. Check online for schedule. Fee: $20.

801 N. Scott Street, Carlton

503-583-2354 • projectmwines.com

Quintet Cellars (at Carlton Studio)

Nov. 29–30 (noon to 4 p.m.) Eight wineries will pour their latest releases at the Studio this Thanksgiving Weekend. Project M, Lytle-Barnett Sparkling, 00, Lavinea, RR, Quintet, WildAire and Asilda will share their stories and pour their wines. Check online for schedule. Fee: $20.

801 N. Scott Street, Carlton

503-852-6100 • quintetcellars.com

Résonance

Nov. 29–Dec. 1 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Our tasting room sits on a dramatic hilltop with indoor and outdoor fireplaces. The seeds for our project had been planted when Maison Louis Jadot set out to begin its first winery outside France. We will have tastings and small bites available. Join us! Fee: $25.

12050 N.W. Meadow Lake Road, Carlton

971-999-1603 • resonancewines.com

RR Wines (at Carlton Studio)

Nov. 29–30 (noon to 4 p.m.) Eight wineries will pour their latest releases at the Studio this Thanksgiving Weekend. Project M, Lytle-Barnett Sparkling, 00, Lavinea, RR, Quintet, WildAire and Asilda will share their stories and pour their wines. Check online for schedule. Fee: $20.

801 N. Scott Street, Carlton

503-984-7434• rrwines.com

Soter Vineyard

Nov. 29–30 (11 a.m. to 4 p.m.) Join us at Mineral Springs Ranch, our 240-acre Biodynamic farm and vineyard. You’ll have the chance to taste our current releases, chat with our staff and winemakers, and enjoy delicious hors d’oeuvres, catered by our in-house chef, Sara Hauman. Fee: $30.

10880 N.E. Mineral Springs Road, Carlton

503-662-5600 • sotervineyards.com

Stone Griffon Vineyard

Nov. 22–24 (noon to 6 p.m.) Enjoy a flight of six wines: white, Pinot Noir and big, bold reds, including our award-winning Tempranillo with a cup of chili. Fee: $15 (waived with a two-bottle purchase). We will have special vertical offers, and we invite you to meet winemaker Terry McIntyre.

223 W. Main Street, Carlton

971-237-1045 • stonegriffonvineyard.com

Troon Vineyard

Nov. 29–30 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Join us for our annual Thanksgiving Open House. Fee: $15 (one flight is waived with a two-bottle purchase). Live music both days, 1 to 4 p.m.

250 N. Kutch Street, Carlton

503-852-3084 • troonvineyard.com

WildAire Cellars (at Carlton Studio)

Nov. 29–30 (noon to 4 p.m.) Eight wineries will pour their latest releases at the Studio this Thanksgiving Weekend. Project M, Lytle-Barnett Sparkling, 00, Lavinea, RR, Quintet, WildAire and Asilda will share their stories and pour their wines. Check online for schedule. Fee: $20.

801 N. Scott Street, Carlton

503-852-6100 • wildairecellars.com

Cornelius

A Blooming Hill Vineyard & Winery

Nov. 29–Dec. 1 (noon to 5:30 p.m.) Our annual open house! Pinots, whites, Port-style Pinot, all paired with an array of tasty hors d’oeuvres — honeycomb with brie cheese, charcuterie and sorbet made with our mulled Pinot Noir. Live music! Library wines, new releases, case sales of old favorites. Fee: $10.

5195 S.W. Hergert Road, Cornelius

503-992-1196 • abloominghillvineyard.com

Dayton

Archery Summit

Nov. 29–Dec. 1 (10 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Delight in the generous spirit of the season at our Thanksgiving Weekend Open House, with delectable pours and warm hospitality at our hilltop estate. Guests are welcome to meander through our European-inspired cellar and cave system while sampling wines. Fee: $30 (A-List members receive four complimentary tastings).

18599 NE Archery Summit Road, Dayton

503-714-2030 • archerysummit.com

Ardiri Winery & Vineyards

Nov. 29–30 (11 a.m. to 7 p.m.); Dec. 1 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Join Ardiri as we light up wine country for the holidays! We’ll be adorned in lights, serving wine by the glass, bottle and tasting flights. Picnics welcome. Dog-friendly. Fee: $15.

35040 S.W. Unger Road, Cornelius

503-628-6060 • ardiriwine.com

De Ponte Cellars

Nov. 29–Dec. 1 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Brand new flight of estate wines, including new release 2017 Melon de Bourgogne and library selection of our acclaimed 2011 Dundee Hills Pinot Noir. Enjoy spectacular views while stocking up on wines to get you through the holiday season!

17545 N.E. Archery Summit Road, Dayton

503-864-3698 • depontecellars.com

Domaine de Broglie

Nov. 29–30 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Domaine de Broglie is hosting its very first Thanksgiving Open House. Winemaker Dave Petterson will be on hand, pouring three Pinot Noirs from the winery’s inaugural vintage, plus their first Chardonnay, which was recently featured in Oregon Wine Press’ Cellar Selects. Local cheese and charcuterie pairings will be available ($15) alongside this special wine flight. Fee: $25

6475 N.E. Hilltop Lane, Dayton

503-376-1619 • domainedebroglie.com

Domaine Drouhin Oregon

Nov. 23 (11 a.m. to 3 p.m.) Join us for Pre-Thanksgiving Open House. Due to the popularity of our Thanksgiving tastings, we kindly ask that you RSVP. Fee: $20 (DDO members); $40 (non-members).

6750 N.E. Breyman Orchard Road, Dayton

503-864-2700 • domainedrouhin.com

Methven Family Vineyards

Nov. 29–Dec. 1 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Join us at our estate vineyard for our 2018 Gamay release along with a surprise release. We will have thoughtfully selected cheeses and charcuterie to compliment the wines. Fee: $20.

11400 Westland Lane, Dayton

503-868-7259 • methvenfamilyvineyards.com

Remy Wines

Nov. 22–24 (noon to 5 p.m.) Pouring brand-new release of our 10-year Beneficio Port-style wine. This weekend only.

17495 S.W. McDougall Road, Dayton

503-864-8777 • remywines.com

Siltstone Wines

Nov. 29–30 (noon to 6 p.m.); Dec. 1 (noon to 4 p.m.) Join the Myers Family this Thanksgiving Weekend as we pour Pinot Gris, Chardonnay, Sauvignon Blanc, rosé and Pinot Noir! We will be featuring our 2006 Guadalupe Pinot Noir and 2014 J. Myers & Sons Pinot Noir. Light appetizers included in tasting. Fee: $10 (complimentary with bottle purchase and for club members). Discounts include 10% for bottles and 15% for cases this weekend!

12251 S.E. Dayton Bypass, Dayton

503-864-4858 • siltstonewines.com

Sokol Blosser Winery

Nov. 29–30 (10 a.m. to 4 p.m.) Shop Sokol Blosser delicacies made by our culinary team, peruse special guest vendors and grab props for the photo booth, all while enjoying a special flight of wine. Don’t miss our magnum sale, Nov. 23–30! Fee: $25 (complimentary for club members). Your ticket includes a GoVino glass.

5000 Sokol Blosser Lane, Dayton

503-864-2282 • sokolblosser.com

Stoller Family Estate

Nov. 29 (10 a.m. to 5 p.m.); Nov. 30 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Sip on new releases in a keepsake stemless glass, listen to live music and shop our holiday gift market featuring local vendors. Lunch available to enjoy for an additional $15. Complimentary tasting with entry, 10 to 11 a.m. on Friday. Fee: $25.

16161 N.E. McDougall Road, Dayton

503-864-3404 • stollerfamilyestate.com

White Rose Estate

Nov. 29–Dec. 1 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Kick off the holiday season tasting wine with family and friends. Learn about our neo-classical approach to winemaking while tasting a lineup of Pinot Noirs. Tasting experience includes logo glass. Fee: $40.

6250 N.E. Hilltop Lane, Dayton

503-864-2328 • whiteroseestate.com

Winter’s Hill Estate

Nov. 23–27 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.). Come early and beat the crowds at our Pre-Thanksgiving Open House. Stock up for the holidays with our Pinot, sparkling and dessert wines. Barrel samples of 2019 Pinot Noir for a sneak-preview. Closed Thanksgiving Weekend. Fee: $15 (complimentary for members).

6451 NE Hilltop Lane, Dayton

503-864-4592 • wintershillwine.com

Dundee

Angela Estate

Nov. 29–Dec. 1 (10 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Join us as we celebrate another successful harvest at Angela Estate. Enjoy a tasting flight of current and library selections ending with a celebratory splash of bubbles. Order a rustic cheese board to add to your tasting experience for a little extra! Fee: $15 (flagship tasting); $20 (reserve). Open daily.

1326 N. Highway 99W, Suite 105, Dundee

503-554-1049 • angelaestate.com

Antica Terra

Nov. 23 (10 a.m., 12:30 p.m. and 3 p.m.) We’ve selected a flight of wines, both ours and those we admire, to add dimension and celebratory spirit to your holiday table. We will offer a six-course presentation of seasonal food pairings so that you may bring home the perfect bottles for the holidays. Fee: $100. Reservations required. Limited seating. Nov. 24 (3 to 8 p.m.) The art of drying persimmons, also known as hoshigaki, is a beautiful meditation on preservation. We are celebrating this technique with an afternoon devoted to the persimmon. You will plant trees at our winery, hang hoshigaki and enjoy a five-course harvest dinner prepared by Chef Timothy Wastell, paired with wines hand-selected by Maggie. Fee: $200. Reservations required. Limited seating. Nov. 30 (10 a.m. to 4 p.m.) If you find yourself in the valley after Thanksgiving, Tim’s making his famous porchetta, fragrant with herbs and ideal with a glass of Botanica in your hand. Stop in for the party: food by the plate, casual tastings and Coravin pours from Maggie’s cellar. $30 (per flight); $15 (food). Reservations not required.

979 S.W. Alder Street, Dundee

503-244-1748 • anticaterra.com

Argyle Winery

Nov. 29–30 (9 a.m. to 5 p.m.) You are invited to the annual Argyle Open House. Early bird special pour and brunch bites, 9 to 11 a.m. Sample select wines and local food from various culinary artisans. Special club area. Riedel glass with entry. Dec. 1 will host regular service. Fee: $30.

691 Highway 99W, Dundee

503-538-8520 • argylewinery.com

Bella Vida Vineyard

Nov. 29–Dec. 1 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Join us for our Thanksgiving Celebration Flight featuring our 2015 vintage of (five) Pinot Noirs and our special white blend Gris-Ling. Wines crafted by four exceptional winemakers from one location. Enjoy with cheeses, artisan breads and Pinot brownies. Fee: $20.

9380 N.E. Worden Hill Road, Dundee

503-538-9821 • bellavida.com

Cramoisi Vineyard

Nov. 29–Dec. 1 (11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.) Join Sofia and Ryan McKay, owners of Cramoisi Vineyard, and enjoy the grand opening of their tasting room. They will share their passion from soil to glass and taste their current releases. Gourmet bites and stunning views!

8670 N.E. Worden Hill Road, Dundee

503-583-1536 • cramoisivineyard.com

Dobbes Family Estate

Nov. 29–Dec. 1 (11 a.m. to 6 p.m.) Join us all weekend for wine tasting in our newly remodeled tasting room! Taste our 2018 Elements Blanc de Blancs Oregon Bubbles as well as a selection of our award-winning whites, Pinot Noir and Syrah. Fee: $20 (complimentary for club members). Friday only: Celebrate Blanc Friday at Dobbes! Sip on our newly released 2018 Elements Blanc de Blancs and enjoy hors d’oeuvres courtesy of R&R Culinaire, 1 to 5 p.m. We’ll have live music, exclusive wines and special Blanc Friday offers just for event attendees. Fee: $50 (preferred rates for members).

240 S.E. Fifth Street, Dundee

503-538-1141 • dobbesfamilyestate.com

Domaine Roy & Fils

Nov. 23–Dec. 1 (10 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Join us for a retrospective vertical tasting of our estate-grown Dundee Hills Pinot Noir. The tasting will include library wines and a preview of the 2018 vintage paired with Briar Rose cheese and Olympia Provisions charcuterie. Call or visit our website to RSVP. Fee: $30 (waived with purchase).

8351 N.E. Worden Hill Road, Dundee

503-687-2600 • domaineroy.com

Duck Pond Cellars

Nov. 29–30 (11 a.m. to 4 p.m.) Sip and shop this Thanksgiving Weekend at our Holiday Market. We will feature some special wines, wonderful artisans and festive holiday music to kick off your shopping. Fee: $20.

23145 Highway 99W, Dundee

503-538-3199 • duckpondcellars.com

Ekollon

Nov. 29–30 (by appointment) Perfect for those seeking an elegant and private experience. Enjoy a vineyard and garden stroll, followed by an extended flight of limited-production wines. The tasting is accompanied by a chef-curated menu, featuring seasonal and locally sourced bites. Fee: $75 (guests); 45 (club members).

8115 N.E. Worden Hill Road, Dundee

503-554-0468 • bergstromwines.com

Elevée Winegrowers

Nov. 30–Dec. 1 (11 a.m. to 4 p.m.) A Study in Terroir. Taste single-vineyard Pinot Noir, white Pinot Noir and Riesling, along with charcuterie, local cheese and homemade delectables. Don’t miss a chance to meet Four, our Berner puppy! Fee: $20.

9653 N.E. Keyes Lane, Dundee

503-840-8448 • eleveewines.com

Erath Winery

Nov. 29–Dec. 1 (11 a.m. to 4 p.m.) Try our holiday weekend wine flight, grab a glass or a bottle and hang out with friends and family all weekend long. Before you leave, snap an instant souvenir in our photo booth to remember your day until you come see us again. Fee: $15 (complimentary for wine club members; refunded with $100 wine purchase).

9409 N.E. Worden Hill Road, Dundee

503-538-3318 • erath.com

Evening Land Vineyards

Nov. 29–Dec. 1 (10 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Fall is the season for our new vintage! Our classic lineup of 2017 estate Pinot Noir and Chardonnay will welcome visitors to our Dundee Tasting Room, along with new special additions to our program. Find the perfect bottle for your holiday celebrations. Fee: $20.

1326 N. Highway 99W, Suite 100, Dundee

503-538-4110 • eveninglandvineyards.com

Firesteed Cellars

Nov. 30 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Join us at our Estate House in the Dundee Hills for an afternoon open house. Featuring a select flight of wines primed for the holiday season, live music, specials and family-friendly options.

8380 N.E. Worden Hill Road, Dundee

503-831-7054 • firesteed.com

The Four Graces

Nov. 29–30 (11 a.m. to 4 p.m.) The Four Graces Holiday Market makes your holiday shopping easy and fun! Come out and enjoy a flight while checking out local vendors and tasty treats. Fee: $15.

9605 N.E. Fox Farm Road, Dundee

503-554-8000 • thefourgraces.com

Holloran Vineyard Wines

Nov. 23–24; Nov. 29–Dec. 1 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Holiday Celebration and wine club pickup. Free for Holloran wine club members, also open to public. Fee: $30 (includes tasting paired with artisan cheeses plus appetizers and sweet bites).

8795 N.E. Worden Hill Road, Dundee

971-720-0632 • HolloranWine.com

Lange Estate

Nov. 29–Dec. 1 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Visit our heritage winery’s Grand Tasting Hall for sweeping views of our estate vineyard, the surrounding valleys and Mount Hood in the distance. Join us for an elevated tasting flight paired with curated light bites. Thanksgiving Weekend Elevated Flight: $25.

18380 N.E. Buena Vista Drive, Dundee

503-538-6476 • langewinery.com

Le Cadeau Vineyard

Nov. 29–Dec. 1 (10 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Taste our 95-point limited-production reserve Pinot Noir release! Volcanic rock-grown Pinot, sparkling rosé & Rocks District Grenache! Low yields make great wines, but there’s not much of it. Come directly to the source to find these acclaimed wines. Fee: $20 (waived with purchase).

1326 N. Highway 99W, Dundee

503-625-2777 • lecadeauvineyard.com

Purple Hands Winery

Nov. 22–24; Nov. 29–Dec. 1 (11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.) Guests from near and far are invited to visit Purple Hands Winery & Tasting Room in downtown Dundee. Throughout Thanksgiving Weekend, we’ll be pouring our 2017 single-vineyard Pinots, our barrel-select cuvée Pinot Noir and some additional feature wines. Fee: $20 (waived with a two-bottle purchase).

1200 N. Highway 99W, Dundee

503-538-9095 • purplehandswine.com

Torii Mor

Nov. 29–30 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Celebrate the start of the holiday season at the Olson Estate Vineyard and Winery, one of Dundee Hills’ oldest vineyards and wineries. Enjoy Old World Pinot Noir and Chardonnay, along with an elevated tasting, curated light bites and our local chocolatier. Case specials Friday and Saturday featuring our coveted 2015 Riesling and 2018 rosé awarded one of the best in the U.S. by Wine & Spirits. Fee: $25.

18365 N.E. Fairview Drive, Dundee

503-538-2279 • toriimorwinery.com

Winderlea Vineyard & Winery

Nov. 23; Nov. 30–Dec. 1 (10 a.m. to 4 p.m.) Pre-Thanksgiving: Join us on Saturday as we release our inaugural Winderlea Vintage Sparkling Brut (vintage 2016). In addition, we’re heading into our cellar and opening a selection of estate wines from past vintages. We’ll have oysters to pair with the sparkling as a special treat. Fee: $30 (two complimentary for members). Reservations appreciated. Thanksgiving Weekend: We’re heading into our cellar and opening a selection of estate wines from past vintages to pour alongside our current Chardonnay, Pinot Noirs and our first sparkling wine release. A selection of gourmet popcorn will accompany our wines. Fee: $30 (two complimentary for members).

8905 N.E. Worden Hill Road, Dundee

503-554-5900 • winderlea.com

Forest Grove

Apolloni Vineyards

Nov. 29–30 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Apolloni Vineyards has everything you need for holiday gift-giving at our Artisan Market. Get a grand gift for that special someone — magnums are 20% off! Taste library wines selected for the holidays and tour our barrel cave all weekend.

14135 N.W. Timmerman Road, Forest Grove

503-359-3606 • apolloni.com

Dauntless Wine Co.

Nov. 29–30 (noon to 7 p.m.) Enjoy 15% off Thanksgiving Day Weekend in an eclectic atmosphere at the northern gateway to wine country! Our tasting room features our award-winning wines along with other Veteran-made goods from our partners. Enjoy a glass or go on a flight. We have six taps of wine and two guest taps of beer and cider to choose from!

2003 Main Street, Forest Grove

971-517-5004 • dauntlesswine.co

David Hill Vineyards & Winery

Nov. 29–Dec. 1 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Join us for the Thanksgiving Weekend in our historic farmhouse setting. Our wine flight will include our newly released 2017 Estate Winemaker Cuvée and 2018 Estate Riesling. David Hill Winery etched glass included in fee while supplies last.

46350 N.W. David Hill Road, Forest Grove

503-992-8545 • davidhillwinery.com

Gaston

ADEA

Nov. 23 (10 a.m. to 3 p.m.) Visit ADEA and friends Kelley Fox Wines and Trathen Hall. Fee: $20 (includes tastes from all wineries and small bites).

26421 Highway 47, Gaston

503-662-4509 • adeawine.com

Beacon Hill Winery & Vineyard

Nov. 23–24 (10 a.m. to 5 p.m.); Nov. 29–Dec. 1 (10 a.m. to 4 pm.) Stop by Beacon Hill this holiday weekend for a cozy fireplace, incredible Pinot Noir, Riesling and Chardonnay varietals on hand, and stay for the warm hospitality and amazing ambience. Fee: $20 (complimentary for club members).

22070 N.E. Ridge Road, Gaston

503-662-5212 • beaconhillwinery.com

Elk Cove Vineyards

Nov. 29–Dec. 1 (10 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Chef Amy is creating a seasonal harvest menu that will pair beautifully with our single-vineyard Pinot Noirs. If you haven’t visited Elk Cove lately, come in and see what we are all about. We are family-owned with a friendly staff and great views! Fee: $20.

27751 N.W. Olson Road, Gaston

503-985-7760 • elkcove.com

Kelley Fox Wines (at ADEA)

Nov. 23 (10 a.m. to 3 p.m.). By appointment all other days. Pre-Thanksgiving Open House. We will be joined by other winery friends. This is our public release of the 2018 Mirabai Pinot Noir. Wines will be paired with small bites. Appointments only the weekend of Thanksgiving, please contact to reserve a seat. Fee: $20.

26421 Highway 47, Gaston

503-679-5786 • kelleyfoxwines.com

Kramer Vineyards

Nov. 29–Dec. 1 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Join the Kramer Family at their annual Holiday Open House. Taste through new releases of estate wines, including sparkling, Chardonnay, Müller-Thurgau, Grüner Veltliner, Pinot Noir and Carmine. Fee: $15 (free for wine club members).

26830 N.W. Olson Road, Gaston

503-662-4545 • kramervineyards.com

Patton Valley Vineyards

Nov. 29–30 (11 a.m. to 4 p.m.) Don’t let holiday shopping stress you out. Grab a glass of wine and check off your list this Thanksgiving Weekend at our Holiday Market! Enjoy a special flight of our estate-grown Pinot Noirs while shopping with craft vendors. Fee: $20. New this year: Visit our craft booth, hosted by Jackee Ragan, to create your very own ornament for just an extra $15.

9449 S.W. Old Highway 47, Gaston

503-985-3445 • pattonvalley.com

Plum Hill Vineyards

Nov. 29–Dec. 1 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Sample 11 different wines with various breads, olive oils, Willamette Valley cheeses, olives and Balsamics to complement. Special tasting of grapes juices fortified with brandy as well as new releases. Commemorative wine glass included. Fee: $10.

6505 S.W. Old Highway 47, Gaston

503-359-4706 • plumhillwine.com

Trathen Hall Wines (at ADEA)

Nov. 23 (10 a.m. to 3 p.m.) We will be joining our winery friends ADEA and Kelley Fox Wines for a pre-Thanksgiving open house. We will be pouring our recently released 2018 aromatic whites alongside our single-vineyard Pinot Noirs. Light bites will be served. Fee: $20.

26421 Highway 47, Gaston

781-859-9512 • trathenhallwines.com

Hillsboro

Benza Vineyards

Nov. 29–30 (11 a.m. to 4 p.m.) Come join us on our estate property and taste through our selections while having some light bites. Owners will offer some touring of our future tasting room project (traffic permitting). Fee: $20 (includes a Reidel New World Pinot glass; tasting free for members and/or three-bottle purchase).

16740 S.W. Pinot Place, Hillsboro

415-302-7853 • benza.com

Blizzard Wines

Nov. 27 (3 to 8 p.m.); Nov. 29–Dec. 1 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Give thanks with Champagne! Enjoy four hand-selected Champagnes (from France) by owners, Nick and Dana Blizzard: a traditional blend, rosé, Blanc de Blancs and Blanc de Noirs. Fee: $25 (non-club); $10 (wine club and Champagne club receives four complimentary tastings). Tickets available online.

29495 S.W. Burkhalter Road, Hillsboro

503-334-8832 • blizzardwines.com

Dion Vineyard

Nov. 29–Dec. 1 (11 a.m. to 4 p.m.) Dion Vineyard’s annual Thanksgiving Open House. We will pour our bubbles, preview the 2017 Winemaker’s Reserve Pinot Noir and 2017 Chardonnay, pull some library wines and have case and six-pack specials. Light appetizers included. Fee: $20; $5 (non-tasting fee).

33155 Riedweg Road, Cornelius

503-407-8598 • dionvineyard.com

Freja Cellars

Nov. 29–Dec. 1 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Boutique, family-owned and -operated vineyard and winery established in 1988. Offering library and new releases of Pinot Noir, rosé and Albariño. Open to the public only a few times a year and by appointment. Small bites. Fee: $15 (waived with purchase).

16691 S.W. McFee Place, Hillsboro

503-628-0337 • frejacellars.com

La Randonnée (at Scotch Church Vineyard)

Nov. 30 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) One day only! Join La Randonnée and other craft wine association members Résolu Cellars, Pheasant Hill and Scotch Church Vineyards. Enjoy tastes of over a dozen wines and small bites at the new Scotch Church Vineyards tasting room. Try our 2017 Carlton Hill Pinot Noir and find out why it won a Cellar Selects award! Fee: $25.

30125 N.W. Scotch Church Road, Hillsboro

503-693-1879 • larandonneewine.com

Pheasant Hill (at Scotch Church Vineyard)

Nov. 30 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) One day only! Join Pheasant Hill and other Craft Wine Association members Résolu Cellars, La Randonnée and Scotch Church Vineyards. Enjoy tastes of more than a dozen wines and small bites at the new Scotch Church Vineyards tasting room. Fee: $25.

30125 N.W. Scotch Church Road, Hillsboro

503-472-1243

Résolu Cellars (at Scotch Church Vineyard)

Nov. 30 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) One day only! Join Résolu Cellars and other Craft Wine Association members La Randonnée, Pheasant Hill and Scotch Church Vineyards. Enjoy tastes of more than a dozen wines and small bites at the new Scotch Church Vineyards tasting room.

30125 N.W. Scotch Church Road, Hillsboro

503-482-VINO • nwwineworks.com

Ruby Vineyard & Winery

Nov. 29–Dec. 1 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Warm, cozy tasting room, friendly service, great wines, only 30 minutes from Portland. Enjoy cheese, charcuterie and meatballs in Pinot Noir/cranberry sauce. Award-winning Pinot Noir, Chardonnay, Pinot Gris and our new release Nouveau. Discover this gem! Fee: $25.

30088 S.W. Egger Road, Hillsboro

503-628-7829 • rubyvineyard.com

Scotch Church Road Vineyard

Nov. 30 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) One day only! Join Scotch Church Road Vineyards and other Craft Wine Association members Pheasant Hill, Résolu Cellars and La Randonnée. Enjoy tastes of more than a dozen wines and small bites at the new Scotch Church Road Vineyards tasting room. Fee: $25.

30125 N.W. Scotch Church Road, Hillsboro

503-708-5961 • scotchchurchroadvineyard.com

Six Peaks

Nov. 29–Dec. 1 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) From the Albin family of J. Albin Winery, comes Six Peaks. High quality, small lot: Pinot, Pinot Gris, Sauvignon Blanc, Cabernet Sauvignon, Cabernet Franc and luscious sparkling wine. Tasty bites! Take advantage of a 15% case discount this weekend only! Fee: $20 (waived with six-bottle purchase).

19495 S.W. Vista Hill Drive, Hillsboro

503-341-3618 • sixpeakswine.com

McMinnville

Biggio Hamina Cellars

Nov. 30 (noon to 5 p.m.) Join us for a Thanksgiving tasting. Four boutique wineries in one location. Fee: $50 (refundable upon purchasing at least $50 of wine).

1722 S.W. Highway 18, McMinnville

503-737-9703 • biggiohamina.com

Coeur de Terre Vineyard

Nov. 23; Nov. 29–Dec. 1 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Enjoy our new Pinots Noirs along CdT whites, rosé and estate-grown Syrah. Raise a glass on our 20th anniversary while revisiting older library vintages. Nov. 23: Sip and peruse our Pre-Thanksgiving Artisans Holiday Market. Fee: $20.

21000 S.W. Eagle Point Road, McMinnville

503-883-4111 • cdtvineyard.com

Coleman Vineyards

Nov. 29–Dec. 1 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) The Coleman Family and crew invite you to experience the pleasures of a small wine estate. Taste new releases and library wines. Barrel tasting and small bites are also included in your tasting fee. We welcome you!

22734 S.W. Latham Road, McMinnville

503-437-6071 • colemanwine.com

Denison Cellars (at Biggio-Hamina Cellars)

Nov. 30 (noon to 5 p.m.) Holiday Open House. Enjoy current and new releases with winemaker Tim Wilson. Fee: $15 (reimbursed with $50 purchase).

1722 S.W. Highway 18, Ste. C, McMinnville

541-517-3370 • denisoncellars.com

Elizabeth Chambers Cellar

Nov. 29–30 (11 a.m. to 4 p.m.) Join us Thanksgiving Weekend and taste new releases from the 2017 vintage. While you sip wine, enjoy the Brazilian sounds of Rio Con Brio and savor light hors d’oeuvres from Loustic Catering. Members and three guests are complimentary. Non-members are always welcome. Fee: $25.

455 N.E. Irvine Street, McMinnville

503-412-9765 • elizabethchamberscellar.com

The Eyrie Vineyards

Nov. 30 (11 a.m. to 4 p.m.) Join us for a rare open house Saturday to celebrate 51 vintages at our historic winery in McMinnville. We will feature all five single-vineyard Pinot Noirs from our estates in the Dundee Hills. Enjoy small bites and conversation with the Lett Family and friends. Also open Friday, Nov. 29. Fee: $25.

935 N.E. 10th Avenue, McMinnville

503-472-6315 • eyrievineyards.com

Goodfellow Family Cellars

Nov 23–24 (11 a.m. to 4 p.m.) Two days only, come taste through a full line-up of our 2017 single-vineyard and limited-release offerings, and a few gems from the Goodfellow library. Cheers and Happy Holidays! Fee: $25 (waived with purchase).

888 N.E. 8th Avenue, McMinnville

503-939-1308 • goodfellowfamilycellars.com

Martin Woods

Nov. 23–24; Nov. 29–30 (11 a.m. to 4 p.m.) Open only twice a year. Join us in the barrel cellar to taste a selection of eight carefully grown, small-production artisan wines, each with distinct sense of place and cellaring potential. Pinot Noir, Chardonnay-Gamay, Cabernet Franc, Syrah, Riesling and Grüner Veltliner.

20500 S.W. Eagle Point Road, McMinnville

503-376-8285 • martinwoodswinery.com

Maysara Winery / Momtazi Vineyard

Nov. 29–30 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Celebrate Thanksgiving Weekend with us at Maysara Winery by tasting through seven of our certified Biodynamic, estate-grown wines accompanied by bites and a logo’d wine glass to take home with each entry. Fee: $25.

15765 S.W. Muddy Valley Road, McMinnville

503-843-1234 • maysara.com

R. Stuart & Co. Winery

Nov. 23 (1 to 5 p.m.) Harvest Open House in the Winery: Big release of our 2017 Reserve Pinot Noirs, including our single-vineyard Pinots. Taste current releases of Big Fire and Love, Oregon wines. Stock up for the coming holidays. Fee: $20.

845 N.E. Fifth Street, McMinnville

503-472-4477 • rstuartandco.com

SchöneTal Cellars

Nov. 30 (noon to 5 p.m.) One day only. Four boutique wineries producing highly acclaimed wines. Plenty of parking for limos and RVs. Tasting 2017 releases and more. Fee: $50 (refundable upon purchasing at least $50 of wine).

1722 S.W. Highway 18, Suite C, McMinnville

503-701-7774 • schonetalcellars.com

Terra Vina Wines

Nov. 23 (noon to 7 p.m.); Nov. 24 (noon to 5 p.m.) Nov. 29–Dec. 1 (noon to 5 p.m.) Join us as we pour through recent releases of Bordeaux blends, and new Cab Sauvignon and Super Tuscan blend. The big reds you love: Cab Franc, Petite Sirah, Syrah,

Grenache and sparkling wines just in time for the holidays. Delicious cheeses, olives and breads. Fee: $20 (club members free).

585 N.E. Third Street, McMinnville

503-474-6777 • terravinawines.com

Walnut City WineWorks

Nov. 30 (noon to 5 p.m.) Meet the winemaker and a salmon bake! Take a trip around the Valley with one stop at Walnut City. Get your fill with wine from five different AVAs and fresh, wild-caught salmon along with other tasty delights. Fee: $20.

475 N.E. 11th Street, McMinnville

503-472-3215 • walnutcitywineworks.com

Westrey Wine Company

Nov. 23–24 (noon to 5 p.m.); Nov. 29–30 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Join us for a harvest celebration at the winery. Our boots may still be muddy with red Dundee Hills soil, but we’d love to have you stop by to taste our new releases. We will pull some bottles from the library to try as well. Fee: $10.

1065 N.E. Alpine Avenue, McMinnville

503-434-6357 • westrey.com

Yamhill Valley Vineyards

Nov. 23–24; Nov. 29–Dec. 1 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Gobble, gobble! This Thanksgiving Weekend, trot your way through the McMinnville AVA Passport Weekend to sip, explore and enter to win the ultimate McMinnville AVA prize package! Join us Pre-Thanksgiving Weekend for our library magnum special release! Fee: $20.

16250 S.W. Oldsville Road, McMinnville

503-843-3100 • yamhill.com

Youngberg Hill

Nov. 23 (5 to 7 p.m.) Roaring ’20s vintage wine tasting. Taste the cool vintages of the 2000s. Fee: $50 (Cellar Pass).

10660 S.W. Youngberg Hill Road, McMinnville

503-472-2727 • youngberghill.com

Newberg

Adelsheim Vineyard

Nov. 29–Dec. 1 (11 a.m. to 4 p.m.) Gather at the Chehalem Mountains’ first winery with family and friends, and raise a glass to the holiday season at Adelsheim. We will be serving our exclusive sparkling wine with delicious local provisions and live music. See you there! Fee: $25 (complimentary for club members).

16800 N.E. Calkins Lane, Newberg

503-538-3652 • adelsheim.com

Alexana Estate Vineyard & Winery

Nov. 29–30 (11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.) Avoid the crowds this Thanksgiving Weekend and join us for an intimate seated tasting of our single-vineyard wines. Experience the past and present as we share a selection of our highly acclaimed library wines from 2012–2016. Fee: $30 (by reservation only).

12001 N.E. Worden Hill Road, Newberg

503-537-3100 • alexanawinery.com

Anam Cara Cellars

Nov. 29–Dec. 1 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Rare reserve flight, magnum offering, new releases. Oregon cheeses, gifts and more! Reserves: $25 (includes Riedel Pinot Noir glass). Special new-release flight: $15.

306 North Main Street, Newberg

503-537-9150 • anamcaracellars.com

Anderson Family Vineyard

Nov. 23–24; Nov. 29–Dec. 1 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Compare vintages from the same vines. Rarely offered specials. Seldom-open and featuring amazing views. Enjoy our precision-farmed Dijon Chardonnay and Pinot Noir. Wine club members free. Easy access off Red Hills Road. Fee: $20.

20120 N.E. Herring Lane, Newberg

503-554-5541 • andersonfamilyvineyard.com

Aramenta Cellars

Nov. 29–Dec. 1 (10 a.m. to 4 p.m.) Sample release of 2016 estate Pinot along with a delicious vertical of Pinots available for purchase. We will also showcase amazing local metal art in our tasting room this weekend. Enjoy small bites while you taste the wine and shop. Fee: $10.

17979 N.E. Lewis Rogers Lane, Newberg

503-538-7230 • aramentacellars.com

ArborBrook Vineyards

Nov. 29–Dec. 1 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Join us to taste our estate and vineyard-designated Pinot Noirs, Pinot Gris and our newly released sparkling! Fee: $20 (refunded with minimum purchase).

17770 N.E. Calkins Lane, Newberg

503-538-0959 • arborbrookwines.com

Arlyn Vineyard

Nov. 29–Dec. 1 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Arlyn will pair our first-release estate wines with delicious locally sourced small bites, gorgeous views and rustic charm. Arlyn fruit is farmed organic, Biodynamic and with a ton of heart. We look forward to welcoming you! Fee: $25.

17325 N.E. Calkins Lane, Newberg

503-537-8168 • arlyn.farm

August Cellars

Nov. 29–30 (see website) We are a wine studio. August Cellars will be joined by several of our fellow wineries. Tasting fee allows you to taste all the wineries. We have new releases as well as some inventory clearance sales. Case discount can be mixed across all the wineries. Fee: $15.

14000 N.E. Quarry Road, Newberg

503-554-6766 • augustcellars.com

Beaux Frères

Nov. 23 (10 a.m. to 3 p.m.) Our tried and true tradition returns. We’ll feature a lineup of wines from the Beaux Frères portfolio, including estate single-vineyards and rare bottlings from our vineyard partners. Coattails and Sequitur wines will also be available. See you on the farm!

15155 N.E. North Valley Road, Newberg

503-537-1137 • beauxfreres.com

Bells Up Winery

Nov. 23–24; Nov. 29–Dec. 1 (noon to 4 p.m.) Celebrate Holiday Hornucopia season at our rarely open, micro-boutique winery. Sample handcrafted, classically styled Pinot Blanc, rosé, Pinot Noir and Syrah poured by the winemakers and paired with light fare. Spectacular views, too. Fee: $20 (waived with $75 purchase; complimentary for members).

27895 N.E. Bell Road, Newberg

503-537-1328 • bellsupwinery.com

Bergström Wines

Nov. 29–30 (10 a.m. to 3 p.m.) We invite you to celebrate another successful harvest season, taste current releases, enjoy small bites and meet our founders. This is one of the few rare times guests do not need an appointment to visit. Fee: $40 (complimentary for four guests per club membership; two-bottle purchase waives the fee).

18215 N.E. Calkins Lane, Newberg

503-554-0468 • bergstromwines.com

Bravuro Cellars

Nov. 29–Dec. 1 (noon to 6 p.m.) We

deliver a unique wine experience in Oregon. We produce warm/hot-climate, small-batch, handcrafted, full-bodied, robust red wines: Zinfandel, Tempranillo, Barbera, Petit Verdot, Bordeaux blend and Port. Oregonians shall not live by Pinot alone. Open daily. Fee: $10.

108 S. College Street, Newberg

503-822-5116 • bravurocellars.com

Chehalem Winery

Nov. 23 (11 a.m. to 8 p.m.); Nov. 24 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.); Nov. 29–30 (11 a.m. to 8 p.m.); Dec. 1 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Pre-Thanksgiving: Join us to taste through the very best barrels from the 2018 vintage. Thanksgiving Weekend: Kickoff the holidays at Chehalem with the release of our limited-production semi-sparkling: 2018 Mondeuse Noire Petillant Naturel. Fee: $20.

106 S. Center Street, Newberg

503-538-4700 • chehalemwines.com

Coattails (at Beaux Frères)

Nov. 23 (10 a.m. to 3 p.m.) Join us on the farm with our host, Beaux Frères, as well as Sequitur Wines.

15155 N.E. North Valley Road, Newberg

coattailswine.com

Colene Clemens Vineyards

Nov. 29–Dec. 1 (11 a.m. to 4 p.m.) Gather your friends and family to continue your holiday festivities in the gorgeous Chehalem Mountains! Indulge in a flight of our Pinot Noirs while exploring our fermentation hall. Fee $25 (club members receive four complimentary tastings per membership).

22501 N.E. Dopp Road, Newberg

503-662-4687 • coleneclemens.com

de Lancellotti Family Vineyards

Nov. 22–23 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Join us Friday and Saturday as we pour new releases and a few library selections! Our family will be on hand plus a guest winery pouring with us both days. The barn fireplace will be on with small bites. Fee: $30 (complimentary for club members and guests).

18605 N.E. Calkins Lane, Newberg

503-537-0866 • delancellottifamilyvineyards.com

Domaine Divio

Nov 23; Nov. 29–30 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Pre-Thanksgiving: Fourth Anniversary Celebration and our last Pinot release of the year! Thanksgiving Weekend: A cozy fire crackling in the hearth, delicious Pinots and gourmet appetizers prepared by our famous in-house chef. Fee: $25.

16435 N.E. Lewis Rogers Lane, Newberg

503-334-0903 • domainedivio.com

Et Fille Wines

Nov. 29–Dec. 1 (noon to 6 p.m.) We invite you to join us for a Thanksgiving Open House to taste our current releases and a few library reserves. This is a wonderful way to toast the season and stock up for holiday gifts and entertaining. No reservation is needed and complimentary for club members. Fee: $15.

718 E. First Street, Newberg

503-538-2900 • etfillewines.com

J. Christopher Wines

Nov. 23–24; Nov. 29–Dec. 1 (10 a.m. to 4 p.m.) Open house featuring single-vineyard Pinot Noirs, Chardonnay and Sauv Blanc.

17150 N.E. Hillside Drive, Newberg

503-554-9572 • jchristopherwines.com

Lachini Vineyards

Nov. 23; Nov. 29–Dec. (noon to 4:30 p.m.) We can’t wait to share the first of our 2018 vintage wines! Releasing six new wines and pouring a couple library gems. We’re firing up our wood-fired oven, serving pizzas and mushroom soup! Wine: 2018 Sparkling Rosé, 2018 Estate Chard, 2018 S & La Cruz Pinot Noir, plus two Red Mountain Cabs.

18225 N.E. Calkins Lane, Newberg

503-864-4553- • lachinivineyards.com

Longplay Wine

Nov. 29–Dec. 1 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Analog wine for a digital world — no overdubbing, no remixing. We grow really good grapes on Lia’s Vineyard, and we make some tasty wine. Stop by the Longplay tasting room in downtown Newberg and try our Chardonnay and Pinot Noir. We’ll cheerfully credit your $10 tasting fee against the purchase of a bottle.

215 E. First Street, Newberg

503-489-8466 • longplaywine.com

Natalie’s Estate Winery

Nov. 23–24; Nov. 29–Dec. 1 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Cabernet Sauvignon, Syrah, Sangiovese, Merlot and more! Scrumptious hors d’oeuvres in a welcoming atmosphere. Family-run boutique winery with a great selection of handcrafted wines. Visit with our winemaker. Fee: $20.

16825 N.E. Chehalem Drive, Newberg

503-807-5008 • nataliesestatewinery.com

Owen Roe

Nov. 29–30 (by appointment) Limited cellar tastings with winemaker David O’Reilly and winery chef. 97-point cellar offerings of Syrah and sought-after Cabernet Sauvignon. Exclusive tasting experiences daily. Reservations required. Fee: $65.

2761 E. Ninth Street, Newberg

503-678-6514 • owenroe.com

Patricia Green Cellars

Nov. 29–30 (10 a.m. to 3 p.m.) Taste the newly bottled 2018 Pinot Noirs. We will have your 2018 futures purchased last spring available for pick-up. Complimentary entry for club members and those who purchased futures. No appointment required. Closed Sunday! Fee: $25.

15225 N.E. North Valley Road, Newberg

503-554-0821 • patriciagreencellars.com

Penner-Ash Wine Cellars

Nov. 29–Dec. 1 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) We invite you to celebrate the holiday season with us in our beautiful and festive tasting room. Cozy up fireside with friends and family and enjoy a tasting of our world-class Pinot Noirs. Dante Zapata will provide live music, noon to 4 p.m., Friday and Saturday. Fee: $25 (waived with a minimum purchase in wine).

15771 N.E. Ribbon Ridge Road, Newberg

503-554-5545 • pennerash.com

The Potter’s Vineyard & Clay Art Gallery

Nov. 29–Dec. 1 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Handcrafted, small-production, estate Pinot Noir, sparkling rosé, Rattlesnake Hills Cabernet Sauvignon and Celilo Chardonnay, including new releases and wine specials. Browse local art in the clay art gallery and sample small bites at our boutique vineyard nestled on top of Chehalem Mountains. Fee waived with three-bottle purchase.

14725 N.E. Quarry Road, Newberg

503-504-3796 • pottersvineyard.com

Rain Dance Vineyards

Nov. 29–Dec. 1 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Join us this holiday weekend as we celebrate our 10th anniversary. Enjoy our current and newest releases along with some tasty treats. Browse the gift store for your holiday shopping. Custom woodworking for sale, and visit with our estate llamas! Fee: $20.

26355 N.E. Bell Road, Newberg

503-538-0197 • raindancevineyards.com

Raptor Ridge Winery

Nov. 29–Dec. 1 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Join us as we toast to our 25th harvest with our 2015 Anniversary Brut Sparkling Rosé! We will also be featuring library selections, an aroma challenge and wine country trivia. Fee: $20 (club discounts apply).

18700 S.W. Hillsboro Highway, Newberg

503-628-8463 • raptorridgewinery.com

REX HILL

Nov. 23–24 (10 a.m. to 5 p.m.) We will offer a special flight the weekend before Thanksgiving. Family-owned since 1982, REX HILL is dedicated to small-lot, handcrafted Pinot Noirs from the Willamette Valley.

30835 N. Highway 99W, Newberg

503-538-0666 • rexhill.com

Ribbon Ridge Vineyard

Nov. 29–Dec. 1 (noon to 4 p.m.) Vertical tasting of 2014, 2015 and 2016 (new) RRV estate Pinot Noirs. Warm up with a roasted winter vegetable soup and enjoy a selection of cheeses with condiments. Fee: $10 (waived for wine club).

14741 N.E. North Valley Road, Newberg

503-348-8298 • ribbonridge.com

ROCO Winery

Nov. 23; Nov. 29–30 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Pre-Thanksgiving: Winemaker and owners, Rollin and Corby Soles, will lead you through a selection of their exquisite sparkling wines, Pinot Noirs and Chardonnays, as well as 2018 Pinot Noir barrel samples. Warm up with traditional French cassoulet from New Burgundian Bistro. Fee: $25 (complimentary for wine club members — two). RSVP to kelly@rocowinery.com. Thanksgiving Weekend: Share in the holiday season at ROCO Winery. Taste 2018 barrel samples and experience our limited-production Pinot Noirs, Chardonnays and sparkling wines in the warmth of our countryside tasting room. Sensational small bites included! Fee: $25 (complimentary for wine club members — four). RSVP appreciated: kelly@rocowinery.com.

13260 N.E. Red Hills Road, Newberg

503-538-7625 • rocowinery.com

Sequitur Wines (at Beaux Frères)

Nov. 23 (10 a.m. to 3 p.m.) Join us on the farm with our host, Beaux Frères, as well as Coattails.

15155 N.E. North Valley Road, Newberg

sequiturwine.com

Shea Wine Cellars

Nov. 23 (10 a.m. to 4 p.m.); Nov. 29–30 (11 a.m. to 4 p.m.) Our doors are rarely open to the public, so we’d love for you to join us during one of our open house events. We’ll be pouring and offering for sale 2018 limited-release Pinot Noirs, including Homer, along with our 2017 Estate Pinot and Chardonnay.

12321 N.E. Highway 240, Newberg

503-241-6527 • sheawinecellars.com

Styring Vineyards

Nov. 23–24; Nov. 29–Dec. 1 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Stop by Styring to taste our just-released 96-rated 2015 Wit Reserve Estate Pinot Noir. We’ll also pour our award-winning portfolio of grape-to-table wines: Pinot Noir, Riesling, Cabernet Sauvignon, Petit Verdot and dessert wines. Friday after Thanksgiving enjoy live, original music, 1 to 4 p.m. Fee: $15 (refundable with purchase.)

19960 N.E. Ribbon Ridge Road, Newberg

503-866-6741 • styringvineyards.com

Trisaetum Winery

Nov. 23; Nov. 29–30 (11 a.m. to 4 p.m.) Pinot Noir, Chardonnay and Riesling – three varietals, two vineyards, six distinct wines. Try single-vineyard comparisons of our Coast Range and Ribbon Ridge vineyards in the forms of Pinot Noir, bubbles and dry Riesling. Which expression is your favorite? Fee: $20 (complimentary for club members).

18401 Ribbon Ridge Road, Newberg

503-538-9898 • trisaetum.com

Timothy Malone Wines (at Medici Vineyards)

Nov. 23–24 (11 a.m. to 4 p.m.) Small-batch Pinot Noir and Chardonnays from some of the Willamette Valley’s best vineyards.

28005 N.E. Bell Road, Newberg

503-208-9437 • timothymalonewines.com

twill cellars (at August Cellars)

Nov. 29–30 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Join us at August Cellars alongside several other tenant wineries for tastings. See where we do our wine production while tasting a small selection of our wines. Fee: $15.

14000 N.E. Quarry Road, Newberg

503-638-7323 • twillcellars.com

Utopia Vineyard

Nov. 29–Dec. 1 (11 a.m. to 6 p.m.) Bring a picnic, bring some friends and enjoy lunch overlooking our beautiful vineyard. We will have plenty of our award-winning wines, including our new 2016 Estate Reserve Pinot Noir “Paradise” available for tasting and purchase. Hope to see you here! Fee: $20 (non-members).

17445 N.E. Ribbon Ridge Road, Newberg

503-687-1671 • utopiawine.com

Vidon Vineyard

Nov. 29–Dec. 1 (11 a.m. to 4 p.m.) Join Vidon in celebration of the holiday season with a sampling of our Explorer Series, featuring our estate Tempranillo, Syrah and newly released Apollo Chardonnay. Discuss the 2019 harvest with owner/winemaker Don while enjoying barrel samples and local fare. Fee: $25.

17425 N.E. Hillside Drive, Newberg

503-538-4092 • vidonvineyard.com

Whistling Ridge Vineyards

Nov. 29–Dec. 1 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) We are excited to offer our Whistling Ridge Vineyards Pinot Noir, Pinot Gris and Chardonnay wines this Thanksgiving Weekend. A variety of tasty bites will be served. Fee: $10.

14551 N.E. North Valley Road, Newberg

503-538-6641 • whistlingridgevineyards.com

Sheridan

J Wrigley Vineyards

Nov. 29–Dec. 1 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Friday night soup: $20 (free for club members). Thanksgiving Weekend Tasting: $20 (includes stamp for participation in the McMinnville AVA Passport Event).

19390 S.W. Cherry Hill Road, Sheridan

503-857-8287 • wrigleywines.com

Sherwood

Alloro Vineyard

Nov. 29–Dec. 1 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Explore Alloro’s distinct personality through our single-vineyard, estate wines. Fee: $20. For an enhanced experience, join the owner and winemaker in the cellar to learn our history, and farming and winemaking philosophy. Fee: $50. Cheese and charcuterie provided.

22075 S.W. Lebeau Road, Sherwood

503-625-1978 • allorovineyard.com

Blakeslee Vineyard Estate

Nov. 29–Dec. 1 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Our new piazza is open, the wood-fired oven will be burning and an array of award-winning wines await your glass. Enjoy music, yummy tidbits and begin your holiday shopping by stocking up on your favorite Blakeslee wines! Tastings start at $20.

20875 S.W. Chapman Road, Sherwood

503-625-6902 • blakesleevineyard.com

Ponzi Vineyards

Nov. 29–Dec. 1 (11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.) An elevated flight of rare wines, including a selection from the family library and 2016 Ponzi Vino Gelato available in The Pearl, noon to 5:30 p.m. Fee: $40. Signature wines offered in the tasting room. Fee: $20. Enjoy 15% off six bottles or more, Friday–Sunday.

19500 S.W. Mountain Home Road, Sherwood

503-628-1227 • ponzivineyards.com

St. Paul

Lady Hill Winery

Nov. 29–Dec. 1 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Join Lady Hill, along with Sis & Mae and Three Feather Estates, for a holiday weekend tasting. Our wines originate from vineyards across the Willamette and Columbia valleys, and are inspired by the best varietals of Bordeaux, the Rhône, Burgundy and Italy. Fee: $15.

8400 Champoeg Road N.E., St. Paul

503-678-1240 • ladyhill.com

Sineann

Nov. 23; Nov. 29–Dec. 1 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Join us for a wine tasting the Saturday before Thanksgiving and the weekend after the holiday. Fee: $10.

8400 N.E. Champoeg Road N.E., St. Paul

503-341-2698 • sineann.com

Tualatin

Lachini Winery & Tasting Bar

Nov. 29–30 (noon to 6 p.m.) Barrel taste with our winemaker. Pre-arrival sales of 2018 Estate Pinot Noir. Call to RSVP for cellar tour times: noon, 2 p.m., 4 p.m. Also tasting 2018 Sparkling Rosé, Pinot Gris, Grape Republic Pinot Noir, 2017 Washington Cab blends. Artisan cheeses and charcuterie.

19930 S.W. 112th Avenue, Tualatin

503-864-4553 • lachinivineyards.com

West Linn

Campbell Lane Winery

Nov. 29–Dec. 1 (noon to 5 p.m.) Daily event offerings such as cheese and chocolate pairings, trivia contest, barrel rolling contest, small bites, board games and the Civil War or for the creatives, craft some handmade seasonal greeting cards. Enjoy the release of 2018 Pinot Noir and Estate 2018 Stoneridge Reserve Pinot Noir. Fee: $15 (six wines).

27411 S.W. Campbell Lane, West Linn

503-479-8671 • clwinery.com

Tumwater Vineyard

Nov. 29–Dec. 1 (noon to 5:30 p.m.) We are a quick 20 minutes from Portland. Visit us for an incredible experience tasting our award-winning wines. Light appetizers will be on hand. Listen to live music on Sunday, 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. Free for club members. Come see us! Fee: $20 (includes logo glass).

375 S.W. Barrel House Way, West Linn

503-454-0208 • tumwatervineyard.com

twill cellars

Nov. 29–Dec. 1 (1 to 5 p.m.) Join us this Thanksgiving Weekend for wine tasting in our vineyard tasting room. Small bites provided alongside a great selection of newly released vintages. Fee $15.

21775 S.W. Ribera Lane, West Linn

503-638-7323 • twillcellars.com

Wilsonville

Carabella Vineyard

Nov. 29–30 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Taste

Carabella Estate wines at the vineyard source! Pick up your 2017 futures orders and taste barrel samples of the 2018 futures selections, as well as new releases of Pinot Noir, Chardonnay, Pinot Gris and a library selection. Fee $15 (complimentary for club members).

16707 S.W. Edminston Road, Wilsonville

503-925-0972 • carabellawine.com

Terra Vina Wines

Nov. 23–24; Nov. 29–Dec. 1 (noon to 5 p.m.) Join our winemaker as we pour through recent releases of Bordeaux blends, and new Cab Sauv and Super Tuscan blend. The big reds you love: Cab Franc, Petite Sirah, Syrah, Grenache and sparkling wines just in time for the holidays! Delicious cheeses, olives and breads. Fee: $20 (club members free).

33750 S.W. Ladd Hill Road, Wilsonville

504-925-0712 • terravinawines.com

Yamhill

Gran Moraine Winery

Nov. 29–Dec. 1 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Come celebrate the holiday weekend with our newly released Brut Rosé and enjoy your flight next to our wood-burning fireplace. For questions, please call 503-662-5454. As always, tasting is complimentary for our Moraine Society members. Fee: $20.

17090 N.E. Woodland Loop Road, Yamhill

855-831-6631 • granmoraine.com

Fairsing Vineyard

Nov. 23–24; Nov. 29–30 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) We’ll be pouring five of our latest and newly released wines. Fee: $20.

20881 N.E. Laughlin Road, Yamhill

503-560-8266 • fairsingvineyard.com

Kason Vineyards

Nov. 23–24 (noon to 3 p.m.) It’s our Fall Celebration and Wine Club Pick-up Party. Join us at the vineyard!

7200 N.W. Bony Road, Yamhill

503-857-9533 • kasonvineyards.com

Roots Wine Co.

Nov. 29–30 (noon to 5 p.m.) Join us for new releases, homemade food, kind service, cool views and interesting conversation — at least we think so. Fee: TBD.

19320 NE Woodland Loop Road, Yamhill

503-662-4652 • roots.wine

Saffron Fields Vineyard

Nov. 29–Dec. 1 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Where wine intersects with art, architecture and landscape. Come indulge your five senses. This weekend we will have small bites available with a selection of our limited-production wines. Fee: $25.

18748 N.E. Laughlin Road, Yamhill

503-662-5323 • saffronfields.com

Soléna Estate

Nov. 29–30 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) It is that time of the year again! The vines are changing, the weather is changing and the wines are much needed. Come snuggle up by the fire, and enjoy some wine and bites at Soléna Estate with your friends and family! Cheers! Fee: $25 (complimentary for club members).

17096 N.E. Woodland Loop Road, Yamhill

503-662-3700 • solenaestate.com

Stag Hollow Wines

Nov. 29–30 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.); Dec. 1 (noon to 4 p.m.) Sample Pinot Noir, Tempranillo, Dolcetto, dry white Muscat in a warm, friendly atmosphere with a 100-mile view. Discounts up to 25%. Fee: $10 (refundable with $75 purchase).

7930 N.E. Blackburn Road, Yamhill

503-662-5609 • staghollow.com

Willakenzie Estate

Nov. 29–30 (10:30 a.m., 1 p.m., 3 p.m.) Reserve your seat for an interactive

tasting showcasing the unique characteristics of our 2016 block-designate Pinot Noirs led by senior estate manager Chris O’Connell. Call to reserve. Tasting room also open 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Fee: $40; $20 (cellar club members).

19143 NE Laughlin Road, Yamhill

503-662-3280 • willakenzie.com

Central Willamette Valley

Amity

Calamity Hill Vineyard & Farm

Nov. 23–24; (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Enjoy 10 estate wines, estate-grown olive oil, territorial view, gardens and a warm fire in our outdoor room. Fee: $10 (Vets and designated drivers free).

9779 S.E. Hillview Drive, Amity

503-435-9868 • calamityhill.com

Coelho Winery

Nov. 29–Dec. 1 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) It’s back! Pinot Nouveau 2019 is coming in time for Thanksgiving, launching Nov. 23 and on sale through Dec 1. Bring a growler or buy one of ours. $5 glasses of Nouveau. Complimentary finger foods. Fee: $20 (credited toward any 2-bottle purchase).

111 Fifth Street, Amity

503-835-9305 • coelhowinery.com

Dukes Family Vineyards

Nov. 23–24 (noon to 5 p.m.) “Favorite tasting of the day; we wanted to stay all day.” Verticals: Taste old and new vintages, Pinots and Chardonnay, paired with mushroom soup, pizzas, grilled veggies and artisanal cheeses. Gardens, pond, vineyards and beautiful views of the Valley and Coastal Range. Fee: $30 (comped with six-bottle purchase). Must be 21 or older.

7845 S.E. Amity Road, Amity

503-835-0620 • dukesfamilyvineyards.com

Grochau Cellars

Nov. 29–30 (noon to 5 p.m.) Join us for Grochau Cellars’ Thanksgiving Open House featuring guest winemakers Vincent, Upper Five Vineyard and Red Electric. Taste more than a dozen wines alongside light bites. Grochau Cellars is dog- and bike-friendly. Bring your pup and enjoy great wine!

9360 S.E. Eola Hills Road, Amity

503-835-0208 • grochaucellars.com

iOTA Cellars

Nov. 23–24 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.); Nov. 29–30 (by appointment) Open only twice a year, Pre-Thanksgiving Weekend, we invite you to taste our iOTA, Pelos Sandberg Vineyard, Pinot Noirs, from the Eola-Amity Hills, including the 2016! Tasting includes estate Pinot Noirs, Chardonnay, rosé and “bonus” pours. Special holiday deals! Contact johanna@iotacellars.com to make an appointment. Fee: $15 (includes logo glass).

7895 SE Amity Road, Amity

503-507-8063 • iotacellars.com

Mystic Wines

Nov. 29–Dec. 1 (noon to 5 p.m.) New release of our 2017 estate-grown Dolcetto! Plus, all the old favorites: Pinot Noir, Barbera, Merlot and Zinfandel! Join us for live music each day, 1 to 4 p.m. Fee: $10 (includes tasting of five-plus wines).

11931 S.E. Hood View Road, Amity

503-581-2769 • mysticwine.com

Red Electric (at Grochau Cellars)

Nov. 29–30 (noon to 5 p.m.) Join us at Grochau Cellars’ Thanksgiving Open House featuring guest winemakers, Vincent, Upper Five Vineyard and Red Electric. Taste more than a dozen wines alongside light bites. Grochau Cellars is dog- and bike-friendly. Bring your pup and enjoy great wine!

9360 S.E. Eola Hills Road, Amity

redelectricwines.com

Upper Five (at Grochau Cellars)

Nov. 29–30 (noon to 5 p.m.) Join us for Grochau Cellars’ Thanksgiving Open House featuring guest winemakers Vincent, Upper Five Vineyard and Red Electric. Taste more than a dozen wines alongside light bites. Grochau Cellars is dog- and bike-friendly. Bring your pup and enjoy great wine!

9360 S.E. Eola Hills Road, Amity

upperfivevineyard.com

Varnum Vintners

Nov. 22–24; Nov. 29–Dec. 1 (11 a.m. to 6 p.m.) We invite you to our new estate vineyard and winery located atop the beautiful Eola Hills. Swing by anytime to enjoy our flight of sparkling wines as well as a selection of our handcrafted reds and whites. Fee: $10. In addition to our weekend flight, at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. daily, partake in an elevated barrel tasting alongside small bite pairings. Fee: $20.

9500 S.E. Eola Hills Road, Amity

971-267-5267 • varnumvintners.com

Vincent Wines (at Grochau Cellars)

Nov. 29–30 (noon to 5 p.m.) Join us at Grochau Cellars’ Thanksgiving Open House featuring guest winemakers, Vincent, Upper Five Vineyard and Red Electric. Taste more than a dozen wines alongside light bites. Grochau Cellars is dog- and bike-friendly. Bring your pup and enjoy great wine!

9360 S.E. Eola Hills Road, Amity

vincentwinecompany.com

Dallas

Andante Vineyard

Nov. 29–Dec. 1 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Enjoy Sauvignon Blanc, Chardonnay, rosé and Pinot Noir wines with small bites and music. Open the weekend before Thanksgiving as well as the holiday weekend. Fee: $10.

3855 Morris Road, Dallas

503-734-8121 • andantevineyard.com

Illahe Vineyards

Nov. 29–Dec. 1 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) At Illahe, we strive to make wine with minimal intervention and age-old techniques. Taste through our limited estate Pinot Noirs and whites paired with local wood-fired bread and cheeses. Open only by appointment throughout the winter. Fee: $15 (refunded with a $75 purchase).

3275 Ballard Road, Dallas

503-831-1248 • illahevineyards.com

Jefferson

St. Innocent Winery

Nov. 29–Dec. 1 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Come enjoy Thanksgiving with us, we’ll be open regular hours with a special wine flight to celebrate! We welcome groups of eight-plus by appointment only. Fee: $15 to $25.

10052 Enchanted Way S.E., Jefferson

503-378-1526 • stinnocentwine.com

Rickreall

Cherry Hill Winery

Nov. 29–Dec. 1 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Enjoy the spectacular view of our vineyard and the beautiful Eola-Amity Hills while tasting our award-winning Pinot Noirs and Blanc de Pinot Noir, all from our estate-grown fruit. Hors d’oeuvres. Fee: $15 (applied to wine purchase).

7867 Crowley Road, Rickreall

503-623-7867 • cherryhillwinery.com

Eola Hills Winery

Nov. 29–Dec. 1 (10 a.m. to 5 p.m.) From Friday morning yoga with a post-Thanksgiving mimosa-bar, to a wreath-making workshop and a festive flight of exclusive holiday wines, Eola Hills Wine Cellars and its Legacy Estate Vineyard offer the best of Willamette Valley wine country. Fee: $15 to $25.

501 S. Pacific Highway 99W, Rickreall

503-623-2405 • eolahillswinery.com

Left Coast Estate

Nov. 29–Dec. 1 (noon to 5 p.m.) Friday: Bring out your inner Black Friday Shopper, but let’s still be a little civilized, we are at a winery. Our tasting room will be showcasing one-day-only deals, including wood-fired pizza, estate experiences, gift cards, mystery cases and more; you will want to arrive promptly at noon because these deals won’t be around for long. Saturday and Sunday: We will host progressive tastings every hour, limited to six people each tour; our staff will guide you through an exclusive tasting tour beginning in our sparkling cave and ending in our wine library. Fee: $20 (non-members). Tours will begin every hour starting at noon.

4225 N. Pacific Highway, Rickreall

503-831-4916 • leftcoastwine.com

Salem

Ankeny Vineyard

Nov. 29–30 (noon to 8 p.m.); Dec. 1 (noon to 6 p.m.) Enjoy a tasting of our estate wines. We also have delicious wood-fired pizza and dessert specials. Come by Saturday for live music with Dave Wentz, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. We’re located in the heart of Oregon’s Willamette Valley on the southernmost slopes of the Salem Hills overlooking the Ankeny National Wildlife Refuge. Fee: $10.

2565 Riverside Drive S., Salem

503-378-1498 • ankenyvineyard.com

Bethel Heights Vineyard

Nov. 29–Dec. 1 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Join us for a very special tasting of our Legacy Block collection of wines. A celebration of 40-year-old plantings of the Southeast Block and the Flat Block. Charcuterie provided. Fee: $25 (non-refundable).

6060 Bethel Heights Road N.W., Salem

503-581-2262 • bethelheights.com

Coria Estates

Nov. 22 (7 to 9 p.m.) Come and learn how to salsa with Mz. Jitterbug and enjoy some wine while you are at it! You can purchase tickets online at coriaestates.com for $15 per person. Your ticket is good for one lesson and a glass of wine! Salud! Nov. 23 (10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.) Join yoga + beer/wine instructor Kristen Aubert for an all levels yoga practice in our indoor, cozy enclosed patio. The tasting room will be open after class for a tasting, a glass or a bottle to share with friends. The cost is by donation and because of the limited space we do ask for you to register at cheersandnamaste.com. Nov. 29–Dec. 1 (noon to 6 p.m.) Join us after your Thanksgiving celebrations for wine, live music and a food truck. Sip on our estate wines while relaxing with family and friends in our cozy, enclosed patio. Sitting at the top of 850 feet, our panoramic views are breathtaking! Fee: $10 (waived with a purchase of one bottle of wine).

8252 Redstone Avenue S.E., Salem

503-363-0525 • coriaestates.com

Cristom Vineyards

Nov. 29–Dec. 1 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Join us as we celebrate the season with unique “Holidays Savings Surprises” daily, ranging from gift sets, to library wines, tasty bites and more! Follow #headforthehills online for more details about this and other Thanksgiving events in the Eola-Amity Hills. Fee: $25.

6905 Spring Valley Road N.W., Salem

503-375-3068 • cristomvineyards.com

Cubanísimo Vineyards

Nov. 23–24 (11 a.m. to 6 p.m.) Join us for massive case sales, live music, food trucks and wines! Nov. 29–Dec. 1 (11 a.m. to 6 p.m.) Join us for pairings, live music, wine and extended hours. Both weekends: $15 (waived with purchase of two bottles per flight).

1754 Best Road N.W., Salem

503-588-1763 • cubanisimovineyards.com

Eola Hills Wine Cellars (at Legacy Estate)

Nov. 29–Dec. 1 (noon to 6 p.m.) From Friday morning yoga with a post-Thanksgiving mimosa-bar, to a wreath-making workshop and a festive flight of exclusive holiday wines, Eola Hills Wine Cellars and its Legacy Estate Vineyard offer the best of Willamette Valley wine country. Fee: $15 to $25.

1600 Oak Grove Road N.W., Salem

503-623-2405 • eolahillswinery.com

Evening Land Vineyards (at Seven Springs Vineyard)

Nov. 29–30 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Join Evening Land in the Vineyard this holiday weekend! A rare open house opportunity to taste the new 2017 release wines where they began, at historic Seven Springs Vineyard. Explore the Eola-Amity Hills and follow #headforthehills for updates from our friends and us in the EAH! Fee: $25.

4180 Lonestar Road N.W., Salem

503-538-4110 • eveninglandvineyards.com

Evesham Wood Vineyard & Winery

Nov. 23– 24 (noon to 4 p.m.) Experience the southern Eola-Amity Hills terroir of our certified organic Le Puits Sec Vineyard and taste several 2017 single-vineyard Pinots, including our Le Puits Sec bottling, Cuvée J and Haden Fig wines along with great hors d’oeuvres and cheeses.

3795 Wallace Road N.W., Salem

503-371-8478 • eveshamwood.com

Failla Wines

Nov. 29–Dec. 1 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Enjoy honest wines and seasonal fare at our Eola-Amity Hills winery where we’ll be pouring our most celebrated and ageable current release expressions. Follow #headforthehills to explore what we and our winery neighbors have in store for this festive weekend! Fee: $25.

5657 Zena Road N.W., Salem

503-391-5555 • faillawines.com

Haden Fig (at Evesham Wood)

Nov. 23– 24 (noon to 4 p.m.) Experience the southern Eola-Amity Hills terroir of our certified organic Le Puits Sec Vineyard and taste several 2017 single-vineyard Pinots, including our Le Puits Sec bottling, Cuvée J and Haden Fig wines along with great hors d’oeuvres and cheeses.

3795 Wallace Road N.W., Salem

503-371-8478 • hadenfig.com

Honeywood Winery

Nov. 29–Dec. 1 (11 a.m. to 6 p.m.) Oregon’s oldest winery welcomes you to sip, savor and shop. Enjoy a glass of wine, lite bites, live music and our beautiful holiday gift shop. With more than 50 wines to choose from, there is something for every palate. Holiday gifts on display. Honeywood is a must-stop. Fee: $5.

1350 Hines Street S.E., Salem

503-362-4111 • honeywoodwinery.com

Lingua Franca

Nov. 30 (11 a.m. to 4 p.m.) We’ll be featuring newly released Chardonnay and Pinot Noir along with light appetizers. Follow #headforthehills and spend your Thanksgiving Weekend with us and neighboring wineries in the Eola-Amity Hills. Fee: $25 (complimentary for members).

9675 Hopewell Road N.W., Salem

503-687-3005 • linguafranca.wine

Pudding River Wine Cellars

Nov. 29–Dec. 1 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Join this Thanksgiving Weekend for a wine- and food-paired tasting of six wines. Fee: $15.

9374 Sunnyview Road N.E., Salem

503-365-0391 • puddingriver.com

Redhawk Vineyard & Winery

Nov. 23–24; Nov. 29–Dec. 1 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Wine and barrel tasting, homemade food, live music and our incredible view. Serving our popular tri-tip sandwiches, smoked salmon pâté, butternut squash soup and more! Meet the winemaker. Take advantage of special discounts. Best deal in town! Fee: $15.

2995 Michigan City Lane N.W., Salem

503-362-1596 • redhawkwine.com

Sass Winery

Nov. 29–Dec. 1 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Winery Annual Thanksgiving Weekend Open House. New wines and library surprises. Breads, spreads, cheeses and chocolates. New tasting area! Fee: $10.

9092 Jackson Hill Road S.E., Salem

503-391-9991 • sasswinery.com

Stangeland Vineyards & Winery

Nov. 29–Dec. 1 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Large format library release 2012 Pinots (5L, 3L, 1.5L) with ratings of 90 to 93 points and etched, hand-painted labels. Ten current releases, best values in Eola-Amity Hills AVA! Complimentary garlic mushroom Pinot sauce meatballs, Larry’s famous recipe. Cheeses and hazelnuts. Fee: $10.

8500 Hopewell Road N.W., Salem

503-581-0355 • stangelandwinery.com

Trinity Vineyards

Nov. 23–24; Nov. 30–Dec. 1 (noon to 6 p.m.) Join us as we celebrate the 2019 harvest. We will be pouring a full lineup of our big reds and sparkling Pinot Noir, nibbles paired up with our wines. Need a break from family, come out and enjoy a much needed pause. Like your family? Bring them with you, either way it’s a win. Fee: $15.

1031 Wahl Lane S., Salem

503-559-3053 • trinityvineyards.com

Turner

Willamette Valley Vineyards

Nov. 29–Dec. 1 (11 a.m. to 6 p.m.) Enjoy an intimate seated wine tasting in the cellar featuring limited-release wines, live music and stories of the recent harvest. Fee: $15; $10 (for members and owners). Pre-reserved tickets include a seated tasting in the cellar and a wine tasting flight in the estate tasting room. A fall-inspired menu will be available for purchase.

8800 Enchanted Way S.E., Turner

503-588-9463 • wvv.com

South Willamette Valley

Cheshire

Bennet Vineyards & Wine Company

Nov. 29 (2 to 6 p.m.); Nov. 30 (noon to 6 p.m.); Dec. 1 (noon to 5 p.m.) Friday: The Brewketts Duo, 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday: Jen Sennett Franklin & Cooper Morris, 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday: Rewind Band, 1 to 4 p.m. with Vinnie’s Smokin’ BBQ. Outside food welcome; cheese plates for purchase. Great wines and seven beers on tap. Fee: $6 (four tastes).

25974 Highway 36, Cheshire

541-998-3336 • bennettvineyardsor.com

Eugene

Iris Vineyards

Nov. 29–Dec. 1 (noon to 5 p.m.) Join us Thanksgiving Weekend for our annual Chestnut Roast! We’ll be roasting chestnuts from our estate and other local orchards and serving them up for only $5 per cone. Pairs wonderfully with our 2015 Chardonnay!

82110 Territorial Highway, Eugene

541-242-6588 • irisvineyards.com

J. Scott Cellars

Nov. 29–30 (1 to 9 p.m.); Dec. 1 (1 to 5 p.m.) Friday: Thanksgiving Wine Weekend at J. Scott Cellars begins with extended hours and wine specials. Music from the very popular Rudolf Korv, 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.. Fee: $5 (six tastes). Saturday: Music from talented local singer/songwriter Scott Austin, 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Food available from our WestSide Warehouse District neighbors, Viking Braggot Company. Cupcakes from Sassy Cupcakes! Fee: $5 (six tastes). Sunday: J. Scott Cellars is open today for your convenience. Guest winery here in the tasting room is Poco Collina Vineyard. Your chance to taste delicious wine from two Eugene-area wineries! Food available from our WestSide Warehouse District neighbors, Viking Braggot Company.

520 Commercial St., Unit G, Eugene

541-357-5279 • jscottcellars.com

King Estate Winery

Nov. 29–Dec. 1 (11 a.m. to 8 p.m.) Tasting room and bottle shop will both be open for tasting Thanksgiving Weekend. No reservations necessary. Open daily.

80854 Territorial Highway, Eugene

541-685-5189 • kingestate.com

Noble Estate Winery

Nov. 29–30 (noon to 10 p.m.); Dec. 1 (noon to 5 p.m.) Sip and shop award-winning wines at Noble Estate’s urban winery. This location will feature a Stock-the-Cellar sale, live music, local chocolates and wine-inspired stocking stuffers. Snacks and supper available Friday and Saturday nights. Friday music by Skip Jones and Friends, 6 p.m.

560 Commercial Street, Eugene

541-338-3007 • nobleestatewinery.com

Poco Collina (at J. Scott)

Dec. 1 (1 to 5 p.m.) Your chance to taste delicious wine from two Eugene-area wineries! Food available from our WestSide Warehouse District neighbors, Viking Braggot Co.

520 Commercial Street, Unit G, Eugene

gelardivineyard.com

Sarver Winery

Nov. 29 (noon to 9 p.m.); Nov. 30 (noon to 8 p.m.); Dec. 1 (noon to 6 p.m.) Come experience the splendor of the Willamette Valley while enjoying delicious wines. Artisan cheeses and housemade soups.

27012 Briggs Hill Road, Eugene

541-345-1945 • silvanridge.com

Silvan Ridge

Nov. 29–Dec. 1 (noon to 5 p.m.) Join us for our annual celebration of wine, friends and family. Live music each afternoon, unique gift shop items on sale, library wines and more! Free admission, all ages welcome.

27012 Briggs Hill Road, Eugene

541-345-1945 • silvanridge.com

Sweet Cheeks Winery

Nov. 29 (noon to 9 p.m.); Nov. 30–Dec. 1 (noon to 6 p.m.) We are celebrating our 14th tasting room anniversary this Thanksgiving Weekend. Join us for live music, wine tasting and our anniversary festivities all weekend. Cheers! Fee: $10.

27007 Briggs Hill Road, Eugene

541-349-9463 • sweetcheekswinery.com

Junction City

Antiquum Farm

Nov. 23–24; Nov. 29–30 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Releasing 2018 Pinot Noirs, 2016 bubbles. Paired bites from the farm with each wine. Fee: $20 (members and four accompanying guests are complimentary).

25075 Jaeg Road, Junction City

antiquumfarm.com

Pfeiffer Winery

Nov. 29–Dec. 1 (11 a.m. to 6 p.m.) Wine tasting, live music, food, wine specials all weekend long at Pfeiffer Winery . Fee: $12.

25040 Jaeg Road, Junction City

541-998-2828 • pfeifferwinery.com

Walnut Ridge

Nov. 29–Dec. 1 (noon to 5 p.m.) Wine tasting in the heart of the vineyard. Featuring Pinot Noir, Pinot Gris, Chardonnay, Pinot Blanc, Sauvignon Blanc, dry Riesling, rosé of Gamay Noir. New wine releases. Choice of three different tasting flights: $6, $8, or $10. Appetizer plates available for purchase.

94739 Turnbow Lane, Junction City

541-998-2606 • walnutridgevineyard.com

Monmouth

Airlie Winery

Nov. 23–24; Nov. 29–Dec. 1 (noon to 5 p.m.) Food to match the wines, 18 wines to choose from, new releases, 2015 reserve Pinot Noirs, 20% case discounts. Fee: $10 (half donated to local food banks).

15305 Dunn Forest Road, Monmouth

503-838-6013 • airliewinery.com

Monroe

Benton-Lane Winery

Nov. 29–Dec. 1 (noon to 5 p.m.) Avoid the crowds Thanksgiving Weekend and join us for an intimate seated tasting in our romantic holiday barrel rooms. Relax and enjoy holiday music along with your favorite Benton-Lane wine. We will have our salmon, charcuterie and cheese plates available for your enjoyment. Great food and great wine! Fee: $10 (refundable with $25 wine purchase; club is complimentary).

23924 Territorial Road, Monroe

541-847-5792 • benton-lane.com

Bluebird Hill Cellars

Nov. 23–24 (noon to 5 p.m.); Nov. 29–Dec. 1 (11 a.m. to 6 p.m.) Barrel tasting of 2018 vintage holiday specials. Holiday three-pack: 10% off 2018 Pinot Gris, 2018 Chardonnay and 2017 Pinot Noir. Case specials holiday gift ideas. Custom holiday wine gift baskets: $29 to $99. Bluebird Hill Cellars gift card any denomination. Fee: $10 (refunded with a $25 purchase).

25059 Larson Road, Monroe

541-424-2478 • bluebirdhillcellars.wine

Broadley Vineyards

Nov. 23–24 (11 a.m. to 4 p.m.); Nov. 29–Dec. 1 (11 a.m. to 4 p.m.) Join us the weekend before and after the Thanksgiving holiday. Taste the 2019 vintage barrel samples with our winemaker and place your order at the pre-release price! Enjoy big bottle sale and sample the 2017 and 2018 Pinot Noir current releases. Fee: $15.

265 S. Fifth Street, Monroe

541-847-5934 • broadleyvineyards.com

TeBri Vineyards & Lavender

Nov. 30–Dec. 1 (noon to 6 p.m.) Spend Thanksgiving Weekend tasting our handcrafted wines in a beautiful setting. We will be serving four Pinot Noirs, plus some barrel tasting.

24880 Orchard Tract Road, Monroe

541-740-8541 • tebri.com

Philomath

Cardwell Hill Cellars

Nov. 22–24; (11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.); Nov. 29–Dec. 1 (11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.) Join us for a Pre-Thanksgiving Open House to purchase your holiday wines. Join us for our traditional Thanksgiving Open House where we introduce our 2018 Chardonnay. Featuring a vertical tasting of our award-winning Pommard Pinot Noir. Enjoy the guitar music of Patrick. $10.

24241 Cardwell Hill Drive, Philomath

541-929-9463 • cardwellhillwine.com

Compton Family Wine

Nov. 29–Dec. 1 (noon to 5 p.m.) Join the Comptons as they share their Compton Old Vine Series wines as well as the newly rebranded Compton Family “Wine Garden Series.” Fee: $10 (free to club members).

810 Applegate Street, Philomath

541-929-6555 • comptonwines.com

Panache Cellars

Nov. 29–Dec. 1 (1 to 4:30 p.m.) Join us to try our newest releases: 10th Anniversary Cabernet Sauvignon and 2017 Cabernet Franc. There will be some great savings all weekend with our holiday sale! In one of our final library tastings to celebrate our 10th anniversary, we will be pouring selected wines from a couple of our 15 previous vintages no longer available. Meet the winemaker and see what handcrafted means in one of Oregon’s smallest production facilities.

3328 Stoneboro Place, Philomath

541-929-2288 • panachecellars.com

Harris Bridge Vineyard

Nov. 29–Dec. 1 (noon to 6 p.m.) Vermouths and dessert wines, live music, nibbles, stories, walks to the historic covered bridge and a community growing in appreciation and love! Fee: $10 to $20.

22937 Harris Road, Philomath

541-929-3053 • harrisbridgevineyard.com

Southern Oregon

Ashland

Dana Campbell Vineyards

Nov. 29–Dec. 1 (1 to 6 p.m.) Enjoy our now famous turkey chili on Friday! Take advantage of our huge end-of-year case sale for all of your holiday needs. Fireplace, tree trimming, cork ornament-making and more on this special holiday weekend. Cheers!

1320 N. Mountain Avenue, Ashland

541-482-3798 • danacampbellvineyards.com

Elkton

Brandborg Winery

Nov. 29–Dec. 1 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Special new releases and appetizers. Holiday discounts. Join us in beautiful Elkton.

345 First Street, Elkton

541-643-8104 • brandborgwine.com

Gold Hill

Del Rio Vineyards

Nov. 29–Dec. 1 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Join us at Del Rio Vineyard Estate for our annual Thanksgiving Celebration. This year,we will carry on the tradition of our Black Friday Black Case Sale ($100 mystery cases) and an open house on Saturday and Sunday. The weekend will be filled with new releases, live music and tasty mulled wine samples.

52 N. River Road, Gold Hill

541-855-2062 • delriovineyards.com

Grants Pass

Schmidt Family Vineyards

Nov. 29 (noon to 8 p.m.); Nov. 30–Dec. 1 (noon to 5 p.m.) Spend Thanksgiving Weekend at Schmidt, live music Friday night. Pizza, burgers and more. Fee: $10.

330 Kubli Road, Grants Pass

541-846-9985 • sfvineyards.com

Medford

DANCIN Vineyards

Nov. 29–Dec. 1 (noon to 7 p.m.) Join us for a selection of three different tasting flights and delicious terroir-inspired food, all available tableside.

4477 South Stage Road, Medford

541-245-1133 • dancin.com

Roseburg

Abacela Winery

Nov. 29–30 (11 a.m. to 4 p.m.) Half-price for Baron & Noble members. Complimentary entry for members, designated drivers and children. Fee: $15 (includes appetizers, wine tasting and a free logo glass).

12500 Lookingglass Road, Roseburg

541-679-6642 • abacela.com

Delfino Winery

Nov. 29–30 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Delicious appetizers and live music. Donations welcome. Friday music by Jerry Ashford. Saturday music by HotQua.

3829 Colonial Road, Roseburg

541-673-7575 • delfinowines.com

Reustle Prayer Rock Vineyards & Winery

Nov. 29–30 (10 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Open House Celebration. Enjoy specials and the release of our 2017 Gloria’s Syrah. Live music by Acoustic Blend, noon to 4 p.m. Fee: $12.

960 Cal Henry Road, Roseburg

541-459-6060 • reustlevineyards.com

Season Cellars

Nov. 29 (11 a.m. to 4 p.m.); Nov. 30–Dec. 1 (noon to 5 p.m.) Enjoy wine tasting with light hors devours! Have a sneak peek preview of the 2019 vintage and get your Christmas shopping done early. Fee: $5 (refundable with a bottle purchase).

305 Melrose Road, Roseburg

541-784-7831 • seasoncellars.com

Columbia Gorge

Hood River

The Pines 1852

Nov. 29 (noon to 10 p.m.); Nov. 30–Dec. 1 (noon to 7 p.m.) Come celebrate the holidays at The Pines. Enjoy a festive weekend of wine, music and holiday specials that will please your friends with even the most discerning of tastes. Take advantage of our largest sale ever and stock up on holiday gifts with our Black Friday specials. Eat, drink and be merry at The Pines!

202 Cascade Avenue, Suite B, Hood River

541-993-8301 • thepinesvineyard.com

Lyle, WA

Domaine Pouillon

Nov. 29–30 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Join us for our 11th annual Library Case Sale and Holiday Craft Market! Enjoy our wines and holiday bites while you browse through our curated holiday craft market. Library case special: $180 for a hand-picked selection of 12 of our greatest hits.

170 Lyle Snowden Road, Lyle, WA

509-365-2795 • domainepouillon.com

COR Cellars

Nov. 29–Dec. 1 (11 a.m. to 6 p.m.) Come celebrate getting your in-laws out of the house and some delicious new releases.

151 Old Highway 8, Lyle. WA

509-365-2744 • corcellars.com

Southwest Washington

Battleground

Dolio Winery

Nov. 29–Dec. 1 (noon to 5 p.m.) Join us in rural Southwest Washington to relax and enjoy a flight that includes Italian varietals and new releases. Fee: $10.

11001 N.E. 314th Street, Battle Ground

360-831-1478 • DolioWinery.com

Emanar Cellars

Nov. 27 (4 to 9 p.m.); Nov. 29–30 (4 to 10 p.m.); Dec. 1 (noon to 5 p.m.) Featuring imported Spanish wines, Emanar Spanish varietals with grapes sourced from Washington, some local SWWA wines and authentic Spanish tapas. Live music every Friday and Saturday, starting at 6 p.m.

1113 S.E. Rasmussen Boulevard, Battle Ground

360-513-2448 • emanarcellars.com

Heisen House Vineyards

Nov. 29–Dec. 1 (noon to 5 p.m.) Taste four new releases: 2017 Pinot Gris, 2016 Buckeye Vineyards Pinot Noir and the annual release of our popular, limited-edition spiced holiday wines: Vixen and Santa’s Helper. Part of the free swwawine.com Thanksgiving Weekend Wine Tour and Passport. Fee: $10 (refunded with two-bottle purchase).

28005 N.E. 172nd Avenue, Battle Ground

360-207-4480 • heisenhousevineyards.com

Vancouver

English Estate Winery

Nov. 29–Dec. 1 (noon to 6 p.m.) Thanksgiving Weekend Barrel Tasting Event. Fee :$8.

17806 S.E. First Street, Vancouver

360-772-5141 • englishestatewinery.com

Yacolt

Pomeroy Cellars

Nov. 29–Dec. 1 (noon to 5 p.m.) Fall Release Weekend. Fee: $10.

20902 N.E. Lucia Falls Road, Yacolt

360-686-3785 • pomeroycellars.com

Central Oregon

Culver

Maragas Winery

Nov. 29–30 (noon to 3 p.m.) Barrel tasting with wine flight, live music, appetizers, crystal logo glass. Event takes place in our barrel room. Fee: $25.

15523 S.W. Highway 97, Culver

541-546-5464 • maragaswinery.com

Oregon Coast

Newport

Noble Estate Winery

Nov. 29–Dec. 1 (noon to 8 p.m.) At Noble Estate Newport, relax with bay-front views and a cozy fireplace. This is the perfect spot to escape the holiday hustle and bustle. This location will feature a Stock-the-Cellar wine sale, local art, glass floats and wine-inspired stocking stuffers.

146 S.W. Bay Boulevard, Newport

541-272-5222 • nobleestatewinery.com